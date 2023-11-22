Zoë Kravitz Shares Glimpse of Her Gorgeous Engagement Ring During Dinner Date With Fiancé Channing Tatum

Watch : Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Are Engaged

Now that's a big little diamond.

Zoë Kravitz showed off her massive engagement ring from Channing Tatum during the couple's night out at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles on Nov. 21. While leaving the Italian eatery, the Big Little Lies star wrapped her right arm around the Magic Mike actor while holding her purse in her left hand, flashing what looked to be an emerald-cut gem on her wedding ring finger.

For the romantic dinner date, Kravitz wore a long black coat over a cream-colored blouse and dark trousers. She added a pop of color with a pair of fuchsia heels.

Meanwhile, her fiancé kept things casual in a taupe sweater, black pants and brown slip-on sneakers.

The outing comes nearly a month after news of their engagement. While the pair have not publicly spoken out about the proposal, Kravitz has been open about her feelings toward Tatum in the past.