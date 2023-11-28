Sarah Jessica Parker's Amazon Holiday Picks Include an $8 Gua Sha Set, $24 Diffuser & More

Sarah Jessica Parker is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
From Halloween and Thanksgiving to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it seems like time has flown by particularly fast lately. And just like that, the winter holidays are right around the corner — a.k.a., the official season of gift shopping! It's the most wonderful time of year for shopaholics like us here at E! Insider, but admittedly, it can get a tad overwhelming at times trying to find the perfect gift for everyone on your nice list. But there's no need to worry, because if there's anyone who knows a thing or two about shopping, it's none other than iconic Sex and the City actress Sarah Jessica Parker.
Sarah channeled her inner Carrie Bradshaw for the holidays, partnering with Amazon to round up must-have gifts for everyone in your life. From an $8 jade roller and gua sha set (originally $16) that's the perfect stocking stuffer for beauty lovers to an $89 waterproof speaker (originally $150) with 45,900+ five-star reviews on Amazon, you're sure to find something for everyone, including yourself. Whether you're looking to give your home an end-of-year refresh with a shopper-loved cordless vacuum or elevate your holiday cooking game with a $48 knife set (originally $130), you'll find it here.
If you couldn't help but wonder whether these finds are worth it, we'll answer that for you: yes! Not to mention, some of these items are majorly discounted right now, but only until the end of today. So, let's start shopping!
Deweisn Folding Lighted Makeup Mirror
Achieve flawless makeup every time no matter what your lighting situation looks like with this lighted makeup mirror. It's equipped with 72 bright LED lights that you can toggle between white light, warm light, and natural light. It's also perfect for traveling or commuting, and it folds down into a thin, compact shape.
According to one Amazon shopper, "I absolutely love this mirror. I was skeptical at first with how long the charge was going to last but it's honestly great for how much I use it. I use it every morning (not plugged in) and it takes me about 45 min for quick hair and makeup before work and lasts me on one charge for about 4 days. The different light settings are great too and it's not over complicated or super expensive. It's perfect for traveling because it's slim and uses a standard micro usb. Would recommend to anyone who is always on the go!"
McCook German Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Block Sets With Built-in Sharpener
This kitchen knife set comes with everything you need to chop and slice your way to a scrumptious meal, including seven multi-functional knives, two kitchen shears, and a hardwood knife block with a built-in sharpener. The blades are made from high-carbon, German stainless steel that's tarnish- and rust-resistant, according to the brand.
One Amazon shopper raved, "I have owned my set for about six months now and use them every day. I have sharpened the three I use most often only once or twice. The built in sharpener brings the edges back to new condition easily. The handles are well designed for comfort and safe usage. No regrets. I highly recommend the McCook brand."
Big Horn Outdoors Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
If you're really looking to take your cooking game to the next level, this outdoor wood pellet pizza oven is for you. It's super easy to put together and take apart, weighing only 25 pounds, and it's just as easy to use — just preheat the oven for 18 minutes, slide in your pizza, turn it often, and bon appétit!
One reviewer wrote, "For the price, this oven was everything I wanted. I have already cooked about 7 Pizzas on it and couldn't be happier. I was expecting more of a learning curve to get it to temp, but surprisingly easy to get there in 15 min. Just use a torch and make sure to get the pellets going before putting the tray in. Cooking takes less than 2 minutes! Great neapolitan pizzas and just add a scoop of pellets every so often to keep it flaming if you're doing multiple pizzas and you'll do great. There's even a couple decent youtube vids to help for this exact model."
Tineco A11 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
No mess, no stress! Featuring a cordless design and powerful motor, this vacuum cleaner is perfect for everyday cleaning on both carpets and hard floors. It's designed with a four-stage, fully sealed filtration system for capturing fine particles, and it even comes with accessories to easily convert the vacuum into a portable, handheld one for spot cleaning and hard-to-reach areas.
According to one shopper who has "3 dogs, 3 cats, 2 guinea pigs and 2 teens," "This vacuum is the best! My pets bring in mud and deposit hair all over the place, and my previous vacuum, a Bissell Pet Edge, failed to pick most of it up. This little vacuum picks up just about everything, and the light on it illuminates dirt and hair that I never knew was on the floor. It also lays flat, so I can get dirt under sofas and furniture which my Bissell didn't do. Plus I can easily detach the top and use it as a dustbuster or add an attachment for getting dirt out of crevices or dusting. It's also a lot quieter than my Bissell, so my dogs don't try to attack it, and it's super lightweight! It also cleans my carpets and the shag run in my closet. I hung the battery charger on the wall next to my washing machine, and just slip the battery out and into the charger when needed. The battery lasts for about 30 minutes of constant use and sometimes longer, which is long enough for me to clean the main floor of my house. I have never written a review about a vacuum before, but I had to do it for this one!"
