Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Throwback Blended Family Photo on Thanksgiving 2023

Watch : Emma Heming Speaks Out On Bruce Willis' Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis' wife shared a heartfelt message of gratitude and a blended family photo as they celebrated their first Thanksgiving since revealing the actor is battling frontotemporal dementia.

On Nov. 23, Emma Willis posted an Instagram pic of the pair at the Red actor's 68th birthday party from March, which was taken one month after his loved ones announced his diagnosis.

"I'm grateful and thankful to know this kind of love," the star's wife wrote in her new post. "Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving."

In the photo, Bruce and Emma appear with their daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, the actor's ex-wife Demi Moore—who had shared a similar image from his birthday party the day after the bash—plus their daughters Rumer Willis—pregnant at the time with her and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas' daughter Louetta, who was born in April, Tallulah Willis, 29, and Scout Willis, 32, and as well as the latter's partner Jake Miller.

The group is also joined by two of the family's pets—Demi's tiny Chihuahua Pilaf and Tallulah's Chihuahua Goose.