The White Lotus' Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall Finally Confirm Romance With a Kiss

The duo further fueled speculation on social media, including last December when Fahy shared her own collection of White Lotus cast pics, including a sweet selfie with Woodall.

However, she kept her lips firmly sealed about their romance. In fact, when a Watch What Happens Live fan flat-out asked if there was any truth to the rumors in January, the Bold Type alum responded. "Oh, I don't kiss and tell! Come on, guys!"

Host Andy Cohen chimed in with, "It would be delicious. It would be delicious. We would all love it." Fahy responded, "You would? For you, I'll say, sure," before quickly adding amid a crowd of cheers, "I was kidding! Just because you wanted me to say it, so I said it."

Flash forward several months later, Fahy continued to play coy when pressed about the White Lotus romance rumors, even joking she was unfamiliar with her Emmy-winning series.

I don't know anything," she joked to ET in September. "Never heard of it. Never seen it. What is that show?"

See Fahy and Woodall confirm their romance with a PDA-filled day out in New York City below: