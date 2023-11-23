Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Reveal "Ridiculous" Situation That Caused a Fight Early in Relationship

Watch : Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Critique Their Naked Bodies

No marriage is without its speed bumps—just ask Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

The longtime couple reflected back on the early days of their romance, confessing that they once bickered over how Kelly's home state of New Jersey forbids drivers from pumping their own gas.

"We actually had a little squabble over that early on in the relationship," Mark recalled during the Nov. 21 episode of their Live with Kelly and Mark talk show, calling the unique law "ridiculous" for requiring gas station attendants.

Kelly also remembered the quarrel well, noting to her husband of 27 years, "Yeah, you tried to get out and pump your own gas, and I was like, 'You can't do that here.'"

The Hope & Faith alum then playfully teased Mark over how he "doesn't pay attention to details," pointing out his choice of vehicle during that same road trip to the Garden State.

"When we went to the rental company to pick up the car, it was an iridescent purple car that sometimes looked green, sometimes looked yellow, sometimes looked purple," she remembered. "So, Mark didn't think that was a big deal and I was like, 'We can't go home in this car. My parents will think something happened to us!'"