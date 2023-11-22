Candace Cameron Bure’s Son Lev Is Engaged

Candace Cameron Bure shared that her and husband Valeri Bure's oldest son Lev is getting married. Learn how the Full House star wants to be involved in his Christmastime wedding.

Candace Cameron Bure's full house is getting a new member.

The actress revealed that her and Valeri Bure's 23-year-old son Lev is engaged

"We are gaining a daughter very soon," she told Us Weekly in an interview published Nov. 20. "My son is getting married just after Christmas, and so we're very excited."

While the Full House star said she's "definitely finding my place in the wedding," she vowed not to get too overly-involved in the planning process.

"Of course, I want to help and do everything," Candace explained, "but I'm learning to settle into my position of just being available and supportive."

Lev was previously engaged Taylor Hutchison in 2020. However, Candace shared the following year that the pair had ended things.

Now it's clear that Lev's new fiancée—who Candace did not identify by name—has already earned mom's stamp of approval.

"She is definitely, definitely invited into the family, but we'll see how the holidays work out in that way," the Some Kind of Wonderful actress told the outlet. "Now it's, like, two families. We'll probably be vying for the kids every year."

She noted that the couple's daughter Natasha, 25, and son Maksim, 21, will also be coming home for Christmas.

The merry get-together will be quite the trek for her daughter, who moved from Los Angeles to Texas two months ago.

"This is also the first time I'm ever officially living by myself," Natasha shared in a YouTube video in August. "It's going to be a challenge for sure, but I think it'll be a good challenge for me."

As for the reason she wanted to leave Hollywood behind? Natasha admitted she wanted a break from the "little bubble," explaining that she knows L.A. "really well" and simply wants a fresh start.

"I have so many friends that I really love," the influencer added, "but I want to get out of my comfort zone and try something new."

For look into Natasha's bond with her daughter, scroll on.

