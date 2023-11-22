Jennifer Lawrence Brushes Off Her Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Pro

Watch : Rachel Zegler Reveals Story Behind Meeting Jennifer Lawrence

The fashion odds may have not been in Jennifer Lawrence's favor, but she didn't let it throw off her game.

The Hunger Games alum recently handled a wardrobe malfunction like a total pro while attending Saks Fifth Avenue's festive lighting ceremony in New York City. During the fanciful affair on Nov. 20, J.Law gushed over the department store, as well as Dior's new "Carousel of Dreams" holiday display (in which she's an ambassador for the French brand).

However, in the midst of her speech, her belt unexpectedly snapped off and fell to the ground.

"I'm so sorry," Jennifer said, raising her hands up to her mouth in shock, as seen in a Nov. 21 Instagram video shared by WWD, "that was so loud—my belt popped off!"

But instead of calling more attention to the fashion mishap, the No Hard Feelings star kept it moving, continuing her speech and unveiling Dior's dazzling window display.