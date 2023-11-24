Sam Hunt and Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Welcome Baby No. 2

Sam Hunt shared he and wife Hannah Lee Fowler, who are parents to 17-month-old daughter Lucy, recently welcomed their second baby together.

By Kisha Forde Nov 24, 2023 9:17 PMTags
BabiesCeleb KidsCouplesCelebritiesSam Hunt
Watch: Sam Hunt "Feels Great" Being a Married Man

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler are extra thankful this year.

The "Hard to Forget" singer revealed he and his wife, who are parents to 17-month-old daughter Lucy, recently welcomed their second baby together. In a photo shared to his Instagram Nov. 24, Sam and Lucy are seen posing alongside Hannah as she cradles their newborn, writing alongside their heartwarming post, "Thank You Lord."

The couple's latest addition comes seven months after the "House Party" singer announced they were expecting another baby, sharing his excitement while onstage during a show in Las Vegas.

And prior to welcoming their newest member, Sam shared insight into their road ahead and noted he was looking forward to doubling the duties.

"As far as mom and dad being ready, I think mom's ready," he told Good Morning America in September. "I feel like I've got more to offer that I haven't been able to offer because Hannah's done most of the work so far. So, I'm looking forward to being able to step up and take on some more responsibility."

photos
Sam Hunt's Swoon-Worthy Moments

And he wasn't the only one, considering daughter Lucy was more than happy to become an older sibling.

"I think she's ready," he added. "She was hanging out with her little cousin before I left, little Olivia, and she seemed to be taking on the big sister role well."

Trending Stories

1

Paris Hilton Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Carter Reum

2

Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Sets Record Straight on Taylor Swift Comment

3

Zoë Kravitz Shares Glimpse of Engagement Ring From Channing Tatum

For the country star, who tied the knot with Hannah in 2017, his loved ones continue to come first.

"I think I've grown more in the past 10 years of my life than any other period," he continued. "But biggest lesson, starting a family is the right choice. And I'm thankful I made that choice."

Keep reading to catch up on all the celeb babies that arrived this year.

Getty Images

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum

In an Instagram post shared on Thanksgiving, the Paris in Love star announced she and her husband welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named London.

Brooke Kelly Photography / @brookekellyphotography

Jana Kramer & Allan Russell

The couple welcomed baby boy Roman James Russell on Nov. 13, Jana  shared on Instagram.

Instagram / Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay

The Masterchef star and wife Tanya Ramsay announced Nov. 11 that they welcomed their sixth child, son Jesse James Ramsay.

Instagram/Alexis Allen

Jimmie Allen & Alexis Allen

The country singer and his wife welcomed their third child—son Cohen Ace James—on Sept. 27, five months after announcing their breakup

In October, Jimmie's rep told People that the couple—who also share daughters Naomi and Zara—"decided to work on things together and are still together." 

 

Instagram/Becca Kufrin

Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs

The Bachelor in Paradise couple announced Sept. 23 that they welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin.

Instagram/Bonnie Wright

Bonnie Wright & Andrew Lococo

Yer a mom, Ginny! The Harry Potter alum gave birth to her baby on Sept. 19

"Say hello to Elio Ocean Wright Lococo," she wrote in her son's birth announcement. "We’re all healthy and happy."

Fun fact: Little Elio shares the same birthday as Emma Watson's Hermione Granger character!

Instagram/Chanel Iman

Chanel Iman & Davon Godchaux

The model gave birth to her first child with the NFL star on Sept, 19. Named Capri Summer Godchaux, the baby girl joins older sisters Cali and Cassie, who Chanel shares with ex Sterling Shepard.

Instagram (elyse_myers)

Elyse Meyers & Jonas Meyers

The TikToker and her husband Jonas welcomed their second child, a son named Oliver, in September.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark

The Vanderpump Rules alum and her husband welcomed their second child, son Messer Rhys Clark, on Sept. 7.

