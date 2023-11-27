Tom Brady Shares Glimpse of Tropical Vacation With His and Gisele Bündchen's Kids

Tom Brady is thankful for warm weather.
The former NFL player gave a glimpse into his getaway with his two youngest kids, Benjamin, 13 and daughter Vivian, 10— whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen—sharing photos of them spending time in the sun and exploring the ocean.
The photos showed Tom and his kids donning snorkeling gear and swimsuits, as well as their time in the water and a cooler filled with ice and lobsters onboard.
"I did Michigan and Massachusetts winters for a long time," he joked in his caption. "Let me have this."
After all, the California native has spent much of his life bundling up in the cold during his college years at the University of Michigan and 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. And since relocating to Miami, he's made sure to show off how much he and his kids are enjoying basking in the sun.
In fact, earlier this year, Tom proved a day at the beach is always part of the game plan, sharing some pictures of him and his kids—including his son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan—enjoying some time in the sun with some of dad's former teammates.
"Beach day with the crew," Tom wrote on Instagram in March, alongside photos with his trio and fellow former New England Patriots players Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman and Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski. "@bradybrand swimsuit always."
It's just one of many activities the 46-year-old has shown himself enjoying with his kids since retiring from football in February.
And there's a lot more fun family memories to come as Tom, who briefly retired in Feb. 2022 before suiting up for one final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, made it clear he's staying retired.
"My parents would call. My kids would call. They'd kill me," he said during the Oct. 9 episode of his podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "I wouldn't be around by tonight."
As the Super Bowl Champion put it: "You're only allowed one retirement, one unretirement and I've used it up."
Keep reading to see some more of Tom's cutest moments with his family.