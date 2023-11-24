Dolly Parton Dazzles in a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Outfit While Performing Thanksgiving Halftime Show

Watch : Dolly Parton HONORED to Be Inducted in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton took her 9 to 5 to the NFL this Thanksgiving, performing during the halftime show for the Dallas Cowboys' home game against the Washington Commanders. And for the show—celebrating the Salvation Army's Red Kettle kickoff—the 77-year-old made sure to dress the part.

But rather than go the football player route, Dolly decided to dress as one of Texas' biggest supporters—a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. Indeed, the "I Will Always Love You" singer stepped onto the stage at Arlington's AT&T Stadium in a cropped, long-sleeved blue shirt under a white vest with cobalt blue stars which matched her white shorts. She completed her look with a sheer, bedazzled mesh bodysuit under her garments, and her quintessential blonde, voluminous curls.

For the Nov. 23 show, which came just days after the release of her new album, Dolly performed two of her classics—"Jolene" and "9 to 5"—followed by a cover of Queen's "We Are The Champions."