Amazon Basics Turntable Record Player with Built-in Speakers and Bluetooth
Add a tasteful, note-worthy (pun fully intended) touch to your space with this classic turntable record. It delivers premium sound quality via the built-in, dual, full-range stereo speakers, and it's Bluetooth compatible with a 33-foot range, according to the brand. Oh, how the turntables.
As one shopper wrote, "I must say, this Amazon Basics turntable impressed me. I Did not think the integrated speakers would get that loud and sound so clear- I was wrong. Great to have in an office and looks stylish."
Dior Addict Lip Maximizer
The Dior Addict Lip Maximizer is an internet-fave, and it's sure to earn you the title of "giftee-fave" this year. The gorgeous, sheer gloss delivers an instant, long-lasting plump effect while providing lip care.
One reviewer summed it up perfectly with the phrase "Dior Dominance," adding, "Looking for a plumper that doesn't burn your lips off-look no further. This product is moisturizing, glides over your lips with coverage and blends well with a made-up look or a no-makeup day."
Beats Studio Pro
These Beats headphones are iconic in so many ways, from their aesthetic look to amazing listening quality. Featuring two distinct listening modes (noise-cancelling and transparency mode) and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, these headphones will keep you grooving and jiving to your favorite songs all day long.
According to one Amazon shopper, "I have never owned a pair of high end headphones. I do have a nice pair that I got a pretty good deal on, and I was skeptical of how much better the sound would be. I was shocked when I put these on. I heard things in songs I had never heard before. Tiny, backing sounds that enhance the music which I had missed out on. The most notable part I can describe the best was the bass. I suppose everyone has been outside and heard a huge bass beat coming from a car quite some distance away. The bass is so prevalent it is difficult to tell if you are hearing it, feeling it, or both. These headphones deliver such an impressively rich bass sound, I can feel the vibrations even though it is not turned up very loud at all. I cannot wait to listen to all my favorite songs again through these headphones. These are absolutely amazing."
RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow 10% Active Vitamin C Serum For Face
The glowing, radiant skin of your dreams is just one skincare step away with this RoC vitamin C serum. According to the brand, the serum is packed with a 10% active vitamin C blend and energizing nonepeptides to rejuvenate tired, dull skin and combat visible effects of environmental stressors.
One Amazon shoper wrote, "I do not normally write reviews but this product is awesome. I have been using a different Vitamin C Serum for years and wanted to try something different. Based on the reviews of this product, I bought it and I love it. I don't even want to finish my bottle of the "other stuff"! It really makes my skin look bright and healthy. Even through the powder I use, you can still see that my skin is shining. Definitely buy it if you use Vitamin C Serum in your daily skin routine."
JBL Charge 4 - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
This JBL Bluetooth speaker, which is available in 11 different colors/patterns, has 45,900+ five-star reviews on Amazon. It's equipped with a built-in, rechargeable battery that supports up to 20 hours of playtime and charges your device via USB port. Not to mention, it's waterproof, so you can take it with you to the beach, pool, or shower.
According to one reviewer, "I recently purchased the JBL speaker, and I'm blown away by its performance! The battery life is outstanding, lasting much longer than expected, and the added feature of being able to charge other devices is a game-changer—perfect for keeping all my gadgets powered up on the go. The sound quality is exceptional, making it a must-have for anyone seeking a reliable, portable speaker with impressive features. I always take it into the shower with me because its completely waterproof. One thing I love to do with this speaker is putting water on the bass and watching the liquid move around because of the speaker's vibration."
Electrolux Portable Handheld Garment and Fabric Steamer
This steamer is more of an investment than a purchase, in our opinion. Featuring a large, detachable 10-ounce water tank, the steamer provides 18 minutes of continuous steaming and reheats in only 30 seconds. It's compact and portable, and you can use it on clothing, bedding, curtains, and more.
One reviewer called this the "Best steamer ever," writing, "Where has this been all my life? No more wrinkly t-shirts that I think *might* look good enough on a zoom call for work... I leave the iron in my closet area, plug it in and turn it on while getting dressed (it takes a mere 30 seconds to heat, if that) and then steam my shirt simply by clicking a button. What I like most is that you can use the iron or face of the steamer directly on clothing - like a big old regular iron. I find myself doing that for collars or especially wrinkled sections of clothing. There is a brush attachment that goes on easily when steaming more gentle fabrics. This works like a charm and I hardly use my traditional iron and ironing board anymore. Easy to fill. Plus it doesn't leak a bit of water when held parallel to the floor, almost too good to be true!"
