Kansas City Native Jason Sudeikis Weighs In On Taylor Swift’s Relationship With Travis Kelce

Watch : Travis Kelce Reveals How He Met Taylor Swift

Jason Sudeikis is showing gratitude to Taylor Swift—and Travis Kelce—this Thanksgiving.

After all, the Ted Lasso star was thrilled to be able to catch the Grammy winner's Eras Tour during its two-night stop in his hometown of Kansas City over the summer.

"I was thankful to Taylor, just hanging out, coming to do two nights of shows here," Jason told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Nov. 21. "All my friends, people with kids, people without kids, just had a blast. And she was like, ‘Oh, it was an amazing run.'"

And the noted Kansas City Chiefs fan added that it's now extra meaningful: "Little did I know, just a few months later, she'd be our adopted daughter."

In fact, Jason's not surprised Taylor's been spending some extra time in Kansas City amid her blossoming romance with Travis as the tight end scored some pretty high praise from the comedian.