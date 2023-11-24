Dolly Parton Dazzles in a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Outfit While Performing Thanksgiving Halftime Show

This outfit is like a breath of spring, and no one can compete.
Dolly Parton took her 9 to 5 to the NFL this Thanksgiving, performing during the halftime show for the Dallas Cowboys' home game against the Washington Commanders. And for the show—celebrating the Salvation Army's Red Kettle kickoff—the 77-year-old made sure to dress the part.
But rather than go the football player route, Dolly decided to dress as one of Texas' biggest supporters—a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. Indeed, the "I Will Always Love You" singer stepped onto the stage at Arlington's AT&T Stadium in a cropped, long-sleeved blue shirt under a white vest with cobalt blue stars which matched her white shorts. She completed her look with a sheer, bedazzled mesh bodysuit under her garments, and her quintessential blonde, voluminous curls.
For the Nov. 23 show, which came just days after the release of her new album, Dolly performed two of her classics—"Jolene" and "9 to 5"—followed by a cover of Queen's "We Are The Champions."
But despite being one of the music industry's most beloved performers, Dolly has never taken on football's biggest stage—the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
"I couldn't do it because of other things, or I just didn't think I was big enough to do it—to do that big of a production," she told The Hollywood Reporter in November. "When you think about those shows, those are big, big productions. I've never done anything with that big of a production. I don't know if I could have. I think at the time that's what I was thinking."
After her Thanksgiving performance, though, Dolly has proved she is still in the height of her rockin' years.
So until the day she takes on the Super Bowl—which would have to wait until at least 2025, with Usher set to take up the mantle at the 2024 game—keep reading to see more of Dolly's Thanksgiving NFL performance.