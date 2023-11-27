Kylie Jenner Reveals She and Jordyn Woods “Never Fully Cut Each Other Off” After Tristan Thompson Scandal

Watch : Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Reunite

These two friends never called it quits—bible.

Kylie Jenner recently provided more insight into the aftermath of her friendship with Jordyn Woods in the years following the 2019 cheating scandal between Jordyn, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian. And while it appeared to the public like the two friends completely cut ties at the time, Kylie is detailing a different picture.

"Jordyn and I," Kylie revealed in conversation with Jennifer Lawrence for Interview published Nov. 27, "we always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything. We never fully cut each other off, and one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi and we don't want to hide anymore."

That particular sushi date, which occurred in July at a Los Angeles restaurant, was the first time the cosmetics mogul and Jordyn were seen in public together in four years. And though at the time it seemed like proof of a recent reconciliation, it turns out the pair had never fully been out of each other's lives. Though in hindsight, Kylie said the separation was good for both of them.