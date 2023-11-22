Candace Cameron Bure’s Son Lev Is Engaged

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure Fires Back at Wedding Attire Critics

Candace Cameron Bure's full house is getting a new member.

The actress revealed that her and Valeri Bure's 23-year-old son Lev is engaged.

"We are gaining a daughter very soon," she told Us Weekly in an interview published Nov. 20. "My son is getting married just after Christmas, and so we're very excited."

While the Full House star said she's "definitely finding my place in the wedding," she vowed not to get too overly-involved in the planning process.

"Of course, I want to help and do everything," Candace explained, "but I'm learning to settle into my position of just being available and supportive."

Lev was previously engaged Taylor Hutchison in 2020. However, Candace shared the following year that the pair had ended things.

Now it's clear that Lev's new fiancée—who Candace did not identify by name—has already earned mom's stamp of approval.