Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington Break Up After 4 Years Together

When it comes to Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington's relationship, the turkey is cooked.
One year after getting engaged, the Queer Eye food and wine expert and the brand strategy director have broken up.
"After many conversations and reflection during the wedding planning process, Antoni and Kevin have amicably decided to part ways," Porowski's rep told People in a statement Nov. 22. "While they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realized they were on different paths."
The rep added, "They both remain focused on work, and are surrounding themselves with friends during this time."
The news comes two months after Porowski celebrated his bachelor party, with pals like Gigi Hadid and Tan France in attendance. In fact, the Queer Eye fashion expert was the only member of the Fab to be invited to the glamping-inspired event, according to Karamo.
But the culture expert assured fans that there was no bad blood due to the bachelor party snub. "When it comes to events like that, like family things, weddings, it costs money," he explained on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live in September, "so I don't take offense to it." (E! News had reached out to Antoni's reps for comment at the time but did not hear back.)
Porowski and Harrington began their romance relationship in 2019, moving in together the following year during COVID-19 quarantine.
"It came to a shutdown in New York—there was no toilet paper—and we decided to stay in Austin and fostered a dog," Porowski told People in May 2022, referring to their rescue mutt Neon. "We went from being in a relationship and each having our own apartments and not having a dog, to living in the same place with a dog."
And the duo took their relationship to the next level in November 2022, sharing on social media they'd gotten engaged. As the Antoni: Let's Do Dinner author wrote on Instagram alongside a snap with his new fiancé, "I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry."
Just a few months ahead of their split, Porowski gave insight into their wedding plans—confirming Neon's outfit had been secured.
"Our dog, who takes up 95 percent of my brain space, we want her to have a mini little tux situation," he told British GQ in August, "and Etsy was able to provide for that."