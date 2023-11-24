Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Reunite for Thanksgiving Amid Separation

Watch : Will Kyle Richards Spend Holidays with Maurico? She Says...

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are proof that the holiday season can bring people together.

The estranged couple—who announced their separation earlier this year— celebrated Thanksgiving together, as seen in videos shared to social media.

For her part, in a clip Kyle shared to her Nov. 23 Instagram Story showing off three German Shepard dogs at her house for the holiday, Mauricio can be seen chatting with a friend at their kitchen island. The Dancing with the Stars alum also shared a video to his own Story, during which he and Kyle show off their Thanksgiving spread.

"Okay! The turkey has been cut," Mauricio says in his selfie-style video, before asking Kyle to lift up the lids of their buffet containers. "Can you lift up the turkey? Oooh. We're good!"

The real estate broker also shared a message of thanks to to his Story, in which he wrote, "I'm grateful and thankful for life, I am grateful for all the love and energy. [Thanksgiving] is one of my favorite holidays because it reminds us all to have gratitude."