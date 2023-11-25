Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Baby Girl Matilda's First Thanksgiving

Kaley Cuoco shared photos from her and partner Tom Pelphrey's daughter Matilda's first Thanksgiving, which they celebrated with extended family.

By Corinne Heller Nov 25, 2023 8:04 PMTags
BabiesCeleb KidsKaley Cuoco
Watch: Kaley Cuoco Talks Parenting With Tom Pelphrey

For Kaley Cuoco, this Thanksgiving was pumpkin extra special.

That's because it marked the first time celebrating the holiday as a mom. On Nov. 24, Black Friday, the Flight Attendant star shared a photo of herself and partner Tom Pelphrey posing at a family gathering with their daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, 7 months, who is wearing a Thanksgiving-themed baby outfit.

"Grateful is an understatement!!" Kaley captioned her Instagram post. "We are so thankful for our amazing, loving families and this little bundle of heaven. Tildy's first thanksgiving was perfect! @tommypelphrey."

The Big Bang Theory alum also shared a selfie herself cuddling Matilda at the gathering, plus images of the infant with her paternal grandmother and a female cousin and a photo of Tom and their daughter sitting together on a couch. She captioned the latter pic, "Post Thanksgiving couch potatoes."

Kaley and the Ozark actor are already preparing for Matilda's first Christmas. In her first photo, the actress holds the couple's daughter as the three appear in front of a tree decorated mostly with animal ornaments.

photos
Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey's Cutest Photos With Daughter Matilda

Kaley gave birth to Matilda in late March, less than a year after she and the Outer Range actor began dating. In October, the actress told E! NewsFrancesca Amiker in an exclusive interview that their daughter is quickly becoming a daddy's girl.

Instagram / Kaley Cuoco

Trending Stories

1

34 Secrets About the Twilight Franchise Revealed

2

Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Sets Record Straight on Taylor Swift Comment

3

Zoë Kravitz Shares Glimpse of Engagement Ring From Channing Tatum

"Any time Tom would talk," she explained, "she searches for his voice everywhere."

She also said Matilda will "get almost kind of shy" around her dad, adding, "Their relationship is different." 

Instagram / Kaley Cuoco

See how stars celebrated Thanksgiving 2023 below:

Instagram / Eric Zayne

Dwayne Johnson

The Black Adam star, his wife Lauren Hashian and musician Eric Zayne put on an impromptu musical performance of hits by Billy JoelMichael Jackson and more during a Thanksgiving gathering with friends.

Instagram (Sofía Vergara)

Sofía Vergara

The Modern Family alum enjoyed the holiday with family, sharing an image of her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara and her niece Claudia Vergara to her Instagram Story. 

Instagram (Savannah Chrisley)

Savannah Chrisley

The Chrisley Knows Best alum shared a video montage alongside a moving message about the grief of missing loved ones on the holidays, alongside a message of gratitude for those who have filled her life with love. 

Instagram (Ali Krieger)

Ali Krieger

The soccer star showed her two children, Sloane and Ocean, some Thanksgiving love on her Instagram Story.

Instagram / Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco

The Flight Attendant star celebrated the holiday with partner Tom Pelphrey, their daughter Matilda, 7 months, and extended family.

Instagram (Gisele Bündchen)

Gisele Bündchen

The model marked the holiday with a message of gratitude for the people and things in her life.

Instagram (Rylee Arnold)

Harry Joswey & Rylee Arnold

The Too Hot to Handle alum celebrated the holiday with his Dancing with the Stars partner and her family shortly after the two were eliminated from the show. 

Instagram

Sam Asghari

The actor—who split with Britney Spears earlier this year—volunteered with Project Angel Food to give back. 

Instagram

Paris Hilton

"#HappyThanksgiving!" the DJ wrote alongside son Phoenix. "I am so grateful for this beautiful life."

She added, "This year has brought so many amazing blessings, the most incredible being becoming a mom. I am truly so thankful to be surrounded by such an incredible family, supportive friends and a loving husband."

Instagram

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian

The Blink-182 drummer gave a peek at his candlelit meal with the reality star and their blended family.

Instagram

Mindy Kaling

"Happy Thanksgiving everyone!" the Office alum wrote. "So grateful for these turkeys! Hope you’re having a wonderful day with your family!"

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Mahomes

Pat and Brittany shared this festive photo of the two with their kids Sterling and Bronze on Instagram on Thanksgiving Day.

Instagram

Kylie Jenner

The Kylie Cosmetics founder had a paw-dorable holiday with her pup.

Instagram / Emma Willis

Bruce Willis & Family

The actor is celebrating his first Thanksgiving since being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February 2023.

On Thanksgiving Day, his wife Emma Heming Willis shared this photo of the two with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters, taken at a March 2023 family celebration for the actor for his 68th birthday, writing, "I’m grateful and thankful to know this kind of love...Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving."

Instagram / Cheryl Burke

Cheryl Burke

"Thanksgiving is a time to reflect what we are grateful for and this year one of them is all of YOU!" the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for all of the love and support you all have shown me throughout the years. Your loyalty and kindness never goes unnoticed. Happy Thanksgiving from my family to all of you!"

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen, Ben & Cher

The Bravo host and his son, the eldest of his two kids, met up with the singer at the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Instagram / Serena Williams

Serena Williams & Adira

"Lashes and a baby. @adiraohanian," the tennis star captioned this Instagram pic of herself and her and husband Alexis Ohanian's youngest daughter.

Instagram / Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart

"Finally finished two day pie marathon!!!" she wrote on Instagram Nov. 22, the day before the holiday. "Baked thirty pies Lemon curd, pecan, chocolate pecan, pumpkin and cranberry."

She added, "I haven't tasted any of them yet but tomorrow I will report on taste and texture and appearance Hope you like the photos The pies are all spoken for - gifts for my employees and their families for Thanksgiving."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

34 Secrets About the Twilight Franchise Revealed

2

Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Sets Record Straight on Taylor Swift Comment

3

Zoë Kravitz Shares Glimpse of Engagement Ring From Channing Tatum

4
Exclusive

Why Mark Wahlberg Wakes Up at 3:30 A.M.

5
Exclusive

How Sister Wives Christine & Janelle Brown Feel About Ex Kody