Kathy Hilton Weighs in on Possible Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky Reconciliation

Kathy Hilton is getting real when it comes to sister Kyle Richards' ongoing marriage troubles.

The 64-year-old spoke out publicly for the first time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's separation from husband of 27 years Mauricio Umansky over four months after the longtime couple confirmed they had split this summer.

"When I first saw it, it just broke my heart," Kathy told Today Nov. 27 alongside daughter Paris Hilton. "Kyle, believe it or not, she's the youngest, but she's the strongest."

Kathy noted that the Halloween Ends actress is "very strong, she's resilient" and, no matter what happens in her marriage, "I just want her to be happy."

So, does Kathy have hope her sister and brother-in-law will reconcile? "There's no way that Kyle would have gone this far," the Paris in Love star added, "unless she really thought about it."

As for Paris' take on Kyle's relationship drama, she chimed in in true Paris fashion with, "She's looking hotter than ever though."