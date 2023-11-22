Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington Break Up After 4 Years Together

Watch : "Queer Eye's" Antoni Porowski Whips Up a Delicious Holiday Cocktail

When it comes to Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington's relationship, the turkey is cooked.

One year after getting engaged, the Queer Eye food and wine expert and the brand strategy director have broken up.

"After many conversations and reflection during the wedding planning process, Antoni and Kevin have amicably decided to part ways," Porowski's rep told People in a statement Nov. 22. "While they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realized they were on different paths."

The rep added, "They both remain focused on work, and are surrounding themselves with friends during this time."

The news comes two months after Porowski celebrated his bachelor party, with pals like Gigi Hadid and Tan France in attendance. In fact, the Queer Eye fashion expert was the only member of the Fab to be invited to the glamping-inspired event, according to Karamo.