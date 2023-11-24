Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Reach Custody Agreement Over Daughter

Watch : Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o at Concert Amid Splits

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have a plan in place.

More than one month after the Queen & Slim actress filed for divorce from the Dawson's Creek star, the former couple have reached a temporary custody agreement over their 3-year-old daughter.

According to court documents obtained by E! News Nov. 24, Joshua has responded to the divorce petition filed in October, agreeing to Jodie's initial request of joint physical and legal custody, with neither person paying child support.

The response from the Shutter star comes after the Nightflyers actress, 37, filed for divorce after four years of marriage.

In her filing, Jodie cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the breakup, according to court docs obtained by E! News Oct. 2 and listed Sept. 13 as the date of the pair's separation. However, the Dr. Death actor, 45, lists the date of separation as Sept. 30 in his response.

