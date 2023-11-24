Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Welcome Baby No. 2: Look Back at Their Fairytale Romance

With love like this, life really is simple.
Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum have officially become a family of four after welcoming their newest addition, baby girl London who joins their 10-month-old son Phoenix. The couple announced their happy news on Thanksgiving, with Paris captioning a photo featuring a pink onesie bearing the name of her daughter, "Thankful for my baby girl."
The arrival of the couple's newest bundle of joy comes just a month after The Simple Life alum—who tied the knot with Carter in 2021 after two years of dating—gave an inside look into life at home with baby Phoenix, as well as her and her husband's plans for expanding their family.
"I can't wait to have my own little princess one day," Paris exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker in October, "and that's something that we talk about and think about all the time."
But before her little princess did indeed arrive, the 42-year-old was reveling in her newest role—that of mom to Phoenix, who she and Carter welcomed via surrogate in January.
"It's been such a special time," Paris gushed of motherhood. "My little baby boy is my world and he's made my life feel so complete. My husband is just the sweetest, kindest, most loyal and loving partner—just my everything."
In fact, it was meeting Carter that allowed the reality star to fulfill her lifelong hopes of having kids of her own.
"I've wanted to be a mom since I was a little girl. I always loved kids, but I just never found the person that I could trust to do that with," Paris told E! News in Dec. 2022, adding of her husband, "but now that I did, I just can't wait. And he's going to be the best father and we're just going to have the most magical life together."
To relive Paris and Carter's sweet love story from the very beginning to now, keep reading.