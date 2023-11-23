Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Throwback Blended Family Photo on Thanksgiving 2023

Emma Heming Willis posted a photo of husband Bruce Willis with their blended family from a past gathering as they celebrated their first Thanksgiving since revealing his dementia diagnosis.

Bruce Willis' wife shared a heartfelt message of gratitude and a blended family photo as they celebrated their first Thanksgiving since revealing the actor is battling frontotemporal dementia.

On Nov. 23, Emma Willis posted an Instagram pic of the pair at the Red actor's 68th birthday party from March, which was taken one month after his loved ones announced his diagnosis.

"I'm grateful and thankful to know this kind of love," the star's wife wrote in her new post. "Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving."

In the photo, Bruce and Emma appear with their daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, the actor's ex-wife Demi Moore—who had shared a similar image from his birthday party the day after the bash—plus their daughters Rumer Willis—pregnant at the time with her and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas' daughter Louetta, who was born in AprilTallulah Willis, 29, and Scout Willis, 32, and as well as the latter's partner Jake Miller.

The group is also joined by two of the family's pets—Demi's tiny Chihuahua Pilaf and Tallulah's Chihuahua Goose.

Emma recently reflected on the ups and downs she has faced since the family announced Bruce's diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia in February—nearly a year after they revealed he was battling aphasia, which also affects cognitive abilities, and was stepping away from acting,

"I struggle with guilt, knowing that I have resources that others don't," Emma wrote in an article for Maria Shriver's Sunday Paper, published on Nov. 11. "When I'm able to get out for a hike to clear my head, it's not lost on me that not all care partners can do that. When what I share about our family's journey gets press attention, I know that there are many thousands of untold, unheard stories, each of them deserving of compassion and concern."

She continued, "It's important to me to be an advocate on behalf of those families who don't have the time, energy, or resources to advocate for themselves."

Emma noted that one of the lessons she learned is that "hope is everything." She wrote, "I have so much more hope today than I did after Bruce was first diagnosed. I understand this disease more now, and I'm now connected to an incredible community of support. I have hope in having found a new purpose—admittedly one I never would have gone looking for—using the spotlight to help and empower others. And I have hope in how our entire family can find joy in the small things, and in coming together to celebrate all the moments life has to offer."

Look back at Bruce's family moments over the years:

Instagram / Emma Willis

"Grateful and Thankful"

In November 2023, the actor celebrated his first Thanksgiving since being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier that year. His wife Emma Heming Willis shared this photo from Bruce's 68th birthday party from March.

"I’m grateful and thankful to know this kind of love," she wrote. "Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Blended Family

Bruce Willis stepped out with his wife Emma Heming Willis to celebrate the release of ex Demi Moore's 2019 memoir Inside Out. He is joined by his three daughters with the G.I. Jane actress, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Adventure Is Out There

Bruce and Emma appear on a hike with their daughters Evelyn Willis and Mabel Willis.

Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty Images For Comedy Central

All Smiles

The actor posed with his ex-wife and their daughters Rumer and Tallulah backstage at his Comedy Central roast in 2018.

Instagram

Three Generations

Bruce became a grandpa in April 2023 when Rumer welcomed a baby girl named Louetta.

Instagram

Newest Addition

The entire family got together to celebrate the birth of Rumer's baby.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Backstage Buddies

Bruce had two special vistors when he starred in Broadway's Misery in 2016.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Broadway Bunch

The family showed up in full force to support Rumer's 2015 Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Feeling Festive

"I put my camera on a ladder, set the timer, and crossed my fingers," Emma captioned this family Christmas photo. "Now that’s 2020 for you."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Movie Date

Bruce took his three oldest daughters to the Over the Hedge premiere in 2006.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Sweet Kisses

The dad of five shared a sweet moment with daughter Mabel.

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Daddy's Girls

Tallulah, Scout and Rumer joined their dad at a Bruce Willis Charity Foundation in 2005.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Dancing With the Fam

The family celebrated Rumer's Dancing With the Stars win with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Instagram/Rumer Willis

Polaroid Memories

"What a privilege it is every day to be your daughter," Rumer captioned this throwback photo. "I love you so much. You are the coolest cat in town."

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

A Birthday to Remember

Emma rang in her 43rd birthday in 2021 with Bruce and their daughters, as well as Rumer and Demi.

Instagram

'Tis the Season

The family spent Christmas 2022 together.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Star Status

Bruce was joined by mom Marlene and his three oldest daughters when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Happy Haunts

The action star dressed up with Mabel and Evelyn on Halloween 2021.

Instagram/Tallulah Willis

Getting Silly

Tallulah jokingly captioned this photo of herself and dad Bruce making silly faces, "high drama club."

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Snow Squad

Evelyn and Mabel hit the slopes during a family ski trip.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Gang's All Here

The family, including Demi's then-husband Ashton Kutcher, stepped out to watch Rumer in 2008's The House Bunny.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Disney Magic

Bruce and Emma took their kids to Walt Disney World in 2017.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Proud Parents

"First time performing in a play for these two!" Emma wrote on Instagram 2018. "Mabel played Molly and Evelyn as Sandy in an Off-off-off-off-off-off Broadway [winking emoji] production of Annie. The whole cast and production was stellar—Mom and Dad couldn’t be prouder."

