Erin Foster Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Simon Tikhman

Erin Foster has been cooking up a Thanksgiving surprise.

The actress and writer is pregnant with her and husband Simon Tikhman's first baby. The daughter of musician David Foster announced the news Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Day, with a photo showing herself showcasing her baby bump in a white top and baggy black pants while standing in a yard with Simon, sitting on the grass and smiling.

"It feels like we need something positive right now, so I'd like to offer something," Erin, 41, captioned the Instagram post. "I'm pregnant!"

Simon commented, "Me too!"

Erin also talked about her pregnancy on the Nov. 23 episode of her and her sister Sara Foster's podcast The World's First Podcast with Erin & Sara Foster, during which she revealed she and her husband of more than three years are having a baby girl and already have a name picked out for her.

Meanwhile, Erin received a slew of well-wishes from fans and fellow celeb moms on Instagram. "Erin!! I am so happy for you two!!" Courteney Cox commented on her post, "This is the best news ever."