John Travolta Shares Sweet Tribute to Son Benjamin for His 13th Birthday

Watch : John Travolta Remembers Late Wife Kelly Preston

You may get chills seeing John Travolta's heartwarming birthday tribute to his and late wife Kelly Preston's youngest child, who just became a teenager.

On Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Day, Benjamin Travolta turned 13 and received sweet messages from his family on Instagram.

"I can't believe my baby boy is now a teenager," John wrote, alongside a montage of photos and videos of the boy, set to Stevie Wonder's "You Are the Sunshine of My Life. "Ben turns 13 today. I love you my son!"

John and Kelly's daughter Ella Bleu Travolta, 23, also posted a tribute to her little brother on her own Instagram page. "Happy Birthday my sweetest Benjamin," she wrote alongside a childhood pic of the now-teen, "it feels like yesterday you were this young and now you're 13!! I love you!"

In addition to Benjamin, John and Kelly also raised son Jett Travolta, who died in 2009 at age 16 after suffering a seizure during a family vacation. His mom passed away in 2020 at age 57 following a two-year breast cancer battle.