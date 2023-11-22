Jennifer Lawrence Brushes Off Her Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Pro

The fashion odds may have not been in Jennifer Lawrence's favor, but she didn't let it throw off her game.
The Hunger Games alum recently handled a wardrobe malfunction like a total pro while attending Saks Fifth Avenue's festive lighting ceremony in New York City. During the fanciful affair on Nov. 20, J.Law gushed over the department store, as well as Dior's new "Carousel of Dreams" holiday display (in which she's an ambassador for the French brand).
However, in the midst of her speech, her belt unexpectedly snapped off and fell to the ground.
"I'm so sorry," Jennifer said, raising her hands up to her mouth in shock, as seen in a Nov. 21 Instagram video shared by WWD, "that was so loud—my belt popped off!"
But instead of calling more attention to the fashion mishap, the No Hard Feelings star kept it moving, continuing her speech and unveiling Dior's dazzling window display.
As for the rest of the actress' look? The 33-year-old dressed in a chic ensemble that consisted of a black blazer coat layered over a crisp white button-down shirt and a black pleated skirt.
Jennifer tied her outfit together with sleek accessories, including a thin black belt, matching boots and a silver chain bracelet.
Of course, the Don't Look Up star's latest style moment was quite tame compared to her recent red carpet numbers.
In June, Jennifer pushed the envelope with her fashion at the London premiere of her new film No Hard Feelings, wearing a dominatrix-meets-demure gown that featured a completely sheer bodice with all-over floral appliqués. She paired her risqué look with a black bandeau bra and leather opera-length gloves.
And before turning heads in London, she shut down the Cannes Film Festival.
For the Bread and Rose premiere in May, she set the red carpet ablaze with her flaming red Dior gown that not only cinched waist, but featured a dramatic ruffled neckline and floor-length train. And in true Jennifer fashion, she made the bold move to ditch her stilettos and throw on black flip-flops instead.
To see the actress' fearless style over the years, keep reading.