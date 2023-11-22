Zoë Kravitz Shares Glimpse of Her Gorgeous Engagement Ring During Dinner Date With Fiancé Channing Tatum

Now that's a big little diamond.
Zoë Kravitz showed off her massive engagement ring from Channing Tatum during the couple's night out at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles on Nov. 21. While leaving the Italian eatery, the Big Little Lies star wrapped her right arm around the Magic Mike actor while holding her purse in her left hand, flashing what looked to be an emerald-cut gem on her wedding ring finger.
For the romantic dinner date, Kravitz wore a long black coat over a cream-colored blouse and dark trousers. She added a pop of color with a pair of fuchsia heels.
Meanwhile, her fiancé kept things casual in a taupe sweater, black pants and brown slip-on sneakers.
The outing comes nearly a month after news of their engagement. While the pair have not publicly spoken out about the proposal, Kravitz has been open about her feelings toward Tatum in the past.
"I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that," the actress—who worked with Tatum on her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island—told WSJ Magazine in August 2022. "That's why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right."
Explaining how Tatum was her "first choice" to star in the movie, Kravitz continued, "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you're kind of sharing all of yourself. I'm really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way."
Last year, she described Tatum as a "wonderful human."
"He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do," Kravitz—who is the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet—told GQ. "We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."
