1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Honors Late Husband Caleb Willingham 4 Months After His Death

Tammy Slaton is reflecting on life with her late husband.

Four months after Caleb Willingham died at age 40, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star shared a heartfelt social media tribute.

"The sunset was our thing," Tammy wrote on a Nov. 21 TikTok featuring a montage of photos, including a sunset and one of Caleb's urn on a table. "We would sit outside all afternoon until the sunset in this picture on Caleb's urn."

The clip—which was set to an acoustic version of Slander and Dylan Matthew's song "Love Is Gone"—also showed the butterfly that was released at Caleb's memorial service.

And Tammy, who was estranged from Caleb at the time of his passing, also took a moment to give followers a glimpse into her grieving process.

"Even though I'm not in love with him, I will always love him and I miss him every day," she explained. "Things will get better."

The reality star, who wed Caleb last December after meeting at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center earlier in the year, announced his death in July, sharing a slew of pictures of the pair on Instagram.