Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Baby Girl Matilda's First Thanksgiving

For Kaley Cuoco, this Thanksgiving was pumpkin extra special.

That's because it marked the first time celebrating the holiday as a mom. On Nov. 24, Black Friday, the Flight Attendant star shared a photo of herself and partner Tom Pelphrey posing at a family gathering with their daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, 7 months, who is wearing a Thanksgiving-themed baby outfit.

"Grateful is an understatement!!" Kaley captioned her Instagram post. "We are so thankful for our amazing, loving families and this little bundle of heaven. Tildy's first thanksgiving was perfect! @tommypelphrey."

The Big Bang Theory alum also shared a selfie herself cuddling Matilda at the gathering, plus images of the infant with her paternal grandmother and a female cousin and a photo of Tom and their daughter sitting together on a couch. She captioned the latter pic, "Post Thanksgiving couch potatoes."

Kaley and the Ozark actor are already preparing for Matilda's first Christmas. In her first photo, the actress holds the couple's daughter as the three appear in front of a tree decorated mostly with animal ornaments.