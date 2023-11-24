Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Reach Custody Agreement Over Daughter

Nearly two months after Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson, the former couple have reached a custody agreement over their 3-year-old daughter.

By Kisha Forde Nov 24, 2023 11:06 PMTags
BreakupsDivorcesJoshua JacksonCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o at Concert Amid Splits

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have a plan in place.

More than one month after the Queen & Slim actress filed for divorce from the Dawson's Creek star, the former couple have reached a temporary custody agreement over their 3-year-old daughter.

According to court documents obtained by E! News Nov. 24, Joshua has responded to the divorce petition filed in October, agreeing to Jodie's initial request of joint physical and legal custody, with neither person paying child support.

The response from the Shutter star comes after the Nightflyers actress, 37, filed for divorce after four years of marriage.

In her filing, Jodie cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the breakup, according to court docs obtained by E! News Oct. 2 and listed Sept. 13 as the date of the pair's separation. However, the Dr. Death actor, 45, lists the date of separation as Sept. 30 in his response.

E! News has reached out to reps for Jodie and Joshua for comment and have not heard back.

photos
2023 Celebrity Breakups

Neither Joshua nor Jodie have publicly commented on their split. However, in the weeks following their breakup, the Last Ship star has shared glimpses at her new chapter in life. In fact, she recently expressed appreciation for her loved ones.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Trending Stories

1

Zoë Kravitz Shares Glimpse of Engagement Ring From Channing Tatum

2

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum Welcome 2nd Baby: Look Back at Their Romance

3

Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Sets Record Straight on Taylor Swift Comment

"While there is so much uncertainty in life, one thing that remains constant is the ability of art and the artist to place an indelible mark on the world around it," Jodie wrote alongside an Instagram photo of her attending an event in early November, noting that she was "grateful to attend a gala held in honour of this premise."

"Grateful for beauty," she added, "for nights among my talented peers. for life and good health. for my daughter my family my friends."

Keep reading for a look back at some of Jodie and Joshua's photos together from over the years.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Newlyweds

After tying the knot during a private ceremony in 2019, the Queen & Slim star attended the 2020 BAFTA Awards alongside the Dawson's Creek actor while pregnant with their baby.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Basking in Blue

The couple stunned with their join appearance at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Met Gala Magic

Joshua Jackson couldn't take his eyes off Jodie Turner-Smith when the two hit the infamous red steps at the 2022 Met Gala.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

After-Party Fun

The couple turned heads while attending the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

True Coordination

Joshua and Jodie made sure to match each other perfectly when they attended the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion and Film Party in February 2023.

Antony Jones/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

Queen of the Night

The actress turned heads with her purple ensemble while backstage with the Dr. Death star during the 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall. 

Brian Ach/Getty Images for Lotus

Pretty in Pink

Just weeks before their split, the former couple attended the unveiling of the new fully-electric Lotus Emeya on Sept. 7 in New York City.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Zoë Kravitz Shares Glimpse of Engagement Ring From Channing Tatum

2

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum Welcome 2nd Baby: Look Back at Their Romance

3

Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Sets Record Straight on Taylor Swift Comment

4

Paris Hilton Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Carter Reum

5

Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family Thanksgiving Celebration