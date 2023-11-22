Bethenny Frankel’s Interior Designer Brooke Gomez Found Dead at 49

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The design community is mourning a celebrated member.

Brooke Gomez, an interior designer who previously worked with Bethenny Frankel, has died. She was 49.

"We are greatly saddened by the sudden passing of our friend Brooke Gomez, a light that shined brilliantly on everyone who knew her," a statement posted to the Brooke Gomez Design Instagram account Nov. 22 read. "A gathering of friends to celebrate her life is being planned. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date."

Officials confirmed to E! News that authorities responded to a call at a residence in the Manhattan neighborhood. "When police arrived they observed a 49-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive inside of an apartment," a spokesperson for the New York City Police Deputy Commissioner of Public Information told E! News, adding that despite trying to revive her, she "was pronounced deceased."

At this time, there is no foul play suggested and the medical examiner's office is currently working to determine Brooke's cause of death.