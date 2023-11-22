Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Sets the Record Straight on Taylor Swift Comment

Watch : Travis Kelce Reveals How He Met Taylor Swift

Kylie Kelce is speaking now on a delicate matter.

Jason Kelce's wife clarified that she has no bad blood with Taylor Swift—or the attention the pop star is bringing to their lives amid her romance with brother-in-law Travis Kelce.

Kylie—who married the Philadelphia Eagles player in 2018—reacted to a recent tabloid headline that claimed she was "trying to avoid the Taylor Swift spotlight," quoting her as saying that it wasn't her "cup of tea."

"Go watch that video," she said in a Nov. 22 TikTok, encouraging fans to view the interview in its entirety for context. "I said it's not my cup of tea to have attention on me. I didn't say that. That seems like a stretch to me. You're reaching!"

After calling out another "nonsense" headline, Kylie delivered a touchdown-worthy clap back.

"These tabloids," she said, "I'mma tell you what we truly believe at the bottom of our hearts in Philadelphia: F--k around and find out."

In her original interview with Spectrum News, Kylie noted that it's "not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera."