Jenna Lyons’ Holiday Gift Ideas Include an Affordable Lipstick She Used on Real Housewives

We included these products chosen by Jenna Lyons because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Jenna is a paid spokesperson for Klarna and Mejuri. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you watched The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 and got a little jealous of the gifts Jenna Lyons gave to the cast, here's your chance to enjoy some Jenna-approved presents for the holidays. The Bravo star teamed up with Klarna to share gift ideas for everyone on her list, including some items you've seen on the show.
Jenna shared, "The holidays are such a fun time, and nothing makes me happier than being surrounded by family and friends. I'm obsessed with giving gifts and making people feel special truly feeds my spirit. But we all know holiday shopping be stressful and super time-consuming, especially when you've got lots going on! That is why I am so excited to partner with Klarna, the AI-powered global shopping assistant and payments tool for this holiday season!"
Jenna's picks include the surprisingly affordable red lipstick that she wore on the show, which she also gave to her RHONY costars. She even shared some items she got for herself, including a versatile Charlotte Tilbury eyeshadow palette and a game-changing exfoliator from Gwyneth Paltrow's goop.
Jenna Lyons' Favorite Red Lipstick for RHONY
Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick in Chili Pepper
Jenna shared, "I get asked about my red lipstick all the time. Now you don't have to DM me and ask me what it is. This stuff does not come off, not at all."
She recommends the shade Chili Pepper, which is a matte red orange hue. Jenna's pick has 1.2 million Sephora Loves from shoppers who keep buying this lipstick over and over.
Jenna Lyons-Approved Beauty Gift Ideas
Charlotte Tilbury Super Nudes Easy Eye Palette
Jenna is gifting this Charlotte Tilbury eyeshadow palette to herself. It has 6 matte shades in neutral tones, which are perfect for mixing and matching. This formula is buildable and long-lasting without that annoying creasing or patchiness.
This eyeshadow palette has 44K+ Sephora Loves.
goop GOOPGLOW Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator
Give the gift of baby-smooth skin with the GOOPGLOW Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator. Buff away dead skin cells and polish your skin with this nourishing exfoliator that delivers a stunning glow.
This exfoliator has 19.1K+ Sephora Loves.
Tata Harper Regenerating BHA Exfoliating Cleanser
This formula is the enemy of congested, dull skin. Dissolve build up, refine pores, and plump up hydration with a top-selling, Jenna Lyons-approved cleanser.
This top-selling cleanser has 44.6K+ Sephora Loves.
Tata Harper Resurfacing BHA Mask for Brightening and Dark Spots
We all want an instant glow, right? Leave this mask on for 20 minutes and just rinse it off and you'll be thrilled by your glowing skin. This product is great to unclog pores and even out the skin's texture as well, per the brand.
Jenna's gift pick has 58K+ Sephora Loves.
111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask
If you don't get as much sleep as you'd like, these eye gels improve the appearance of tired-looking eyes with a Botox-like effect. The 111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask is gentle, yet effective, boosting skin's hydration, plumping fine lines, and brightening the area, per the brand.
Jenna Lyons-Approved Self-Care Gift Ideas
Byredo Peyote Poem Scented Candle
Jenna is giving these candles to her team. A great candle is relaxing with a long-lasting scent. This one has notes of pink flowers, vanilla, and juniper berries that you're going to love.
Baina Green & White Essential Bathroom Set
Jenna picked this towel set for her son. This bundle has 2 hand towels and a bath mat.
Jenna Lyons-Approved Fashion Gift Ideas
Mejuri x Herringbone Chain Necklace
"I love a snake chain. I'm giving this to my goddaughters. It reminds me of my high school days," Jenna said.
Hommegirls Cotton-Poplin Shorts
These shorts are made from a comfortable, breathable fabric. They're an everyday staple anyone would love as a gift.
adidas Originals Superstar Hello Kitty Shoes
Jenna got these nostalgic Hello Kitty sneakers for her niece.
Birkenstock Arizona Shearling-Lined Sandals
Birkenstocks are eternally cool. Step up your comfort with this shearling-lined style, which is available in several colors.
AMI Paris Socks (Set of 3)
Ace the style game with these logo-embroidered socks from AMI.
Hommegirls White Cropped Shirt
Jenna revealed that this is "the shirt that I wore on the opening scene for the Housewives. I can't believe I said that. I am in that weird show. But I wore this shirt from Hommegirls."
Kule The Brandy Striped Sweater
This striped sweater is an elevated take on a classic style that you'll wear for years to come.
Prada Stud-Embellished Logo-Plaque Mini Bag
"I've never known a sparkly thing I didn't like. Let's all be honest, this bag is from Prada… you might need four interest-free payments," Jenna shared.
Foundrae Initial 18-Karat Gold Diamond Necklace
The RHONY star said, "All of Foundrae's pieces are beautiful but I love that this initial necklace feels personal. I'm giving this to my sister-in-law. She's obsessed with jewelry just like me."
Want to do more RHONY-inspired shopping, you'll love these Amazon gift ideas from Tinsley Mortimer.