Jamie Foxx Accused of Sexual Assault

Watch : Jamie Foxx Addresses Rumors in First Video Since Hospitalization

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault.

Jamie Foxx is facing allegations.

The Collateral actor has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman during an alleged incident at Catch NYC & Roof in August 2015, according to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ on Nov. 22.

The plaintiff—who the outlet did not name—said she was dining at the New York City restaurant when she noticed Foxx seated nearby. Around 1 a.m., her friend allegedly asked Foxx to pose with them for a photo.

Foxx allegedly responded, "Sure, baby anything for you" and also told her, "Wow, you have that supermodel body," and "You smell so good."

The plaintiff said the Oscar winner later took her by the arm to another area of the rooftop and assaulted her. In the lawsuit, he is accused of reaching under her top and rubbing her breasts, as well as putting his hand in her pants and touching her genitals.

The woman said Foxx stopped after her friend came over.

According to her lawsuit, she had to undergo medical treatment for her injuries and experienced emotional distress.