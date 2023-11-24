Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family Thanksgiving Celebration

The Kardashian-Jenner family went all out for Thanksgiving 2023. See how Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner celebrated.

The Kardashian-Jenners are keeping up with a Thanksgiving tradition.

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner each shared a glimpse at their decadent feasts and decor in honor of the Nov. 23 holiday. Like other celebrations of the past, they went all out for this year's dinners—which included everything from Thanksgiving staples such as macaroni and cheese and yams to decadent desserts including pie topped with whipped cream.

But that's not all, as Kylie poked fun at Kendall's viral cutting skills, praising her sister as she chopped up an onion.

In true Kardashian-Jenner fashion, their dining tables were also completely decked out in decorations. In addition to gorgeous place settings that would make any hostess proud, as seen in photos shared by Kim and Kylie, large bouquets of flowers and elegant candles lined each place setting. 

As for Kourtney, her table was also lined with white candles and included a gorgeous bouquet placed as the centerpiece.

And when it came to Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner, they both celebrated the holiday by simply sharing what they were most thankful for this year.

However, this is not the first Thanksgiving dinner the family had this month.

Two weeks after giving birth to her baby boy Rocky, Kourtney rang in husband Travis Barker's 48th birthday with a vegan turkey dinner complete with all the fixings. And after chowing down on a seitan turkey roast, green bean casserole and gluten-free stuffing, the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 rocker capped off their night-in with a screening of the new horror film Thanksgiving.

Instagram/@kourtneykardash

"To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything," Kourtney wrote on her Instagram Nov. 14 "I wish you the happiest birthday. You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever."

As for her sisters? Keep scrolling to see how they celebrated Thanksgiving.

Instagram/@kimkardashian

Turkey Day

Kim Kardashian shared a look at the family's festive table, which included orange flowers and turkey statues.

Instagram/@kyliejenner

Busting Her Chops

Kylie Jenner poked fun at sister Kendall Jenner's cutting skills, telling her that she did a great job with chopping an onion, as opposed to let's say, a cucumber.

Instagram/@kyliejenner

Savory Sides

Aside from sharing a look at Kendall's kitchen activity, Kylie also posted a glimpse of a few sides that were included on the table such as green beans.

Instagram/@kyliejenner

Sweet Treat

And yams, were included too, of course.

Instagram/@kyliejenner

Candlelit Dinner

The Kardashians star shared another peek at the family's dimly lit dinner table.

Instagram/@kyliejenner

Starry Night

But the decor wasn't just limited to the inside, as lights and candles surrounded the family's outdoor space.

Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Lemme Get a Seat

Kourtney Kardashian's table included elegant white candles and a colorful bouquet as the centerpiece.

Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Delicious Desserts

The Lemme founder also shared a snap of a slice of piece topped with whipped cream.

Instagram/@alabamaluellabarker

Tasty Dishes

Kourtney's stepdaughter Alabama Barker also showed off her cooking skills, writing alongside a photo of her baked macaroni and cheese, "By Bama."

Instagram/@alabamaluellabarker

All the Trimmings

The 17-year-old also shared a look at the family's decor, which included a turkey replica complete with floral arrangements.

