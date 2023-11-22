Kate Hudson's Birthday Tribute to "Magnificent" Mom Goldie Hawn Proves They're BFFs

Kate Hudson penned a sweet tribute to her "fun, beautiful and inspiring" mom Goldie Hawn in honor of the Overboard actress' 78th birthday.

Watch: Kate Hudson Reveals How Mom Goldie Hawn Inspires Her Career

Get your knives out—because Kate Hudson is ready to cut her mom's birthday cake.

The Glass Onion star rang in the Goldie Hawn's 78th birthday on Nov. 21, describing the Overboard actress as "a woman who is easy to celebrate" in a heartfelt tribute.

"Happiest Birthday to the most fun, beautiful and inspiring mother," she wrote on Instagram. "We love you big time Gogo. Join me in using one word to describe what Gogo means to you and shout out a big HBD."

Kate added, "My word for you today @goldiehawn is MAGNIFICENT."

Accompanying the kind words was a video montage of the mother-daughter duo throughout the years. One scene showed Kate and Goldie sharing a laugh while on vacation, while other moments depicted the birthday girl in full grandma mode with the Almost Famous alum's kids: Ryder, 19, Bingham, 12, and Rani, 5. 

The comments section was also flooded with well-wishes for Goldie, with Lisa Rinna calling her a "QUEEN."

photos
40 Fascinating Facts About Kate Hudson's Life and Career

"The MOST magical queen of love and happiness," Rachel Zoe added, while Leslie Mann commented, "Happy birthday, Goldie."

Kate and her older brother Oliver Hudson are the children of Goldie and ex-husband Bill Hudson. They were raised by the First Wives Club star and her longtime partner Kurt Russell, who also share Wyatt Russell

But that doesn't mean Kate grew up trying to emulate her mom's acting career. "Contrary to how I guess it seems from the outside in, for me, our family is much more focused on emulating who we are as people," she told E! News last year. "Emulating the good and maybe not necessarily wanting to carry on some of the challenges, like any child growing up in the world." 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The 43-year-old star noted at the time that there's "no emulating mama's career."

"She's an original," Kate gushed. "She's an icon. It's a different generation." 

To see more heartwarming mother-daughter moments from Kate and Goldie, keep reading.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
A Unique Bond

"I've always had a really super open relationship with her," Hudson told E! News in 2016. "I've never felt like I've had to hide anything from mom. If anything, she's always been my confidante."

Instagram
Lean on Me

Sometimes the student becomes the teacher. Goldie reflected in an interview with E! News, "Kate has taught me a lot. She is in many ways tougher than I was with the kids... At the same time she is extremely truthful. I think it's vitally important to take the truth as much as you don't want it."

 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Life Lessons

Reflecting on the lessons Goldie has imparted on her through the years, Kate told E! News at the 2018 SAG Awards, "I think one of the things my mom has taught me is to find compassion in everything that I do, kindness, and that family is everything. How we raise our children is the true legacy for everyone and everything. So everything we put our hearts into is really just for our family." 

Instagram
Fond Memories

What was life like with Goldie and Kurt Russell as parents? As Hudson described, "It was one of those childhoods where you say, 'Well, they must have done something right,' because we're all so close. My mom, as busy as she was, was a very present parent."

John Shearer/Getty Images
A Helping Hand

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star bends down to perfect her stunning mama's red carpet look at the 2018 SAG Awards, where they presented on stage together. 

Jesse Grant/Getty Images
Proud Daughter

At Goldie and Russell's joint Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in May 2017, their daughter gushed, Their real legacy is what they have instilled in us kids—our tribe—that they created that they so vehemently protect and defend, the relationship they fiercely refuse to lose sight of together, and the deep feeling of love and nurturing they reserve for the most important thing we have in this life: family." 

Instagram
Hugs

"Grateful #MamaGoldie," Hudson captioned this snapshot on a hike with her mom. 

E Charbonneau/Bei/Shutterstock
Biggest Cheerleaders

Even Kate's 14-year-old son, Ryder Robinson, has so much pride for his successful mom and grandma. He gushed to E! News at an event for the Hawn foundation, "It's really cool and very inspiring. I'm so proud of Gogo and my mom." 

Instagram
Ohm

The mother-daughter duo get zen during a meditation session. 

Rich Pilling/MLB Photos via Getty Images
A Family Affair

Pictured here in 2009, Kate and Goldie join Kurt for a fun-filled day of baseball. 

