Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Reunite for Thanksgiving Amid Separation

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky celebrated Thanksgiving together as a family, which comes after they announced they were separating after 27 years of marriage.

Watch: Will Kyle Richards Spend Holidays with Maurico? She Says...

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are proof that the holiday season can bring people together. 

The estranged couple—who announced their separation earlier this year— celebrated Thanksgiving together, as seen in videos shared to social media. 

For her part, in a clip Kyle shared to her Nov. 23 Instagram Story showing off three German Shepard dogs at her house for the holiday, Mauricio can be seen chatting with a friend at their kitchen island. The Dancing with the Stars alum also shared a video to his own Story, during which he and Kyle show off their Thanksgiving spread. 

"Okay! The turkey has been cut," Mauricio says in his selfie-style video, before asking Kyle to lift up the lids of their buffet containers. "Can you lift up the turkey? Oooh. We're good!"

The real estate broker also shared a message of thanks to to his Story, in which he wrote, "I'm grateful and thankful for life, I am grateful for all the love and energy. [Thanksgiving] is one of my favorite holidays because it reminds us all to have gratitude."

This is not the first time the former couple have reunited since announcing their separation in July, having gone on vacation together in Italy shortly after. 

Instagram

In fact, their having spent Thanksgiving together should come as no surprise, as Kyle recently confirmed the pair's plans to spend the holiday season together. 

"Yes, we'll probably all be together in Aspen. And we did our summer trip together, we were fine," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told E! News' Keltie Knight at BravoCon earlier this month. "You know what, when you really do love someone that much, you don't just, it doesn't just go away no matter what the circumstances are. And we're putting our love for each other in front of all the other issues and putting our family first."

And to see how more stars celebrated Thanksgiving this year, keep reading. 

Instagram (Sofía Vergara)

Sofía Vergara

The Modern Family alum enjoyed the holiday with family, sharing an image of her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara and her niece Claudia Vergara to her Instagram Story. 

Instagram (Savannah Chrisley)

Savannah Chrisley

The Chrisley Knows Best alum shared a video montage alongside a moving message about the grief of missing loved ones on the holidays, alongside a message of gratitude for those who have filled her life with love. 

Instagram (Ali Krieger)

Ali Krieger

The soccer star showed her two children, Sloane and Ocean, some Thanksgiving love on her Instagram Story.

Instagram (Gisele Bündchen)

Gisele Bündchen

The model marked the holiday with a message of gratitude for the people and things in her life.

Instagram (Rylee Arnold)

Harry Joswey & Rylee Arnold

The Too Hot to Handle alum celebrated the holiday with his Dancing with the Stars partner and her family shortly after the two were eliminated from the show. 

Instagram

Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory alum celebrated Turkey Day with daughter Matilda.

Instagram

Sam Asghari

The actor—who split with Britney Spears earlier this year—volunteered with Project Angel Food to give back. 

Instagram

Paris Hilton

"#HappyThanksgiving!" the DJ wrote alongside son Phoenix. "I am so grateful for this beautiful life."

She added, "This year has brought so many amazing blessings, the most incredible being becoming a mom. I am truly so thankful to be surrounded by such an incredible family, supportive friends and a loving husband."

Instagram

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian

The Blink-182 drummer gave a peek at his candlelit meal with the reality star and their blended family.

Instagram

Mindy Kaling

"Happy Thanksgiving everyone!" the Office alum wrote. "So grateful for these turkeys! Hope you’re having a wonderful day with your family!"

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Mahomes

Pat and Brittany shared this festive photo of the two with their kids Sterling and Bronze on Instagram on Thanksgiving Day.

Instagram

Kylie Jenner

The Kylie Cosmetics founder had a paw-dorable holiday with her pup.

Instagram / Emma Willis

Bruce Willis & Family

The actor is celebrating his first Thanksgiving since being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February 2023.

On Thanksgiving Day, his wife Emma Heming Willis shared this photo of the two with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters, taken at a March 2023 family celebration for the actor for his 68th birthday, writing, "I’m grateful and thankful to know this kind of love...Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving."

Instagram / Cheryl Burke

Cheryl Burke

"Thanksgiving is a time to reflect what we are grateful for and this year one of them is all of YOU!" the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for all of the love and support you all have shown me throughout the years. Your loyalty and kindness never goes unnoticed. Happy Thanksgiving from my family to all of you!"

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen, Ben & Cher

The Bravo host and his son, the eldest of his two kids, met up with the singer at the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Instagram / Serena Williams

Serena Williams & Adira

"Lashes and a baby. @adiraohanian," the tennis star captioned this Instagram pic of herself and her and husband Alexis Ohanian's youngest daughter.

Instagram / Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart

"Finally finished two day pie marathon!!!" she wrote on Instagram Nov. 22, the day before the holiday. "Baked thirty pies Lemon curd, pecan, chocolate pecan, pumpkin and cranberry."

She added, "I haven't tasted any of them yet but tomorrow I will report on taste and texture and appearance Hope you like the photos The pies are all spoken for - gifts for my employees and their families for Thanksgiving."

