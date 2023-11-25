Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian Serve Up Sweet Musical Treat for Thanksgiving

The Rock was cooking up a little Thanksgiving sing-along.
During a holiday gathering with friends at home, Dwayne Johnson, his wife Lauren Hashian and singer Eric Zayne gave an impromptu performance of several classics, with the musician behind the couple's grand piano. Included in the set list: Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror," Stevie Wonder's Ribbon in the Sky" and Billy Joel's 1977 hit ballad "Just the Way You Are."
"A lil' Thanksgiving tickling of the ivory's," Johnson captioned a Nov. 24 Instagram post, "with the two beautiful voices and talents of @laurenhashianofficial & @ericzayne and me just making up lyrics to an all time classic @billyjoel."
Zayne also shared images of the Black Adam actor wearing thick glasses and staring at him while standing behind the instrument during their performance. Hashian is heard asking, "Who's serenading who here?"
"When you know you know lol!" he wrote on his own Instagram page. "Best #thanksgiving ever with @therock & his incredible family and friends. Couldn't ask for more than to be serenaded by one of the best voices in the world @laurenhashianofficial. Very grateful for all my blessings in my life and you @prettybtches_bychloe...I wish everyone a wonderful holiday!"
The Rock, who famously showcased his musical chops as Maui in Disney's Moana, responded, "Maaan we had fun brother...We love u and Chloe and just wait til we break out the mana…Happy Thanksgiving."
Hashian also commented that this was the "best Friendsgiving of all time!" She added, "First one but won't be the last...Impromptu EZ karaoke was amazing...Blessed by your gifts of music EVERY DAY! Blessed to have you in our lives!!"
The day before, Thanksgiving Day, Johnson shared a selfie video of himself walking outside while delivering a holiday message to his fans.
"Happy Thanksgiving to you guys. I hope you guys are having an awesome day, fun day with your family and your friends and your loved ones," he said. "I just wanted to swoop in and let you guys know on this grateful Thanksgiving, I'm a grateful man and I am grateful for so many things. I'm grateful to all of you. I'm grateful for all of you. And I'm grateful for this opportunity that we have, to wake up every morning, and we are living, we are breathing, and we are in the land of opportunity."
The Baywatch film actor, who shares kids Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 5, and and is also a dad to eldest daughter Simone, 22 (a.k.a. fellow WWE star Ava Raine), added, "And I'm grateful for the opportunities that we have to work our asses off, the opportunities we have—to take care of our family, take care of our babies, do our best to raise them right, protect them, put food on the table, pay those bills. I'm grateful for all these opportunities."
