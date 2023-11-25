Tiffany Haddish Arrested for Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence

Tiffany Haddish has been arrested.
The 43-year-old was briefly taken into police custody, and subsequently released, on Nov. 24 on suspicion of driving under the influence after Beverly Hills police responded to a well-being check around 5:45 in the morning local time, per local outlet KTLA-TV. The Associated Press reported that police said Haddish was found slumped over her wheel asleep with the car engine still running.
The Haunted Mansion actress had performed at the Laugh Factory in West Hollywood the night before.
E! News has reached out to a rep for Haddish as well as local authorities for comment and has not yet heard back.
This is the second-time the stand-up comedian has been arrested under similar circumstances. In January 2022, Haddish was arrested in Georgia after officers responded to a 911 call about a "driver asleep at the wheel" at about 2:30 a.m., per Georgia's Peachtree Police Department.
"While en route, an officer observed a vehicle matching the description," Assistant Chief of Police Matt Myers told E! News at the time, "and ultimately conducted a traffic stop as the vehicle pulled into the yard of a residence."
Haddish was later transported to the Fayette County Jail where she made bail and was released from jail around 6:30 a.m., per TMZ.
Shortly after the arrest, the Night School star addressed the matter during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
"I can say this, Jimmy...I've been praying to God to send me a new man," Haddish, who had split from musician Common the prior Nov., quipped during her January appearance. "A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four—in uniform."
She continued, "And now I got a really great lawyer, and we're going to work it out. I've got to get my asking of things to God a little better!"