Instagram/Taylor Neisen

Liev Schreiber & Taylor Neisen

The Ray Donovan star became a girl dad on Aug. 27 when he welcomed baby girl Hazel Bee with Taylor Neisen. Liev is also dad to teenage sons Kai and Sasha with ex Naomi Watts.

Instagram/Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian

Love all around! The retired tennis champion and the Reddit co-founder welcomed their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, in August.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Chad Michael Murray & Sarah Roemer

The two announced Aug. 19 that the week prior, they welcomed their third child, a baby girl.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Ashley Olsen & Louis Eisner

The actress-turned-designer welcomed her first child—a baby boy named Otto—with her husband earlier this year, multiple outlets reported on Aug. 14.

Instagram/April Marie

April Marie & Cody Cooper

The Ultimatum star and her boyfriend welcomed a baby girl on Aug. 9.

Instagram/Diana Jenkins

Diana Jenkins & Asher Monroe

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and her fiancé welcomed daughter Elodie Mae Book on Aug. 8. The baby girl joins big sister Eliyanah, as well as Diana's adult kids Innis and Eneya from her previous marriage to Roger Jenkins.

James Devaney/GC Images

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

Fifteen months after welcoming son RZA with the rapper, the "Umbrella" singer gave birth to the couple's second child, Riot Rose, on Aug. 1, according to a birth certificate obtained by E! News.

Instagram/Tia Blanco

Brody Jenner & Tia Blanco

The Hills: New Beginnings star and the surfer welcomed their first child—a baby girl named Honey Raye Jenner—on July 29.

Instagram / Raven Gates

Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk

The Bachelor in Paradise couple announced the birth of their second child July 23.

Instagram
Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner

The model gave birth to her second baby with businessman on July 11.

Instagram

Naomi Osaka & Cordae

The tennis champion and her rapper boyfriend welcomed a baby girl named Shai in early July.

Prince Williams/WireImage

Da Brat & Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart

The rapper and her wife welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named True Legend Harris-Dupart, on July 6.

Cindy Ord/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kit Harington & Rose Leslie

The Game of Thrones couple have welcomed their second child and first daughter, multiple outlets, citing the actor's rep, confirmed July 3.

Instagram / Bethany Hamilton
Bethany Hamilton

The pro surfer, who famously lost her arm in a 2003 shark attack, announced June 30 that she and husband Adam Dirks had welcomed their fourth child and first daughter, Alaya Dorothy Dirks.

Instagram/Maria Menounos

Maria Menounos & Keven Undergaro 

After a decade-long fertility journey, the longtime couple welcomed daughter Athena Alexandra via surrogate on June 23.

Instagram

Ryan Locte & Kayla Lochte

The Olympic swimmer and the real estate agent welcomed their third child together, baby girl Georgia June, on June 21, according to Us Weekly.

Instagram
Brianne Howey

The Ginny & Georgia star welcomed her first child with husband Matt Ziering in June.

"My whole world just got a whole lot sweeter. And smaller," she wrote on Instagram June 18 alongside a photo of their newborn. "Welcome my little love."

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Sadie Robertson Huff & Christian Huff

The Duck Dynasty alum and her husband welcomed their second daughter, Haven, in May 2023. She joined big sister Honey James, 2.

Instagram

Witney Carson & Carson McAllister

The Dancing With the Stars pro gave birth to son Jet Carson McAllister, her second child with her husband, on May 13.

Instagram

Maya Vander & David Miller

After suffering a stillbirth and a miscarriage, the Selling Sunset star and her husband announced on May 11 that they had welcomed their rainbow baby, a daughter named Emma Reign.

Instagram/@kate_chastain
Kate Chastain

The Below Deck alum announced she welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Sullivan Cay, on May 5.

photos
View More Photos From 2023 Celebrity Babies
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Paris Hilton Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Carter Reum

2

Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Sets Record Straight on Taylor Swift Comment

3

Zoë Kravitz Shares Glimpse of Engagement Ring From Channing Tatum

4

North West Slams Mom Kim Kardashian's "Dollar Store" Met Gala Look

5

Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family Thanksgiving Celebration