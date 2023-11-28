The Best Montessori Toy Deals For Curious Babies & Toddlers

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If kids are in your life, you know that there are countless toy options out there and the choices can be overwhelming. And sometimes it can be hard to separate the trendy toys from the meaningful ones. Ultimately, you want something that they'll love to play with again and again, and bonus points if it has educational value and a low price tag. This is where Montessori-inspired toys enter the chat. As a parent, I've heard the term "Montessori" used quite often when it came to toys, but wasn't sure what it meant, or why it was supposed to be good. But after some research, I've found that the best Montessori toys can encourage your child's natural curiosity, help them reach their developmental milestones, and support their desire for exploration. And they don't have to cost an arm and a leg.

From sensory balls that stimulate a child's touch and sight to musical instruments that can inspire creativity and rhythm, I've put together a list of Montessori-inspired toys that will spark a sense of play in babies and toddlers, alike. And all of these toys align with the Montessori philosophy, meaning they may be made of natural materials, are designed to highlight a single learning concept, and promote a child's independent play. So keep on scrolling for the best deals on Montessori toys for the little one in your life.