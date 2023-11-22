Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Sets the Record Straight on Taylor Swift Comment

Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie has a message in a bottle for critics who are reading too much into her recent comments about the attention Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance has brought on her family.

Kylie Kelce is speaking now on a delicate matter. 

Jason Kelce's wife clarified that she has no bad blood with Taylor Swift—or the attention the pop star is bringing to their lives amid her romance with brother-in-law Travis Kelce.

Kylie—who married the Philadelphia Eagles player in 2018—reacted to a recent tabloid headline that claimed she was "trying to avoid the Taylor Swift spotlight," quoting her as saying that it wasn't her "cup of tea." 

"Go watch that video," she said in a Nov. 22 TikTok, encouraging fans to view the interview in its entirety for context. "I said it's not my cup of tea to have attention on me. I didn't say that. That seems like a stretch to me. You're reaching!"

After calling out another "nonsense" headline, Kylie delivered a touchdown-worthy clap back.

"These tabloids," she said, "I'mma tell you what we truly believe at the bottom of our hearts in Philadelphia: F--k around and find out."

In her original interview with Spectrum News, Kylie noted that it's "not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera."

She continued, "I was a communication major in college. I love to be behind it. That's my bread and butter."

However, Kylie—who shares daughters, Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 8 months, with Jason—also pointed out a positive side to the newfound interest in her family, as she's been able to highlight #StickWithKC field hockey clinic for girls to a bigger audience.

Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video / Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"At the end of the day," she shared, "if it creates opportunities like this where we can leverage my network and figure out how to impact a community that has been so, so kind to the entire Kelce family, I am so happy to be able to give back to Kansas City in this way."

But you likely won't see Kylie shaking it off with Taylor in Travis' NFL stadium suite anytime soon, because she instead prefers to cheer from the holy ground of the bleachers.

"Travis has a lot of people who come to games and everyone loves to support him, but it means it's a tight squeeze in there," she explained. "Also, it's fun to cheer and not feel like the entire room is rooting against you."

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

