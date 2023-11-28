Prince William Believes Therapy Brainwashed Prince Harry and More Endgame Bombshells

Watch : Update on King Charles and Prince Harry's Relationship

No wonder chess is called the game of kings.

Because despite the prim, civilized exterior, quite a bit of four-dimensional chess is being played behind palace walls in Britain, according to Omid Scobie's latest book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival.

Now that "the varnish has gone" since Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022, "we're now able to look at what's in front of us," the longtime royal correspondent told E! News ahead of the book's Nov. 28 release. "People in Britain, across the Commonwealth, and even around the world, are more open to having discussions about the future of an irrelevancy of the royal family."

While Finding Freedom, Scobie's 2020 release with Carolyn Durand, probed the circumstances surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from the upper ranks of the Firm, Endgame digs into the system that allowed those circumstances to flourish—foremost being a cozy quid pro quo arrangement between the palace and the British press that Harry also detailed scathingly in his memoir Spare.