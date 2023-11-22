Travis Kelce Reveals If His Thanksgiving Plans Include Taylor Swift

Watch : Travis Kelce Reveals How He Met Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's champagne problem? He'll have to tolerate Thanksgiving without his lover.

The Kansas City Chiefs player revealed that he's planning to spend the Nov. 23 holiday alone in Missouri, telling brother Jason Kelce on the Nov. 22 episode of their New Heights podcast, "I'll be feasting on KFC because I won't have anybody here."

Naturally, Jason invited Travis to ditch Colonel Sanders and make a "quick trip" over to spend Turkey Day with him and wife Kylie Kelce, along with their daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 8 months. Jason—who plays football for the Philadelphia Eagles—noted that they'll "have plenty of food."

Still, Travis said he had already gotten his turkey fix at his team's "friendsgiving" celebration last weekend. As he put it, "It was awesome."

While the athlete didn't explain why he won't be spending Thanksgiving with Taylor Swift amid their enchanting romance, she'll likely be busy prepping for her next stop on the Eras Tour, which picks back up in São Paulo, Brazil, on Nov. 24—a.k.a. Black Friday.