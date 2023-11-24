Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Welcome Baby No. 2: Look Back at Their Fairytale Romance

Watch : Paris Hilton Welcomes Baby No. 2

With love like this, life really is simple.

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum have officially become a family of four after welcoming their newest addition, baby girl London who joins their 10-month-old son Phoenix. The couple announced their happy news on Thanksgiving, with Paris captioning a photo featuring a pink onesie bearing the name of her daughter, "Thankful for my baby girl."

The arrival of the couple's newest bundle of joy comes just a month after The Simple Life alum—who tied the knot with Carter in 2021 after two years of dating—gave an inside look into life at home with baby Phoenix, as well as her and her husband's plans for expanding their family.

"I can't wait to have my own little princess one day," Paris exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker in October, "and that's something that we talk about and think about all the time."

But before her little princess did indeed arrive, the 42-year-old was reveling in her newest role—that of mom to Phoenix, who she and Carter welcomed via surrogate in January.