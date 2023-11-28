Jenna Lyons’ Holiday Gift Ideas Include an Affordable Lipstick She Used on Real Housewives

We included these products chosen by Jenna Lyons because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Jenna is a paid spokesperson for Klarna and Mejuri. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you watched The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 and got a little jealous of the gifts Jenna Lyons gave to the cast, here's your chance to enjoy some Jenna-approved presents for the holidays. The Bravo star teamed up with Klarna to share gift ideas for everyone on her list, including some items you've seen on the show.

Jenna shared, "The holidays are such a fun time, and nothing makes me happier than being surrounded by family and friends. I'm obsessed with giving gifts and making people feel special truly feeds my spirit. But we all know holiday shopping be stressful and super time-consuming, especially when you've got lots going on! That is why I am so excited to partner with Klarna, the AI-powered global shopping assistant and payments tool for this holiday season!"

Jenna's picks include the surprisingly affordable red lipstick that she wore on the show, which she also gave to her RHONY costars. She even shared some items she got for herself, including a versatile Charlotte Tilbury eyeshadow palette and a game-changing exfoliator from Gwyneth Paltrow's goop.