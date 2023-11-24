Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family Thanksgiving Celebration

The Kardashian-Jenners are keeping up with a Thanksgiving tradition.
Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner each shared a glimpse at their decadent feasts and decor in honor of the Nov. 23 holiday. Like other celebrations of the past, they went all out for this year's dinners—which included everything from Thanksgiving staples such as macaroni and cheese and yams to decadent desserts including pie topped with whipped cream.
But that's not all, as Kylie poked fun at Kendall's viral cutting skills, praising her sister as she chopped up an onion.
In true Kardashian-Jenner fashion, their dining tables were also completely decked out in decorations. In addition to gorgeous place settings that would make any hostess proud, as seen in photos shared by Kim and Kylie, large bouquets of flowers and elegant candles lined each place setting.
As for Kourtney, her table was also lined with white candles and included a gorgeous bouquet placed as the centerpiece.
And when it came to Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner, they both celebrated the holiday by simply sharing what they were most thankful for this year.
However, this is not the first Thanksgiving dinner the family had this month.
Two weeks after giving birth to her baby boy Rocky, Kourtney rang in husband Travis Barker's 48th birthday with a vegan turkey dinner complete with all the fixings. And after chowing down on a seitan turkey roast, green bean casserole and gluten-free stuffing, the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 rocker capped off their night-in with a screening of the new horror film Thanksgiving.
"To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything," Kourtney wrote on her Instagram Nov. 14 "I wish you the happiest birthday. You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever."
As for her sisters? Keep scrolling to see how they celebrated Thanksgiving.