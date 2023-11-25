John Travolta Shares Sweet Tribute to Son Benjamin for His 13th Birthday

John Travolta and his family are celebrating his and late wife Kelly Preston's youngest son Benjamin Travolta becoming a teenager. See the actor's heartwarming tribute to him.

You may get chills seeing John Travolta's heartwarming birthday tribute to his and late wife Kelly Preston's youngest child, who just became a teenager.

On Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Day, Benjamin Travolta turned 13 and received sweet messages from his family on Instagram.

"I can't believe my baby boy is now a teenager," John wrote, alongside a montage of photos and videos of the boy, set to Stevie Wonder's "You Are the Sunshine of My Life. "Ben turns 13 today. I love you my son!"

John and Kelly's daughter Ella Bleu Travolta, 23, also posted a tribute to her little brother on her own Instagram page. "Happy Birthday my sweetest Benjamin," she wrote alongside a childhood pic of the now-teen, "it feels like yesterday you were this young and now you're 13!! I love you!"

In addition to Benjamin, John and Kelly also raised son Jett Travolta, who died in 2009 at age 16 after suffering a seizure during a family vacation. His mom passed away in 2020 at age 57 following a two-year breast cancer battle.

photos
Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving 2023

John and Ella have occasionally paid tribute to their late loved ones on social media.

In October, the actors' daughter shared a childhood pic of herself with her mom on Kelly's birthday. "Happy Birthday mama, I love you so much!" Ella wrote on her Instagram page. "Thank you for inspiring me every day."

In addition, John and Ella have also often shared heartwarming glimpses of their own lives at home with Benjamin in recent years.

Look back at several of the Travoltas' family photos:

Instagram / John Travolta

Pawfect Moment

John shared a montage of pics and videos of his youngest son Benjamin Travolta for his 13th birthday in November 2023, including this clip of the now-teen with the family's dogs.

"I can’t believe my baby boy is now a teenager," the actor wrote. "Ben turns 13 today. I love you my son!"

Instagram / Ella Bleu Travolta

Benjamin Becomes a Teen

Happy Birthday my sweetest Benjamin," his sister Ella Bleu Travolta wrote on Instagram, alongside this throwback pic, "it feels like yesterday you were this young and now you’re 13!! I love you!

Instagram / Ella Bleu Travolta

Father's Day 2023

"Happy Fathers Day, Daddy," Ella Bleu Travolta wrote on Instagram, alongsidea pic of herself with her dad and brother Benjamin. "Thank you for being the best father and for all of the love and light you bring to the world. I love you to the moon and back."

Instagram / Ella Bleu Travolta

Father-Daughter Bond

Ella Bleu Travolta posted this on her birthday in April 2023: "23...I want to thank everyone for the kindest warm wishes on my birthday and to the best Dad in the world for making it the most incredible day."

Instagram / John Travolta

Father's Day 2019 Selfie

"Happy Father's Day everyone!" John wrote alongside this photo of himself with kids Ella Bleu Travolta and Benjamin Travolta. "It is a privilege to be the father of these two beautiful children - thank you for the honor and my love and respect to all fathers."

Instagram

New Year's Eve 2020

John and daughter Ella Bleu Travolta ring in 2021.

Instagram / John Travolta

Father's Day 2022 Selfie

"It's privilege to be a father," the actor wrote on Instagram, alongside a selfie with kids Ella Bleu Travolta and Benjamin Travolta. "I love you my babies. Happy Father's Day to everyone."

ABACA/Shutterstock

Remembering Jett

John appears with wife Kelly Preston and their eldest kids Jett Travolta and Ella Bleu Travolta in this undated photo. Jett died at age 16 in 2009 during a family trip to the Bahamas after suffering a seizure at their vacation home.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images

Remembering Kelly Preston

The actress, who died in 2020 at age 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer, appears with John at a premiere for his film Gotti at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Instagram / Ella Bleu Travolta

Family Selfie 2019

John, Kelly PrestonElla Bleu Travolta and Benjamin Travolta pose for a family pic on the latter's ninth birthday.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Family Force Is Strong

John, Kelly Preston and kids Ella Bleu Travolta and Benjamin Travolta appear at the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Instagram / Ella Bleu Travolta

Father-Daughter Memory

John appears with daughter Ella Bleu Travolta in this undated photo she shared on his 68th birthday in 2022.

"Happy Birthday to my role model, my best friend, the person who has taught me one of the most valuable lessons in life, kindness," she wrote. "I love you with all my heart, Daddy."

Instagram

Easter 2022

John appears with his kids Ella Bleu Travolta and Benjamin Travolta on the holiday.

Instagram / Ella Bleu Travolta

Kiss Sandwich

On Valentine's Day 2020, five months before Kelly Preston's death, her and John's daughter Ella Bleu Travolta shared this pic, writing, "Happy Valentine?s Day everyone! I hope it was filled with lots of love...here's to eating chocolate with all of your front teeth missing!"

Instagram / John Travolta

Happy Holidays 2021

John, Ella Bleu Travolta and son Benjamin Travolta cuddle for a family pic over the holidays.

Randy Holmes via Getty Images

Dad-Daughter TV Date

John and Ella Bleu Travolta appear backstage at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2019.

Instagram / Ella Bleu Travolta

Cherished Memory

In October 2023, on what would have been Kelly Preston's 61st birthday, daughter Ella Bleu Travolta wrote on Instagram, alongside this throwback pic of the two, "Happy Birthday mama, I love you so much! Thank you for inspiring me every day."

