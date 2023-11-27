Kathy Hilton Weighs in on Possible Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky Reconciliation

Kathy Hilton spoke out for the first time on sister Kyle Richards' separation from husband Mauricio Umansky and revealed if she still has hope for the couple of 27 years amid their marriage troubles.

By Brett Malec Nov 27, 2023 5:13 PMTags
TVBreakupsParis HiltonTodayThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsCouplesKyle RichardsNBCUKathy Hilton
Watch: Kyle Richards SLAMS Rumors She’s Faking Marriage Troubles

Kathy Hilton is getting real when it comes to sister Kyle Richards' ongoing marriage troubles.

The 64-year-old spoke out publicly for the first time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's separation from husband of 27 years Mauricio Umansky over four months after the longtime couple confirmed they had split this summer.

"When I first saw it, it just broke my heart," Kathy told Today Nov. 27 alongside daughter Paris Hilton. "Kyle, believe it or not, she's the youngest, but she's the strongest."

Kathy noted that the Halloween Ends actress is "very strong, she's resilient" and, no matter what happens in her marriage, "I just want her to be happy."

So, does Kathy have hope her sister and brother-in-law will reconcile? "There's no way that Kyle would have gone this far," the Paris in Love star added, "unless she really thought about it."

As for Paris' take on Kyle's relationship drama, she chimed in in true Paris fashion with, "She's looking hotter than ever though."

photos
The Timeline of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Separation

Kathy's comments come just a few days after Kyle and Mauricio reunited to celebrate Thanksgiving together on Nov. 23 as a family with their daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images/Phillip Faraone

The real estate mogul even reflected on all the blessings in his life despite their split, writing on Instagram, "I'm grateful and thankful for life, I am grateful for all the love and energy. [Thanksgiving] is one of my favorite holidays because it reminds us all to have gratitude."

Kyle also recently confirmed the pair's plans to spend the holiday season together

"Yes, we'll probably all be together in Aspen. And we did our summer trip together, we were fine," the Bravo star told E! News' Keltie Knight at BravoCon earlier this month. "You know what, when you really do love someone that much, you don't just, it doesn't just go away no matter what the circumstances are. And we're putting our love for each other in front of all the other issues and putting our family first."

Keep reading to relive Kyle and Mauricio's sweetest moments together with their family. Paris in Love season two premieres Nov. 30 on Peacock.

Trending Stories

1

Sharon Osbourne, Sophie Turner & More Who Have Weighed In on Ozempic

2

Kylie Jenner Says She & Jordyn Woods “Never Fully Cut Each Other Off"

3

Kathy Hilton Weighs in on Possible Kyle & Mauricio Reconciliation

Instagram/@kylerichards18

That's Amore

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky enjoy an Italian family vacation in August 2023 with daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Portia.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Yacht Life

The group glams up for a fabulous boat ride in Italy.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Cowboy Couture

The group attends the June 2023 Aspen wedding of Kyle's niece Whitney White.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Pajama Party

Ever the festive family, Kyle and her four daughters match on Christmas in red PJs.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Father's Day 

"Happy Father's Day @mumansky18," Kyle wrote in June 2023, "so grateful that our girls have such an incredible Dad."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Feeling the Love

The reality star added, " Leading them with love and instilling in them to be adventurous and live life to the fullest. Always there for them and not knowing how to say "no" They would definitely agree you get the best Dad award."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Like Father, Like Daughter

Kyle shared a throback pic of Portia and Mauricio flashes adorable smiles.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

National Daughters Day

"Luckiest Mom on earth #nationaldaughtersday," Kyle wrote in September 2023. "Love my girls."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Famous Family

The brood poses with other notable members of their extended family, including the Hiltons and Kim Richards' daughters.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Sin City Getaway

The brood lives it up in Las Vegas.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Holidays

"Merry Christmas to you and yours," the reality star shared in December 2022.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Glam Guy

Mauricio enjoys a spa treatment from his youngest.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Capitol Cuties

The fam tours some Washington, D.C. monuments.

(E!, Today, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

For all the scoop on your favorite NBC series and stars, check out NBC Insider.

Trending Stories

1

Sharon Osbourne, Sophie Turner & More Who Have Weighed In on Ozempic

2

Kylie Jenner Says She & Jordyn Woods “Never Fully Cut Each Other Off"

3

Kathy Hilton Weighs in on Possible Kyle & Mauricio Reconciliation

4
Exclusive

Why Sister Wives' Janelle & Christine Aren't Trash Talking Kody

5

Beyoncé Sparkles in Silver Gown at Renaissance Film Premiere