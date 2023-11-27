Taylor Swift Meets Family of Fan Who Died in Brazil

Watch : Father of Taylor Swift Fan Who Died in Brazil Speaks Out

Taylor Swift had a moving moment off the stage at her show in São Paulo, Brazil.

As seen in a photo shared on social media, the singer appeared to meet the family of Ana Clara Benevides Machado—a 23-year-old fan who passed away after falling ill at an Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro earlier this month.

The image seemed to show Ana Clara's loved ones wearing T-shirts with her face on it and gathering around Taylor as they posed for a picture. A video posted online also appeared to show the family members standing in a VIP section at the Nov. 26 event.

Their attendance comes nine days after Ana Clara attended Taylor's concert at Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 17. In a statement translated from Portuguese to English, organizer T4F (Time for Fun) said Ana Clara "felt unwell and was promptly attended to" by first responders," with her "being taken to the medical center at the Nilton Saltos Stadium for first aid protocol."

"Given the situation," the statement continued, "the medical team chose to transfer her to Salgado Filho Hospital, where, after almost an hour of emergency care, she unfortunately died. To the family and friends of Ana Clara Benevides Machado, our sincere condolences."