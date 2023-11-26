Sean "Diddy" Combs Faces Second and Third Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing more accusations of sexual assault.
One week after settling a rape lawsuit brought against him by ex-girlfriend Cassie, the rap mogul has been sued by two other women over separate alleged incidents of sexual misconduct. Through his spokesperson, Diddy, 54, has denied wrongdoing in all three cases.
They are among several similar civil suits recently filed against high-profile men in New York courts under the Adult Survivors Act, a state law that allows such complaints to be filed within a one-year window regardless of whether the statutes of limitations have run out. The deadline to submit such lawsuits under the law expired Nov. 24.
On Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Day, a woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal filed a lawsuit in a New York court that alleges Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted her when she was a Syracuse University student in 1991, CNN reported. The filing states that the music executive took to her dinner at a restaurant and slipped a drug in her drink when she left to use the restroom. Dickerson-Neal's lawsuit also alleges that when they left in a car, she took a puff of a "blunt" under pressure from Diddy.
He later allegedly brought her to "a place he was staying to sexually assault her," video recorded the act and showed the footage to many people, CNN quoted the lawsuit as saying.
"This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head," a spokesperson for Diddy told E! News. "Ms. Dickerson's 32-year-old story is made up and not credible. Mr. Combs never assaulted her, and she implicates companies that did not exist. This is purely a money grab and nothing more."
Also Nov. 23, a third woman, whose name was not made public, filed her own sexual assault lawsuit in a New York court against Diddy. In her filing, she alleged that he and R&B singer Aaron Hall assaulted her and her friend at the latter artist's apartment in 1990 or 1991, NBC News reported.
The woman also alleged in her lawsuit that days later, Diddy visited the home where she was staying and "assaulted and choked" her until she passed out. The filing stated that he was allegedly looking for the plaintiff's friend because he feared she would tell the "girl he was with at the time," NBC News reported.
Diddy's spokesperson told E! News in a statement in response, "The claims involving alleged misconduct against Mr. Combs from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute are all completely denied and rejected by him. He recognizes this as a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs' fame and success, he is an easy target for accusers who will falsify the truth, without conscience or consequence, for financial benefit."
He continued, "The New York Legislature surely did not intend or expect the Adult Survivors Act to be exploited for improper purposes. The public should be skeptical and not rush to accept these unsubstantiated allegations."
NBC News and other outlets reported that Hall could not immediately be reached for comment.
