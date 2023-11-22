Kansas City Native Jason Sudeikis Weighs In On Taylor Swift’s Relationship With Travis Kelce

Jason Sudeikis is showing gratitude to Taylor Swift—and Travis Kelce—this Thanksgiving.
After all, the Ted Lasso star was thrilled to be able to catch the Grammy winner's Eras Tour during its two-night stop in his hometown of Kansas City over the summer.
"I was thankful to Taylor, just hanging out, coming to do two nights of shows here," Jason told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Nov. 21. "All my friends, people with kids, people without kids, just had a blast. And she was like, ‘Oh, it was an amazing run.'"
And the noted Kansas City Chiefs fan added that it's now extra meaningful: "Little did I know, just a few months later, she'd be our adopted daughter."
In fact, Jason's not surprised Taylor's been spending some extra time in Kansas City amid her blossoming romance with Travis as the tight end scored some pretty high praise from the comedian.
"I don't blame her for wanting to hang out here more," Jason explained. "I don't blame her for wanting to hang out with Travis. He's a good egg."
While the "Anti-Hero" singer and Travis' romance didn't take off until earlier this fall, its origin story actually began in Missouri when the NFL star tried to give her his phone number during one of her Kansas City concerts.
"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis told his brother Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast in July. "So I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."
But despite the missed connection, that move ultimately proved enchanting enough for someone in her inner circle to link the two.
"There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: Yo! Did you know he was coming? I had somebody playing Cupid," Travis told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published Nov. 20. "She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out."
Sparks have been flying since their first date in New York. In fact, Taylor's shown up to support Travis at several of his games, cheering alongside his mom, Donna Kelce, and dad, Ed Kelce. The Super Bowl winner returned the favor as he joined her dad, Scott Swift, at her concert in Argentina earlier this month.
And Travis even noted that it's having a similar outlook that really drew them together.
"Everybody knows I'm a family guy," he explained. "Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley."
