Tom Brady Shares Glimpse of Tropical Vacation With His and Gisele Bündchen's Kids

Watch : How Tom Brady's Kids Would React If He Unretired Again

Tom Brady is thankful for warm weather.

The former NFL player gave a glimpse into his getaway with his two youngest kids, Benjamin, 13 and daughter Vivian, 10— whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen—sharing photos of them spending time in the sun and exploring the ocean.

The photos showed Tom and his kids donning snorkeling gear and swimsuits, as well as their time in the water and a cooler filled with ice and lobsters onboard.

"I did Michigan and Massachusetts winters for a long time," he joked in his caption. "Let me have this."

After all, the California native has spent much of his life bundling up in the cold during his college years at the University of Michigan and 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. And since relocating to Miami, he's made sure to show off how much he and his kids are enjoying basking in the sun.