Anthropologie’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Here: This Is Everything You Need to Shop Right Now

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there's any place to shop you just know will always have the cutest things, it's Anthropologie. While it may be our go-to destination for all things boho for many of us girlies, whether it's your closet or home, the retailer is known for its high price tag. And while we can sometimes girl math our way into buying some of their full-priced items, unfortunately, that's not always the case. But lucky for us, the moment we've been waiting for is officially here. Anthropologie is having its annual Cyber Monday sale, and they're offering a whopping 50% sitewide (and we mean everything!).
Believe it or not, it doesn't stop there. They're also offering an extra 50% off sale items (yes, we're internally screaming too). You can expect to find a diverse array of home items, spanning furniture, candles, and serveware on sale—as well as everything from their latest clothing collection, which is not very common. Whether you're looking to enhance your living space year-round or looking to upgrade your wardrobe with chic staples, you'll be able to find all your favorite pieces you've been eyeing for a while now on sale. So, stop what you're doing and head straight over to Anthropologie's Cyber Monday sale immediately, because this sale will only be lasting until the end of today.
Anthropologie Cyber Monday Clothes & Accessory Deals
Pilcro Sequin Buttondown Shirt
Sometimes, all it takes to step up your fashion game is a fabulous sequinned top, and this Pilcro Sequin Buttondown shirt will have heads turning as soon as you walk into any room. Made from polyester and elastane, this oversized top can be dressed up or down and comes in four other sequined colors. What's not to like?
The Colette Cropped Wide-Leg Faux Leather Pants by Maeve
For a pop of color to your holiday fit, opt for these pink wide-leg faux leather pants by Maeve. We love their cropped fit, making them the perfect wide-leg pants for our fellow girlies who are on the shorter side, and are also available in five other colorways.
By Anthropologie Neon Paillette Midi Skirt
If you still don't own a midi skirt, then you're missing out. Not only are they flowy, comfy, and stylish, they also instantly upgrade any outfit just like this Neon Paillette midi skirt does. Pair it with a cozy cardigan and boots, and you have a holiday-ready fit you can wear anywhere.
The Maya Ruched Cowl-Neck Dress: Shine Edition
You're going to blow people away when you strut into your next holiday party with this Ruched Cowl-Neck dress. Not only is it super chic with its shiny gold pattern, but it's also very comfortable thanks to its stretchy material.
The Naomi Wide-Leg Flare Pants by Maeve
Elevate your style with the Naomi Wide-Leg Flare Faux Leather pants by Maeve, a fashion-forward essential that adds an edgy and chic touch to your wardrobe. Perfect for creating statement looks, these pants are a must-have in any closet.
Hutch Long-Sleeve Velvet Mini Dress
This Hutch Long-Sleeve Velvet mini dress is just what you need if you're looking for an elegant yet boho dress to wear this holiday season. We love the floral velvet accents and its loose-fit silhouette that effortlessly combines comfort with style.
The Petra Drop Earrings
A pair of statement earrings is always a must-have in any person's wardrobe, and these Petra Drop earrings will transform you into the It girl we all aim to be. They're available in both silver and gold, and are on sale for less than $13 (at checkout).
By Anthropologie High-Rise Pleated Wide-Leg Trousers
These High-Rise Pleated Wide-Leg trousers are a staple piece that's timeless, elegant, and can be dressed up or down. Pair them with statement earrings for the perfect day-to-night fit.
4SI3NNA Faux-Leather Strapless Bubble Top
This Faux-Leather Strapless Bubble top is the perfect top to wear to any holiday party. It's comfy (which is necessary after eating a holiday feast) and adds an elegant and feminine touch to any outfit.
Coconuts by Matisse Bubble Clogs
These Coconuts by Matisse Bubble clogs are probably some of the most unique and chicest clogs we've ever seen. Their design makes them the perfect fall/winter shoe anyone can quickly slip on without a thought.
Anthropologie Cyber Monday Home Decor Deals
Cozy Knit Fable Throw Blanket
Made from 100% nylon, this ultra-soft Fable throw blanket is sure to become your go-to couch companion and serve as decor when not in use. Did we mention it's on sale for less than $50 right now?
Victoria Frame
Enhance the sophistication of your Modern Victorian-style haven with the Victoria frame, available in five sizes tailored to suit your space seamlessly. This delicately ornate frame is the ideal choice to showcase your keepsake photos, adding a touch of refined charm to your cherished memories.
Lou Rota Twelve Days of Christmas Pitcher
Celebrate the holidays with this gorgeous Lou Rota Twelve Days of Christmas pitcher. Whether you're serving mulled wine, eggnog, or other festive holiday drinks, this pitcher will be a charming addition to add to your tablescape.
Pinova Dinner Plates Set of 4
If you're hosting Christmas dinner this year with the family, you're going to need plates that not only look good but are also premium quality. These Pinova Dinner plates come in a set of four, and feature a polished glaze that makes them really stand out on the dinner table. They're also dishwasher and microwave-safe!
Bistro Tile Monogram Old Fashioned Glass
Crafted from mouth-blown glass, these refined old-fashioned glasses provide a personalized touch with your chosen initial. They're also currently on sale for $9 each! They would make the perfect gift to get each one of your besties.
Morgan Coupe Glasses Set of 4
Celebrate the holiday season by toasting with some champagne in these Morgan Coupe glasses. Crafted from high-quality Borosilicate glass, these sophisticated glasses are available in nine additional colorways, offering a stylish upgrade to any holiday table spread.
Furbish Studio Holiday Petite Needlepoint Pillow
Get ready to swoon over this absolutely adorable statement pillow! Don't miss out on the chance to snag this charming-meets-chic needlepoint pillow, showcasing an iconic festive saying and a whimsical tiger. Trust us, nothing will elevate your couch game quite like this pillow.
Astride Ruffled Voile Quilt
Anthropologie's iconic bed covers seamlessly blend the best of a regular quilt and a sumptuous comforter, featuring a hint of cotton fill for the perfect balance of coziness. The buttery-soft exterior adds an extra layer of luxury, and you can choose from three additional colors to suit your style.
Margaret Floral Tapestry
For a vibrant yet understated touch, don't miss out on grabbing this eye-catching tapestry. It's generously sized to effortlessly cover larger wall spaces, and with a current 50% discount, it's an absolute steal.
Cheena Woody Ambered Topaz Glass Mushroom Lamp Candle
Is it a lamp? Is it a candle? It's technically both. This elegant Amber Topaz Glass Mushroom lamp candle emits a soft, moody light when lit and contains alluring notes of cardamom and lavender infused with cedarwood. You can get it for less than $17 right now on Anthropologie.
