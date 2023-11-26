Sean "Diddy" Combs Faces Second and Third Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Watch : Sean "Diddy" Combs Denies Cassie’s Allegations of Rape and Abuse

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing more accusations of sexual assault.

One week after settling a rape lawsuit brought against him by ex-girlfriend Cassie, the rap mogul has been sued by two other women over separate alleged incidents of sexual misconduct. Through his spokesperson, Diddy, 54, has denied wrongdoing in all three cases.

They are among several similar civil suits recently filed against high-profile men in New York courts under the Adult Survivors Act, a state law that allows such complaints to be filed within a one-year window regardless of whether the statutes of limitations have run out. The deadline to submit such lawsuits under the law expired Nov. 24.

On Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Day, a woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal filed a lawsuit in a New York court that alleges Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted her when she was a Syracuse University student in 1991, CNN reported. The filing states that the music executive took to her dinner at a restaurant and slipped a drug in her drink when she left to use the restroom. Dickerson-Neal's lawsuit also alleges that when they left in a car, she took a puff of a "blunt" under pressure from Diddy.