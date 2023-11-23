Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Throwback Blended Family Photo on Thanksgiving 2023

Bruce Willis' wife shared a heartfelt message of gratitude and a blended family photo as they celebrated their first Thanksgiving since revealing the actor is battling frontotemporal dementia.
On Nov. 23, Emma Willis posted an Instagram pic of the pair at the Red actor's 68th birthday party from March, which was taken one month after his loved ones announced his diagnosis.
"I'm grateful and thankful to know this kind of love," the star's wife wrote in her new post. "Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving."
In the photo, Bruce and Emma appear with their daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, the actor's ex-wife Demi Moore—who had shared a similar image from his birthday party the day after the bash—plus their daughters Rumer Willis—pregnant at the time with her and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas' daughter Louetta, who was born in April, Tallulah Willis, 29, and Scout Willis, 32, and as well as the latter's partner Jake Miller.
The group is also joined by two of the family's pets—Demi's tiny Chihuahua Pilaf and Tallulah's Chihuahua Goose.
Emma recently reflected on the ups and downs she has faced since the family announced Bruce's diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia in February—nearly a year after they revealed he was battling aphasia, which also affects cognitive abilities, and was stepping away from acting,
"I struggle with guilt, knowing that I have resources that others don't," Emma wrote in an article for Maria Shriver's Sunday Paper, published on Nov. 11. "When I'm able to get out for a hike to clear my head, it's not lost on me that not all care partners can do that. When what I share about our family's journey gets press attention, I know that there are many thousands of untold, unheard stories, each of them deserving of compassion and concern."
She continued, "It's important to me to be an advocate on behalf of those families who don't have the time, energy, or resources to advocate for themselves."
Emma noted that one of the lessons she learned is that "hope is everything." She wrote, "I have so much more hope today than I did after Bruce was first diagnosed. I understand this disease more now, and I'm now connected to an incredible community of support. I have hope in having found a new purpose—admittedly one I never would have gone looking for—using the spotlight to help and empower others. And I have hope in how our entire family can find joy in the small things, and in coming together to celebrate all the moments life has to offer."