Dyson Airwrap
The cult-fave Dyson Airwrap is the ultimate beauty hack; it can curl, shape, smooth, and hide flyaways without extreme heat, taking damp hair to salon-worthy blowout in minutes. This kit comes with all the attachments you need to style your hair, including barrels, brushes, and the Coanda smoothing dryer. Did we mention that it's $120 off right now?!
One Amazon shopper wrote, "I am 75 and have tried everything over the past 60 years to style my hair and spent a lot of money on hair styling tools that don't work. This is the best product I have ever purchased for my hair. In 10 minutes I can dry and style my shoulder length coarse gray hair to look better than if I went to the salon for a blowout. It's effortless. Do not believe the reviews that say it only works on very long hair. I can smooth my hair to a sleek bob or curl it for a beachy look. I can't say enough great things about this product."
Nespresso BEC430TTN Pixie Espresso Machine
Elevate your daily coffee ritual with this user-friendly Nespresso machine that includes a fast heating time of 25 seconds. It's also super compact, with a width of only 11 cm, making it easy to place and move around in any kitchen. Whether you're a coffee expert or beginner, this machine will have your perfect, brew-tiful cup of joe ready in a jiffy.
One shopper labeled this machine a "Compact Delight for Coffee Lovers." They added, "This product is really great, it's like magic in a compact design! Being a certified coffeeholic, the fast heating time and the ability to brew both bold and mild coffee is a dream. Plus, the two programmable buttons are just the cherry on top. The best part? We absolutely love our little machine! It's less depresso and more espresso!"
Urpower 2nd Gen 300ml Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser
This ultrasonic essential oil diffuser features seven changing LED light colors, four mist timer modes, six-seven hours of use, and an auto shut-off function. It's durable and easy to clean, and the minimal-chic design allows it to blend in seamlessly with any space, from your living room and bedroom to office and more.
According to one Amazon reviewer, "I absolutely love this diffuser. I use it in my office and usually have an uplifting scent to keep me energized and focused during the workday. I like the color changing as well. It's really quiet and I haven't had an issue with it so far. Does last for about 6 hours which almost covers my full work day. I do like the timer setting and the automatic off when empty. This helps me in knowing that if I'm leaving early, I can either set it to go off earlier or not even worry when I leave it on. It does beep when it's empty before automatically shutting off, which is a nice indicator since it's situated almost behind me. It takes 8 oz to be filled, so you can use those small child-size individual water bottles. I just have one that I refill from the bathroom or office sink and it works just fine. Haven't had any issues of being clogged either."
Hasbro Gaming Taboo Classic Game
With the winter holidays and multiple social gatherings coming up, it can be hard to find an activity that everyone can join — until now. In the Taboo card game, you race against time as you get teammates to say the Guess word without saying the Taboo words on the card. The cards include pop culture, trends, and more, making it a great group game that keeps everyone on their toes.
One shopper wrote, "Super fun game. Ordered for an adult game night and had loads of fun. Great questions and kept us entertained for hours. Would definitely recommend to add to your collection of games."
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Round Oven
Speaking of gatherings with friends and family, if you're doing any cooking this holiday season, this cast iron round oven from Le Creuset will make your life easier. It comes ready to use, with no seasoning required, and the durable enamel is designed to resist dulling, staining, chipping, and cracking. Meanwhile, the light-colored, smooth interior enamel allows you to easily monitor cooking progress, and the tight-fitting lids are specially designed to circulate steam and return moisture back to the food.
One reviewer raved, "I have several LeCreuset items and they are always the best for cooking. I have never been disappointed. They easily heat evenly and retain heat. They are perfect for soups, braising and stews. I will not use any other products now especially for certain recipes. I love them so much I have started to buy pieces for my children. You will not be disappointed."
Baimei Gua Sha & Jade Roller Facial Tools
Pamper yourself without breaking the bank with this jade roller & gua sha set. According to the brand, these tools can help provide muscle tension relief, reduce facial puffiness, and make your skin visibly smoother and lifted. They also make the perfect stocking stuffer for the beatuy guru in your life.
According to one Amazon shopper, "First of all, let me just say that both the roller and the stone feel amazing! I didn't buy this for a while because I just didn't think I would make the time to use it everyday, but it feels so relaxing that it has just become part of my morning routine. So, after using this two or three times, I was looking in the mirror and I noticed something looked different. My under eye area was completely smooth! Absolutely no bags or puffiness whatsoever. I haven't noticed any reduction in lines and wrinkles, but if you're looking to reduce puffiness, these tools definitely move lymphatic fluid out. Of course if you stop using it, things will go back to the way they were, but when I do use it, I notice a dramatic reduction in the puffiness in my face!"
Looking to shop more incredible finds at equally amazing prices? Check out the 55 best Cyber Monday sales to start off your week, from Pottery Barn and Revolve to Good American & more!