Below Deck Mediterranean: The Fates of Kyle Viljoen and Max Salvador Revealed

Watch : Below Deck Mediterranean: Max Salvador Wants To Leave

After Kyle Viljoen seriously rocked the boat, his future on the Mustique has been decided.

The stew's job on Below Deck Mediterranean season eight was very much up in the air after his drama with fellow Stew Natalya Scudder caused her to exit the super-yacht on the Bravo series' Nov. 20 episode. And after a stern talking to, Captain Sandy Yawn revealed his fate as the controversy played out Nov. 27.

"I promise you I will put you on the dock so fast if you don't change," Sandy warned Kyle. "Your bullying, your screaming, your lack of respect in the workplace for people, I won't tolerate it, Kyle. If I have one crew member come to me about you, you're off."

The captain's reprimanding sent the New Zealand native into a tailspin.

"I'm resigning," he announced to Chief Stew Tumi Mhlongo shortly after his confrontation with Sandy. "Captain, I've never seen her so angry for Natalya's departure and she asks me who's the common denominator. I will take that I had my arguments, but being called common denominator, you can understand that would upset you too."