Jennifer Lawrence Brushes Off Her Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Pro

Jennifer Lawrence experienced a fashion mishap while giving a speech at Saks Fifth Avenue's holiday event on Nov. 20.

The fashion odds may have not been in Jennifer Lawrence's favor, but she didn't let it throw off her game.

The Hunger Games alum recently handled a wardrobe malfunction like a total pro while attending Saks Fifth Avenue's festive lighting ceremony in New York City. During the fanciful affair on Nov. 20, J.Law gushed over the department store, as well as Dior's new "Carousel of Dreams" holiday display (in which she's an ambassador for the French brand).

However, in the midst of her speech, her belt unexpectedly snapped off and fell to the ground.

"I'm so sorry," Jennifer said, raising her hands up to her mouth in shock, as seen in a Nov. 21 Instagram video shared by WWD, "that was so loud—my belt popped off!"

But instead of calling more attention to the fashion mishap, the No Hard Feelings star kept it moving, continuing her speech and unveiling Dior's dazzling window display. 

As for the rest of the actress' look? The 33-year-old dressed in a chic ensemble that consisted of a black blazer coat layered over a crisp white button-down shirt and a black pleated skirt. 

Jennifer tied her outfit together with sleek accessories, including a thin black belt, matching boots and a silver chain bracelet.

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Of course, the Don't Look Up star's latest style moment was quite tame compared to her recent red carpet numbers.

In June, Jennifer pushed the envelope with her fashion at the London premiere of her new film No Hard Feelings, wearing a dominatrix-meets-demure gown that featured a completely sheer bodice with all-over floral appliqués. She paired her risqué look with a black bandeau bra and leather opera-length gloves. 

And before turning heads in London, she shut down the Cannes Film Festival.

For the Bread and Rose premiere in May, she set the red carpet ablaze with her flaming red Dior gown that not only cinched waist, but featured a dramatic ruffled neckline and floor-length train. And in true Jennifer fashion, she made the bold move to ditch her stilettos and throw on black flip-flops instead.

John Lamparski/Getty Images

To see the actress' fearless style over the years, keep reading.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Polka Dot Fun

The actress wears a belted white polka dot button-down dress at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 5, 2021.

Francois Mori/AP/Shutterstock
Badass Babe

For Dior's Paris Fashion Week show in 2019, the A-lister kept things effortlessly cool in black leather. 

REX/Shutterstock
Free Spirit

Jen is oh-so pretty in this pale pink midi-dress by Rosie Assoulin at the 2019 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.

Thibault Camus/AP/Shutterstock
Stunna Shades On

Taking a page out of Anna Wintour's style playbook, Lawrence makes rocking sunglasses indoors totally acceptable. 

Yvonne Tnt/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Sexy Slips

This simple slit style is the perfect subtle ensemble for the star. She opts for minimal jewelry and a black clutch to match. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Warrior Goddess

J. Law stuns in this Renaissance-style dress detailed with shining embellishments, a flared hemline and a striking halter chest. 

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Sweet And Simple

This look from Lorenzo Serafini is perfect for brunch, the office or any boss-lady event. JLaw, we're taking notes. 

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Modern Day Marilyn

Looking like a vintage Hollywood star, the actress stuns in this buttoned, gold Versace dress. And, wow, look at those curves and the side slit!

Franco Origlia/Getty Images
Sheer Brilliance

Jenifer is nothing short of a style icon. This tulle combo of black sheer over blush pink material is all the proof we need. Thank Dior Couture for this look. 

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock
Do the Disco

Jennifer looks like she stepped out of the '70s in this daring Dior gown. 

Franco Origlia/Getty Images
Lovely in Lace

Who other than Jennifer would look this darling in pleats and lace? The Silver Linings Playbook star opts for this Giambattista Valli dress at the Venice Film Fest in 2017.

James Gourley/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock
Can You Say Sophistication?

This structured gown is all about the details. 

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
A Whole Lotta Tulle

This star is giving us all the blues in this tulle Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior look. 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Pattern Play

We love a good abstract look. Jen serves new-age rebel chicness in an Altuzarra ensemble and Christian Louboutin shoes. 

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Heart Breaker

The Passengers star stuns in this white, tulle gown by Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Shine Bright Like a Star

Jennifer is total winter wonderland princess in this sparkling, cozy, sheer look from Christian Dior. 

Eduardo Parra/Getty Images
Monochrome Moment

Looking very business casual in Phillip Lim, the star strikes a rather spicy pose while visiting in Spain. 

Marc Piasecki/WireImage
Funky Fresh

The Oscar winner makes Paris Fashion Week her very own runway in 2017.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Ethereal Goddess

The actress makes us blush in this plunging, blush-pink Elie Saab dress. 

Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
Sophisticated Chic

She is oh-so innovative. This star's printed accent leg in this La Perla and Ralph Lauren ensemble is a look we can all steal.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Black Out

The actress let it all flow behind her with this stunning sheer train from Antonio Berardi paired with strappy heels. 

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Shining in Silver

It's clear J.Law is not afraid to show a little skin here and there. This silk Dior Haute Couture dress fit the star so effortlessly. 

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for VICE Media, LLC
Epitome of Elegance

The Mother actress shows us how to do LBD in this sweet Oscar de la Renta dress.

Eric Charbonneau / SPE
Transparent Top

The actress looks like a stunning ice queen with her silver locks and sparkling Altuzarra embellished skirt to match. What a look!

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Crop it Out

J/Law will always look stunning in two-piece sets. This Alexander Wang ensemble had our girl taking a step on the wild side with a bared midriff and side slit. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Sexy in Sheer

This flesh-toned, layered-lace Dior is perfect for prom, a ball or in JLaw's case, red carpet chicness. 

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
Old Hollywood Glam

All hail Queen Jennifer. This goddess returns from the skies as an angel wearing a breathtaking Dior number of course. 

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The Lady in Red

This star is dressed to kill in her flashing diamond accessories and knockout Dior dress to slay our lives.

Dolce&Gabbana
Winter Bouquet

If you haven't figured out by now, there is no wrong you can do when pairing florals and lace. Dolce & Gabbana gets it. 

Danny Martindale/WireImage
Autumn Allure

The Hunger Games hero couldn't look more eternal in this sexy cut-out style Dior Couture dress. 

