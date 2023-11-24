Paris Hilton Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton announced she and husband Carter Reum welcomed their second child together, a baby girl, ten months after the arrival of their son Phoenix.

By Kisha Forde Nov 24, 2023 4:25 PMTags
BabiesCelebrity FamiliesParis HiltonCeleb KidsCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Paris Hilton Is Working On New Music With Sia

Paris Hilton is sliving her best life as a mom of two.

The Paris in Love star announced she and husband Carter Reum—who are parents to 10-month-old son Phoenix—have welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named London. Alongside a photo featuring a pink two-piece set sporting their daughter's name posted to Instagram on Thanksgiving, the Simple Life alum wrote, "Thankful for my baby girl."

Paris also detailed the couple's latest arrival in a TikTok, in which she asks her niece and nephew, "You guys excited for your new cousin?" And when her nephew asked if she did indeed have two kids, the Cooking With Paris star confirmed, "I have two babies."

The newest addition to their family comes after she and Carter welcomed their baby boy via surrogate in January. Ahead of this year's extra special holiday season, the "Stars Are Blind" singer shared insight into the couple's future family plans, noting they couldn't wait to have their "own little princess one day."

"That's something that we talk about," Paris told E! News in October, "and think about all the time."

photos
Paris Hilton & Carter Reum's Honeymoon Album

Especially seeing as how the pair have been busy soaking in every aspect parenthood has to offer.

"It's been such a special time," the 42-year-old continued. "My little baby boy is my world and he's made my life feel so complete. My husband is just the sweetest, kindest, most loyal and loving partner—just my everything."

Simply put, Paris loves it.

@parishilton

Priceless moments?? Family is everything??

? original sound - ParisHilton

Trending Stories

1

Paris Hilton Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Carter Reum

2

Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Sets Record Straight on Taylor Swift Comment

3

Zoë Kravitz Shares Glimpse of Engagement Ring From Channing Tatum

"It's been amazing being a mom, being a wife and this new phase of my life," she shared. "I just never felt so happy."

Keep reading to relive the couple's road to happily ever after.

REX/Shutterstock
Start of Something New

The world-famous socialite and her new boo ring in their first Christmas together with a trip to his Michigan hometown in 2019. 

REX/Shutterstock
Love at First Sight

From the start, Paris says she saw something special in Carter.

"I feel so blessed to have found the love of my life at the perfect time," she raves. "He is everything I have ever hoped and dreamed of. Loyal, kind, romantic, handsome, thoughtful, caring, brilliant and perfect for me in every way. I truly believe that everything in life happens for a reason and that we were always meant to be."

REX/Shutterstock
Snow Bunnies

The duo jets off to Yellowstone National Park in February 2020.

REX/Shutterstock
Cuddle Up

Paris believes she and Carter are soulmates for life, sharing, "I've heard of twin flames before but I never believed in them 'till I met Carter. He is definitely my twin flame, my best friend, my other half and I can't wait for our future and to spend the rest of our lives together."

REX/Shutterstock
You & Me

The entrepreneur flashes his leading lady a smile as they ride a ski lift in Yellowstone

REX/Shutterstock
Easter Celebrations

They say opposites attract, but not in the case of Paris and Carter's love story. "We are both Aquarius, so we are alike in so many ways," she shares. "I love everything about him."

REX/Shutterstock
Summer of Love

In August, the lovebirds take to the high seas for this Kodak moment. 

REX/Shutterstock
He's The One

What makes Carter stand out from Paris' previous Prince Charming's? As she puts it, "This is the first time in my life where I am with my equal. He wants nothing from me but my love. It's such an incredible feeling to know that. And this is the first time in my life where I have let down my walls and opened my heart to someone."

 

REX/Shutterstock
Wanderlust

As the fall season approaches, the couple heads to Utah for a romantic getaway. 

REX/Shutterstock
Puppy Love

Carter showers Paris with gifts, including an adorable dog she named Slivington.

"She is so exotic and has the most stunning baby blue eyes and the cutest personality," the star describes. "I love that he is an animal lover like me."

REX/Shutterstock
One Year Down, Forever to Go

In November, Paris and Carter celebrate their one-year anniversary with a lavish trip to Bora Bora. 

REX/Shutterstock
Paradise

Calling Bora Bora "one of my favorite places in the world," Paris gushes, "We had the best time together, going on adventures, water skiing, swimming with sharks, turtles and all the beautiful sea life, wakeboarding, jet skiing and swimming in the beautiful warm turquoise waters. He always loves to surprise me. He makes me feel like a princess everyday. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world."

REX/Shutterstock
Fun in the Sun

And the award for Best Instagram Boyfriend goes to Carter!

REX/Shutterstock
Bling Bling

Paris says her man surprised her with "the most beautiful diamond bracelet" for their anniversary. "I was so happy I cried when I read the card and opened up the gift box and saw the gorgeous sparkling bracelet," she adds. "I love it so much and will treasure it forever."

REX/Shutterstock
Feeling Grateful

Over the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday, Paris spends time with Carter's family at the Montage Hotel in Laguna Beach, Calif.

"I love how close his family is," she says. "They are such kind and genuine people. We all always have the best time together and it's so nice to spend so much time together."

REX/Shutterstock
A Perfect Match

Mwah! 

REX/Shutterstock
A New Chapter

Paris' 2020 documentary explored her troubled childhood, an aspect of her personal life that she says impacted her romantic relationships. 

"After what I have been through in life, I was very protective of my heart and letting people in," she explains. "But with Carter it all just happened so naturally—like he was the one I had waited my whole life for. So I'm so happy that I was patient and waited for The One."

REX/Shutterstock
A Year They'll Never Forget

Despite such a "crazy and scary" year due to the pandemic, Paris says, "I always try and see the silver lining in everything, and I am so grateful to have had Carter in my life. I can't imagine being single and alone during all this."

"Plus, it brought us even closer being able to spend 24/7 together," she continues. "I'm used to traveling all around the world over 250 days a year, so this is the first time I've been in one place. Carter and I always say to each other that being together like this has literally been like being in a five-year relationship. I've never felt closer to a person in my life."

Todd Williamson/Peacock
Mr. & Mrs.

After getting engaged in February 2021, the couple exchanged vows that November. 

"I finally got to kiss my Prince and begin the happily ever after I've been dreaming of since I was a little girl," Paris wrote on her website. "It was a true fairytale wedding."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Paris Hilton Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Carter Reum

2

Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Sets Record Straight on Taylor Swift Comment

3

Zoë Kravitz Shares Glimpse of Engagement Ring From Channing Tatum

4

Walmart Black Friday 2023: Get $99 Beats, $98 Roku TV, $38 Bike & More

5

North West Slams Mom Kim Kardashian's "Dollar Store" Met Gala Look