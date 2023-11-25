Tiffany Haddish Arrested for Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence

Watch : Tiffany Haddish Teases Music Career at 2023 MTV VMAs

Tiffany Haddish has been arrested.

The 43-year-old was briefly taken into police custody, and subsequently released, on Nov. 24 on suspicion of driving under the influence after Beverly Hills police responded to a well-being check around 5:45 in the morning local time, per local outlet KTLA-TV. The Associated Press reported that police said Haddish was found slumped over her wheel asleep with the car engine still running.

The Haunted Mansion actress had performed at the Laugh Factory in West Hollywood the night before.

This is the second-time the stand-up comedian has been arrested under similar circumstances. In January 2022, Haddish was arrested in Georgia after officers responded to a 911 call about a "driver asleep at the wheel" at about 2:30 a.m., per Georgia's Peachtree Police Department.