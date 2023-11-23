Jamie Foxx Accused of Sexual Assault

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault.
Jamie Foxx is facing allegations.
The Collateral actor has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman during an alleged incident at Catch NYC & Roof in August 2015, according to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ on Nov. 22.
The plaintiff—who the outlet did not name—said she was dining at the New York City restaurant when she noticed Foxx seated nearby. Around 1 a.m., her friend allegedly asked Foxx to pose with them for a photo.
Foxx allegedly responded, "Sure, baby anything for you" and also told her, "Wow, you have that supermodel body," and "You smell so good."
The plaintiff said the Oscar winner later took her by the arm to another area of the rooftop and assaulted her. In the lawsuit, he is accused of reaching under her top and rubbing her breasts, as well as putting his hand in her pants and touching her genitals.
The woman said Foxx stopped after her friend came over.
According to her lawsuit, she had to undergo medical treatment for her injuries and experienced emotional distress.
Foxx—who dated Katie Holmes from 2013 to 2019—hasn't publicly addressed the allegations. E! News has reached out to Foxx's rep for comment on the suit but hasn't heard back.
Earlier this year, the 55-year-old made headlines when he was hospitalized over an undisclosed health scare in April, speaking out the following month to thank fans for their support. As he wrote on Instagram, "Feeling blessed."
Foxx later addressed concern about his condition in a lengthy social media post.
"First of all, I wanna say thank you to everybody that's prayed, man, and sent me messages," Foxx wrote in July. "I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back."
"I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through," the Django Unchained actor continued. "I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that, man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through."
While he shut down rumors that he was paralyzed or blind, he added at the time, "It's been tough, man."