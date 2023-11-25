You’ll Be Soaring After Watching This Adorable Video of Zac Efron and His Siblings

Watch : Zac Efron's Hollywood Evolution: From High School Musical to Baywatch

There's not a star in heaven that these cuteness levels can't reach.

Zac Efron enjoyed a Thanksgiving holiday surrounded by family, including his brother Dylan Efron and their two younger siblings, Olivia and Henry. And in footage shared to Instagram by Dylan, the two older brothers send their younger siblings soaring, flying—literally.

In the Nov. 24 video, Dylan holds Henry by his hands as Zac grasps Olivia's, the two swinging the young ones around in an airborne circle to the sound of giggles. The 31-year-old simply captioned his post, alongside an orange heart emoji, "Happy Thanksgiving."

And though their appearances are rare, this is not the first time Olivia and Henry have been seen on either of the older Efron brothers' social media accounts.

This summer, Zac shared a picture with his littlest brother and sister in his arms during a trip to see Circus Vargas while on a visit to his hometown in San Luis Obispo, Calif. The High School Musical alum captioned his June 29 post, "Showtime."