You’ll Be Soaring After Watching This Adorable Video of Zac Efron and His Siblings

Zac Efron and his brother Dylan Efron shared a sweet moment with their younger siblings Olivia and Henry on Thanksgiving.

There's not a star in heaven that these cuteness levels can't reach. 

Zac Efron enjoyed a Thanksgiving holiday surrounded by family, including his brother Dylan Efron and their two younger siblings, Olivia and Henry. And in footage shared to Instagram by Dylan, the two older brothers send their younger siblings soaring, flying—literally.

In the Nov. 24 video, Dylan holds Henry by his hands as Zac grasps Olivia's, the two swinging the young ones around in an airborne circle to the sound of giggles. The 31-year-old simply captioned his post, alongside an orange heart emoji, "Happy Thanksgiving."

And though their appearances are rare, this is not the first time Olivia and Henry have been seen on either of the older Efron brothers' social media accounts. 

This summer, Zac shared a picture with his littlest brother and sister in his arms during a trip to see Circus Vargas while on a visit to his hometown in San Luis Obispo, Calif. The High School Musical alum captioned his June 29 post, "Showtime." 

And just last month, Dylan penned a sweet 36th birthday tribute to his older brother, noting the ways his relationship with Zac has influenced the brother he himself wants to be. 

Dylan Efron/ Instagram

"HBD Big Bro," Dylan captioned the Oct. 18 post, in which he and Zac are holding their younger siblings upside down in their arms. "I know exactly the type of big brother I want to be for Olivia and Henry because you were that brother to me. Thankful for all the memories made this year but I think we're overdue for a real adventure, let's do something crazy this year."

And to see more of the ways in which celebrities celebrated Thanksgiving with their loved ones, keep reading. 

Instagram (Sofía Vergara)

Sofía Vergara

The Modern Family alum enjoyed the holiday with family, sharing an image of her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara and her niece Claudia Vergara to her Instagram Story. 

Instagram (Savannah Chrisley)

Savannah Chrisley

The Chrisley Knows Best alum shared a video montage alongside a moving message about the grief of missing loved ones on the holidays, alongside a message of gratitude for those who have filled her life with love. 

Instagram (Ali Krieger)

Ali Krieger

The soccer star showed her two children, Sloane and Ocean, some Thanksgiving love on her Instagram Story.

Instagram (Gisele Bündchen)

Gisele Bündchen

The model marked the holiday with a message of gratitude for the people and things in her life.

Instagram (Rylee Arnold)

Harry Joswey & Rylee Arnold

The Too Hot to Handle alum celebrated the holiday with his Dancing with the Stars partner and her family shortly after the two were eliminated from the show. 

Instagram

Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory alum celebrated Turkey Day with daughter Matilda.

Instagram

Sam Asghari

The actor—who split with Britney Spears earlier this year—volunteered with Project Angel Food to give back. 

Instagram

Paris Hilton

"#HappyThanksgiving!" the DJ wrote alongside son Phoenix. "I am so grateful for this beautiful life."

She added, "This year has brought so many amazing blessings, the most incredible being becoming a mom. I am truly so thankful to be surrounded by such an incredible family, supportive friends and a loving husband."

Instagram

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian

The Blink-182 drummer gave a peek at his candlelit meal with the reality star and their blended family.

Instagram

Mindy Kaling

"Happy Thanksgiving everyone!" the Office alum wrote. "So grateful for these turkeys! Hope you’re having a wonderful day with your family!"

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Mahomes

Pat and Brittany shared this festive photo of the two with their kids Sterling and Bronze on Instagram on Thanksgiving Day.

Instagram

Kylie Jenner

The Kylie Cosmetics founder had a paw-dorable holiday with her pup.

Instagram / Emma Willis

Bruce Willis & Family

The actor is celebrating his first Thanksgiving since being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February 2023.

On Thanksgiving Day, his wife Emma Heming Willis shared this photo of the two with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters, taken at a March 2023 family celebration for the actor for his 68th birthday, writing, "I’m grateful and thankful to know this kind of love...Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving."

Instagram / Cheryl Burke

Cheryl Burke

"Thanksgiving is a time to reflect what we are grateful for and this year one of them is all of YOU!" the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for all of the love and support you all have shown me throughout the years. Your loyalty and kindness never goes unnoticed. Happy Thanksgiving from my family to all of you!"

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen, Ben & Cher

The Bravo host and his son, the eldest of his two kids, met up with the singer at the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Instagram / Serena Williams

Serena Williams & Adira

"Lashes and a baby. @adiraohanian," the tennis star captioned this Instagram pic of herself and her and husband Alexis Ohanian's youngest daughter.

Instagram / Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart

"Finally finished two day pie marathon!!!" she wrote on Instagram Nov. 22, the day before the holiday. "Baked thirty pies Lemon curd, pecan, chocolate pecan, pumpkin and cranberry."

She added, "I haven't tasted any of them yet but tomorrow I will report on taste and texture and appearance Hope you like the photos The pies are all spoken for - gifts for my employees and their families for Thanksgiving."

