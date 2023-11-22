Zoë Kravitz Shares Glimpse of Her Gorgeous Engagement Ring During Dinner Date With Fiancé Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz sported her new engagement ring from fiancé Channing Tatum during a romantic date night in Los Angeles. See her giant sparkler.

Now that's a big little diamond.

Zoë Kravitz showed off her massive engagement ring from Channing Tatum during the couple's night out at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles on Nov. 21. While leaving the Italian eatery, the Big Little Lies star wrapped her right arm around the Magic Mike actor while holding her purse in her left hand, flashing what looked to be an emerald-cut gem on her wedding ring finger.

For the romantic dinner date, Kravitz wore a long black coat over a cream-colored blouse and dark trousers. She added a pop of color with a pair of fuchsia heels.

Meanwhile, her fiancé kept things casual in a taupe sweater, black pants and brown slip-on sneakers.

The outing comes nearly a month after news of their engagement. While the pair have not publicly spoken out about the proposal, Kravitz has been open about her feelings toward Tatum in the past.

2023 Celebrity Engagements

"I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that," the actress—who worked with Tatum on her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island—told WSJ Magazine in August 2022. "That's why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right."

Explaining how Tatum was her "first choice" to star in the movie, Kravitz continued, "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you're kind of sharing all of yourself. I'm really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way."

Last year, she described Tatum as a "wonderful human."

"He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do," Kravitz—who is the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet—told GQ. "We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

For a complete timeline of their relationship, keep reading.

Collaborators: June 2021

In a June 2021 interview with Deadline, Channing Tatum shared how honored he was that Zoë Kravitz thought to include him in her directorial debut, Pussy Island.

Romance Rumors: Aug. 2021

Amid rumblings of a romance, Tatum and Kravitz appeared to confirm their relationship status in Aug. 2021 with a sweet bike ride around New York City. "There's more than a friendship going on with Channing and Zoe," a source told E! News at the time. "They are spending a lot of time together and having fun. They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more."

Met Gala Date Night: Sept. 2021

Though they initially posed separately on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet, the duo was photographed exiting the star-studded event together. Tatum even shared a photo with Kravitz on his Instagram Story from the after-party.

First Halloween: Oct. 2021

For their first Halloween together, the pair dressed up as Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster's characters from the film Taxi Driver

A "Wonderful" Romance: Nov. 2022

During a chat with GQ, published in Nov. 2022, Kravitz said of Tatum, "He's just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

Engaged: Oct. 2023

After over two years of dating, multiple outlets confirmed that Kravitz and Tatum are engaged to be married.

