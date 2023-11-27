Kathy Hilton Weighs in on Possible Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky Reconciliation

Kathy Hilton is getting real when it comes to sister Kyle Richards' ongoing marriage troubles.
The 64-year-old spoke out publicly for the first time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's separation from husband of 27 years Mauricio Umansky over four months after the longtime couple confirmed they had split this summer.
"When I first saw it, it just broke my heart," Kathy told Today Nov. 27 alongside daughter Paris Hilton. "Kyle, believe it or not, she's the youngest, but she's the strongest."
Kathy noted that the Halloween Ends actress is "very strong, she's resilient" and, no matter what happens in her marriage, "I just want her to be happy."
So, does Kathy have hope her sister and brother-in-law will reconcile? "There's no way that Kyle would have gone this far," the Paris in Love star added, "unless she really thought about it."
As for Paris' take on Kyle's relationship drama, she chimed in in true Paris fashion with, "She's looking hotter than ever though."
Kathy's comments come just a few days after Kyle and Mauricio reunited to celebrate Thanksgiving together on Nov. 23 as a family with their daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.
The real estate mogul even reflected on all the blessings in his life despite their split, writing on Instagram, "I'm grateful and thankful for life, I am grateful for all the love and energy. [Thanksgiving] is one of my favorite holidays because it reminds us all to have gratitude."
Kyle also recently confirmed the pair's plans to spend the holiday season together.
"Yes, we'll probably all be together in Aspen. And we did our summer trip together, we were fine," the Bravo star told E! News' Keltie Knight at BravoCon earlier this month. "You know what, when you really do love someone that much, you don't just, it doesn't just go away no matter what the circumstances are. And we're putting our love for each other in front of all the other issues and putting our family first."
Keep reading to relive Kyle and Mauricio's sweetest moments together with their family. Paris in Love season two premieres Nov. 30 on Peacock.
(E!, Today, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)