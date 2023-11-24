Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Reach Custody Agreement Over Daughter

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have a plan in place.
More than one month after the Queen & Slim actress filed for divorce from the Dawson's Creek star, the former couple have reached a temporary custody agreement over their 3-year-old daughter.
According to court documents obtained by E! News Nov. 24, Joshua has responded to the divorce petition filed in October, agreeing to Jodie's initial request of joint physical and legal custody, with neither person paying child support.
The response from the Shutter star comes after the Nightflyers actress, 37, filed for divorce after four years of marriage.
In her filing, Jodie cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the breakup, according to court docs obtained by E! News Oct. 2 and listed Sept. 13 as the date of the pair's separation. However, the Dr. Death actor, 45, lists the date of separation as Sept. 30 in his response.
E! News has reached out to reps for Jodie and Joshua for comment and have not heard back.
Neither Joshua nor Jodie have publicly commented on their split. However, in the weeks following their breakup, the Last Ship star has shared glimpses at her new chapter in life. In fact, she recently expressed appreciation for her loved ones.
"While there is so much uncertainty in life, one thing that remains constant is the ability of art and the artist to place an indelible mark on the world around it," Jodie wrote alongside an Instagram photo of her attending an event in early November, noting that she was "grateful to attend a gala held in honour of this premise."
"Grateful for beauty," she added, "for nights among my talented peers. for life and good health. for my daughter my family my friends."
Keep reading for a look back at some of Jodie and Joshua's photos together from over the years.