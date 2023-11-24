Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family Thanksgiving Celebration

Watch : Khloé Kardashian Celebrates Dream’s 7th Birthday!

The Kardashian-Jenners are keeping up with a Thanksgiving tradition.

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner each shared a glimpse at their decadent feasts and decor in honor of the Nov. 23 holiday. Like other celebrations of the past, they went all out for this year's dinners—which included everything from Thanksgiving staples such as macaroni and cheese and yams to decadent desserts including pie topped with whipped cream.

But that's not all, as Kylie poked fun at Kendall's viral cutting skills, praising her sister as she chopped up an onion.

In true Kardashian-Jenner fashion, their dining tables were also completely decked out in decorations. In addition to gorgeous place settings that would make any hostess proud, as seen in photos shared by Kim and Kylie, large bouquets of flowers and elegant candles lined each place setting.

As for Kourtney, her table was also lined with white candles and included a gorgeous bouquet placed as the centerpiece.

And when it came to Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner, they both celebrated the holiday by simply sharing what they were most thankful for this year.