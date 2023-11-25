Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian Serve Up Sweet Musical Treat for Thanksgiving

Dwayne Johnson and his wife Lauren Hashian hosted a sing-along session during a Thanksgiving 2023 gathering with friends, covering classics by the likes of Billy Joel and Michael Jackson.

The Rock was cooking up a little Thanksgiving sing-along.

During a holiday gathering with friends at home, Dwayne Johnson, his wife Lauren Hashian and singer Eric Zayne gave an impromptu performance of several classics, with the musician behind the couple's grand piano. Included in the set list: Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror," Stevie Wonder's Ribbon in the Sky" and Billy Joel's 1977 hit ballad "Just the Way You Are."

"A lil' Thanksgiving tickling of the ivory's," Johnson captioned a Nov. 24 Instagram post, "with the two beautiful voices and talents of @laurenhashianofficial & @ericzayne and me just making up lyrics to an all time classic @billyjoel."

Zayne also shared images of the Black Adam actor wearing thick glasses and staring at him while standing behind the instrument during their performance. Hashian is heard asking, "Who's serenading who here?"

"When you know you know lol!" he wrote on his own Instagram page. "Best #thanksgiving ever with @therock & his incredible family and friends. Couldn't ask for more than to be serenaded by one of the best voices in the world @laurenhashianofficial. Very grateful for all my blessings in my life and you @prettybtches_bychloe...I wish everyone a wonderful holiday!"

The Rock, who famously showcased his musical chops as Maui in Disney's Moana, responded, "Maaan we had fun brother...We love u and Chloe and just wait til we break out the mana…Happy Thanksgiving."

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson

Hashian also commented that this was the "best Friendsgiving of all time!" She added, "First one but won't be the last...Impromptu EZ karaoke was amazing...Blessed by your gifts of music EVERY DAY! Blessed to have you in our lives!!"

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The day before, Thanksgiving Day, Johnson shared a selfie video of himself walking outside while delivering a holiday message to his fans.

"Happy Thanksgiving to you guys. I hope you guys are having an awesome day, fun day with your family and your friends and your loved ones," he said. "I just wanted to swoop in and let you guys know on this grateful Thanksgiving, I'm a grateful man and I am grateful for so many things. I'm grateful to all of you. I'm grateful for all of you. And I'm grateful for this opportunity that we have, to wake up every morning, and we are living, we are breathing, and we are in the land of opportunity."

The Baywatch film actor, who shares kids Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 5, and and is also a dad to eldest daughter Simone, 22 (a.k.a. fellow WWE star Ava Raine), added, "And I'm grateful for the opportunities that we have to work our asses off, the opportunities we have—to take care of our family, take care of our babies, do our best to raise them right, protect them, put food on the table, pay those bills. I'm grateful for all these opportunities."

See how stars celebrated Thanksgiving 2023 below:

Instagram / Eric Zayne

Dwayne Johnson

The Black Adam star, his wife Lauren Hashian and musician Eric Zayne put on an impromptu musical performance of hits by Billy JoelMichael Jackson and more during a Thanksgiving gathering with friends.

Instagram (Sofía Vergara)

Sofía Vergara

The Modern Family alum enjoyed the holiday with family, sharing an image of her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara and her niece Claudia Vergara to her Instagram Story. 

Instagram (Savannah Chrisley)

Savannah Chrisley

The Chrisley Knows Best alum shared a video montage alongside a moving message about the grief of missing loved ones on the holidays, alongside a message of gratitude for those who have filled her life with love. 

Instagram (Ali Krieger)

Ali Krieger

The soccer star showed her two children, Sloane and Ocean, some Thanksgiving love on her Instagram Story.

Instagram (Gisele Bündchen)

Gisele Bündchen

The model marked the holiday with a message of gratitude for the people and things in her life.

Instagram (Rylee Arnold)

Harry Joswey & Rylee Arnold

The Too Hot to Handle alum celebrated the holiday with his Dancing with the Stars partner and her family shortly after the two were eliminated from the show. 

Instagram

Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory alum celebrated Turkey Day with daughter Matilda.

Instagram

Sam Asghari

The actor—who split with Britney Spears earlier this year—volunteered with Project Angel Food to give back. 

Instagram

Paris Hilton

"#HappyThanksgiving!" the DJ wrote alongside son Phoenix. "I am so grateful for this beautiful life."

She added, "This year has brought so many amazing blessings, the most incredible being becoming a mom. I am truly so thankful to be surrounded by such an incredible family, supportive friends and a loving husband."

Instagram

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian

The Blink-182 drummer gave a peek at his candlelit meal with the reality star and their blended family.

Instagram

Mindy Kaling

"Happy Thanksgiving everyone!" the Office alum wrote. "So grateful for these turkeys! Hope you’re having a wonderful day with your family!"

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Mahomes

Pat and Brittany shared this festive photo of the two with their kids Sterling and Bronze on Instagram on Thanksgiving Day.

Instagram

Kylie Jenner

The Kylie Cosmetics founder had a paw-dorable holiday with her pup.

Instagram / Emma Willis

Bruce Willis & Family

The actor is celebrating his first Thanksgiving since being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February 2023.

On Thanksgiving Day, his wife Emma Heming Willis shared this photo of the two with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters, taken at a March 2023 family celebration for the actor for his 68th birthday, writing, "I’m grateful and thankful to know this kind of love...Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving."

Instagram / Cheryl Burke

Cheryl Burke

"Thanksgiving is a time to reflect what we are grateful for and this year one of them is all of YOU!" the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for all of the love and support you all have shown me throughout the years. Your loyalty and kindness never goes unnoticed. Happy Thanksgiving from my family to all of you!"

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen, Ben & Cher

The Bravo host and his son, the eldest of his two kids, met up with the singer at the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Instagram / Serena Williams

Serena Williams & Adira

"Lashes and a baby. @adiraohanian," the tennis star captioned this Instagram pic of herself and her and husband Alexis Ohanian's youngest daughter.

Instagram / Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart

"Finally finished two day pie marathon!!!" she wrote on Instagram Nov. 22, the day before the holiday. "Baked thirty pies Lemon curd, pecan, chocolate pecan, pumpkin and cranberry."

She added, "I haven't tasted any of them yet but tomorrow I will report on taste and texture and appearance Hope you like the photos The pies are all spoken for - gifts for my employees and their families for Thanksgiving."

