Kate Hudson's Birthday Tribute to "Magnificent" Mom Goldie Hawn Proves They're BFFs

Watch : Kate Hudson Reveals How Mom Goldie Hawn Inspires Her Career

Get your knives out—because Kate Hudson is ready to cut her mom's birthday cake.

The Glass Onion star rang in the Goldie Hawn's 78th birthday on Nov. 21, describing the Overboard actress as "a woman who is easy to celebrate" in a heartfelt tribute.

"Happiest Birthday to the most fun, beautiful and inspiring mother," she wrote on Instagram. "We love you big time Gogo. Join me in using one word to describe what Gogo means to you and shout out a big HBD."

Kate added, "My word for you today @goldiehawn is MAGNIFICENT."

Accompanying the kind words was a video montage of the mother-daughter duo throughout the years. One scene showed Kate and Goldie sharing a laugh while on vacation, while other moments depicted the birthday girl in full grandma mode with the Almost Famous alum's kids: Ryder, 19, Bingham, 12, and Rani, 5.

The comments section was also flooded with well-wishes for Goldie, with Lisa Rinna calling her a "QUEEN."