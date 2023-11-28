Below Deck Mediterranean: The Fates of Kyle Viljoen and Max Salvador Revealed

After Kyle Viljoen seriously rocked the boat, his future on the Mustique has been decided.
The stew's job on Below Deck Mediterranean season eight was very much up in the air after his drama with fellow Stew Natalya Scudder caused her to exit the super-yacht on the Bravo series' Nov. 20 episode. And after a stern talking to, Captain Sandy Yawn revealed his fate as the controversy played out Nov. 27.
"I promise you I will put you on the dock so fast if you don't change," Sandy warned Kyle. "Your bullying, your screaming, your lack of respect in the workplace for people, I won't tolerate it, Kyle. If I have one crew member come to me about you, you're off."
The captain's reprimanding sent the New Zealand native into a tailspin.
"I'm resigning," he announced to Chief Stew Tumi Mhlongo shortly after his confrontation with Sandy. "Captain, I've never seen her so angry for Natalya's departure and she asks me who's the common denominator. I will take that I had my arguments, but being called common denominator, you can understand that would upset you too."
But after some pleading from Tumi, Kyle agreed to stay and support his interior team on their last few charters of the season.
Kyle's job wasn't the only one in question though, as Deckhand Max Salvador announced on Below Deck Med's Nov. 20 episode his plans to walk away for his personal well-being. So how did Sandy take the news when he told her of his intentions?
"We only have two-and-a-half weeks left," she reminded the Frenchman. "You leave, we're short-handed probably for the rest of the season. I don't want to lose you. That's the truth. You are such an asset to the boat."
Sandy's kind words convinced Max to reconsider for the time being. However, once Natalya's replacement Lily Davison boarded the yacht, his immediate attraction to the new stew was just what he needed to get excited about their remaining charters.
As he later announced to his crew members, "I'm staying guys."
In a confessional, the deckhand explained his change of mind. "When I thought to leave and I saw how people was liking me, there is love, there is a little family here," he admitted. "I love this team. I want to prove they can count on me. Lily came, she brought her energy. I have new goals, new vision."
Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to relive the most dramatic firings in Below Deck history.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)