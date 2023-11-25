Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian Serve Up Sweet Musical Treat for Thanksgiving

Watch : Dwayne Johnson Is STAR-STRUCK by THESE Celebrities at Grammys

The Rock was cooking up a little Thanksgiving sing-along.

During a holiday gathering with friends at home, Dwayne Johnson, his wife Lauren Hashian and singer Eric Zayne gave an impromptu performance of several classics, with the musician behind the couple's grand piano. Included in the set list: Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror," Stevie Wonder's Ribbon in the Sky" and Billy Joel's 1977 hit ballad "Just the Way You Are."

"A lil' Thanksgiving tickling of the ivory's," Johnson captioned a Nov. 24 Instagram post, "with the two beautiful voices and talents of @laurenhashianofficial & @ericzayne and me just making up lyrics to an all time classic @billyjoel."

Zayne also shared images of the Black Adam actor wearing thick glasses and staring at him while standing behind the instrument during their performance. Hashian is heard asking, "Who's serenading who here?"

"When you know you know lol!" he wrote on his own Instagram page. "Best #thanksgiving ever with @therock & his incredible family and friends. Couldn't ask for more than to be serenaded by one of the best voices in the world @laurenhashianofficial. Very grateful for all my blessings in my life and you @prettybtches_bychloe...I wish everyone a wonderful holiday!"