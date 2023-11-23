8 Family Members Killed in 4 Locations: The Haunting Story Behind The Pike County Murders

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Piketon was the sort of place where everyone knew each other—or at least they thought they did.

The village in rural Pike County, Ohio, continues to reel from the events of April 22, 2016, when eight members of one family were killed, picked off in four separate residences in an area that according to the 2010 census only had 820 households.

"Suddenly you're talking about a location where a statistically significant number of the population is wiped out in one night," forensics expert and Jacksonville State University Professor Joseph Scott Morgan told E! News in an interview ahead of the Nov. 24 premiere of the Oxygen docuseries The Pike County Murders: A Family Massacre. "This is one of those events where, 100 years from now, there's going to be a group of kids sitting around a campfire telling ghost stories about this."

Having never dealt with a case of that magnitude, local authorities called in the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation for assistance. But with no witnesses, no fingerprints and no DNA—as remembered in the series by then-Ohio attorney general and now Gov. Mike DeWine—their prospects for a swift resolution didn't look promising.

Still, evidence was collected, suspects were interviewed, arrests were made and four members of another family are behind bars.