Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Reveal "Ridiculous" Situation That Caused a Fight Early in Relationship

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos looked back on their 27-year marriage, admitting that they once had a "squabble" over gas during the early days of their relationship.

No marriage is without its speed bumps—just ask Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

The longtime couple reflected back on the early days of their romance, confessing that they once bickered over how Kelly's home state of New Jersey forbids drivers from pumping their own gas.

"We actually had a little squabble over that early on in the relationship," Mark recalled during the Nov. 21 episode of their Live with Kelly and Mark talk show, calling the unique law "ridiculous" for requiring gas station attendants.

Kelly also remembered the quarrel well, noting to her husband of 27 years, "Yeah, you tried to get out and pump your own gas, and I was like, 'You can't do that here.'"

The Hope & Faith alum then playfully teased Mark over how he "doesn't pay attention to details," pointing out his choice of vehicle during that same road trip to the Garden State. 

"When we went to the rental company to pick up the car, it was an iridescent purple car that sometimes looked green, sometimes looked yellow, sometimes looked purple," she remembered. "So, Mark didn't think that was a big deal and I was like, 'We can't go home in this car. My parents will think something happened to us!'"

photos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' NSFW Confessions

Kelly, 53, first met Mark, 53, in 1995 when he auditioned to play her love interest on All My Children. The two eloped in Las Vegas the following year and went on to welcome kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20.

 

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

"It was just two people that fell in love and really had the hots for each other," she previously told E! News of their romance. "Now, people reference it quite a bit. And at the time, we didn't even think about it. We were just like, 'What do you mean? We're in love? Why wouldn't we be together?'"

Kelly added, "It's funnier now. Because when you look back in history, you go, 'Oh, I guess that was a big deal.'"

To see how Kelly and Mark's family has grown since, keep reading.

Instagram
Empty Nest, No Problem

For the first September in at least 20 years that she didn't have a kid to see off to school, Kelly filled the void with a throwback from 2008.

Instagram
Look Out, Behind You!

Looks like Michael's about to get the drop on his little sister in this pic their dad shared on Lola's 19th birthday in 2020.

Instagram
Class of 2021

Joaquin is surrounded by love at his high school graduation.

Instagram
Big Men on Campus

"Looks like @instasuelos just found out he won't be @joaquinconsuelos roommate in the fall," Kelly teased during a trip to Ann Arbor before Joaquin started at University of Michigan.

Kelly took a few days off in March 2022 to watch the Wolverines compete in the Division 1 Wrestling Championships in Detroit.

Still a freshman, Joaquin didn't wrestle this time, but still, Kelly said on Live upon her return, "It took years off my life watching these young men."

Instagram
Generational Health

The whole family finally made it to Greece and Italy in June 2021 after the pandemic had other plans in 2020.

"Last year's graduation trip for our oldest son and niece was delayed long enough to become a graduation trip for the family newborns as well," Kelly shared.

Instagram
Heavenly Holiday

This family pic from their Mediterranean getaway turned out so well, Kelly made it their 2021 holiday card.

Instagram
A Sweet Memory

"Happy Easter from the year 2012 because Lola approved this photo," Kelly captioned this throwback, never missing a chance to tease her perpetually appalled teen on social media.

Instagram
Beautiful Girls

Mark wished the "spectacular women" in his life a happy International Women's Day

Instagram
Apples of Her Eye

"Happy Valentine's Day to the loves of my life!" Kelly wrote from the heart on Feb. 14, 2022.

Instagram
Nice View if You Can Get It

Kelly celebrated the fruits of her labor on National Sons Day, Sept. 28, 2021.

Instagram / Michael Consuelos
Mommy & Son

Kelly and Mark's eldest child, son Michael Consuelos, 24 at the time, posted this sweet throwback photo of him and his mom on her 51st birthday in 2021, writing, "Happy Birthday, Mom!! I hope you have the greatest day ever. You're a badass and an inspiration to everyone. Also, when I call you a T. Rex, I mean it as a compliment. You should know that by now."

Kelly Ripa/Instagram
History Repeating

In August 2020, Kelly Ripa shared an epic recreation of an old family photo from 2003 on Instagram. With youngest son Joaquin on her lap and older kids Michael and Lola perfectly in place, we'd say they nailed it despite the fact that, as Kelly noted, "objects may appear larger."

kelly ripa / Instagram
Glad Grad

In May 2020, Kelly and Mark celebrated eldest son Michael's graduation—albeit a virtual one, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic—from New York University. Marking the occasion, Kelly wrote on Instagram, "And just like that you graduated college. MJC, the joy and pride you have brought our family is indescribable. I love you with all my heart."

Instagram
All Grown Up

From kids to teenagers! "#tbt 2011 vs. 2019 Les murs sont devenus plus petits," Kelly shared in an Instagram post that showed just how much her kids have grown. 

Instagram
School's Out

"The Graduate #2019," Kelly wrote on Instagram celebrating Lola's final days of high school. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Star-Studded Walk

Kelly receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015 was an all-hands-on-deck event.

Instagram
Milestone Moments

Kelly matched her son's gown and the flowers at Joaquin's middle school graduation.

Instagram
Selfie Time

When your family is this beautiful, you would likely be posing for selfies more often than not too. 

Instagram
Joy to the World

Holidays always bring family together and this famous crew is no exception. 

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Family Fun Day

Back in 2003, Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos celebrated the opening night for A Year With Frog and Toad at Maxine's in New York City.

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Red Carpet Pros

Back in 2001, Mark and Kelly took their son to the ATLANTIS The Lost Empire premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City. 

Instagram
Snow Day

Whether they are traveling somewhere hot and tropical or cool and snowy, this family always knows how to have a good time. 

