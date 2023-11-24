Paris Hilton Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Carter Reum

Watch : Paris Hilton Is Working On New Music With Sia

Paris Hilton is sliving her best life as a mom of two.

The Paris in Love star announced she and husband Carter Reum—who are parents to 10-month-old son Phoenix—have welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named London. Alongside a photo featuring a pink two-piece set sporting their daughter's name posted to Instagram on Thanksgiving, the Simple Life alum wrote, "Thankful for my baby girl."

Paris also detailed the couple's latest arrival in a TikTok, in which she asks her niece and nephew, "You guys excited for your new cousin?" And when her nephew asked if she did indeed have two kids, the Cooking With Paris star confirmed, "I have two babies."

The newest addition to their family comes after she and Carter welcomed their baby boy via surrogate in January. Ahead of this year's extra special holiday season, the "Stars Are Blind" singer shared insight into the couple's future family plans, noting they couldn't wait to have their "own little princess one day."

"That's something that we talk about," Paris told E! News in October, "and think about all the time."