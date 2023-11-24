Exclusive

Jonathan Bailey's Wicked Tease Will Have Fans Dancing Through Life

Good news citizens of Oz! Jonathan Bailey exclusively told E! News that fans of Wicked are in for a treat when it comes to the movie adaptation.

The trouble with movies is, they always take too long to come out. 

Indeed, the first installment of the two-part Wicked film is still a year away, and the anticipation is practically defying gravity. But Jonathan Bailey, who plays Fiyero in the movie, fully believes it'll all be worth the wait.

In fact, the Bridgerton actor exclusively told E! News, "I think the fans of the original musical should prepare to get their minds blown."

For him, it all comes down to the wickedly talented team behind and in front of the camera, including "visionary" director Jon M. Chu and the film's leading ladies Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Ultimately with this group, Jonathan sees the adaptation as capturing the magic of the original Broadway show and taking it to the next level.

"It's such a psychologically rich material," he explained. "And we know it as really exciting theater with an incredible score and amazing numbers, but when you put it on film, the reality of these characters and the nuances of their psychology, it's just going to blow everyone's mind."

photos
See Ariana Grande as Glinda in Sneak Peek of Wicked Movie

As the Fellow Travelers star put it, "The production values are amazing."

It's clear that Jonathan is thrilled to be along on this magical journey, as he heaped praise on "hero" Stephen Schwartz, the man behind the Broadway show's witty lines and lyrics, who returned to co-write the film. 

And for those still not convinced, Jonathan has a simple response: "I mean, who doesn't want Michelle Yeoh and everyone else sort of dancing around and singing? It's gonna be amazing."  

John Phillips / Contributor via Getty Images

And as amazing as it will be for fans to watch the musical come to life on the big screen, the filming process has been equally impactful for its cast. In fact, earlier this year, Ariana penned a moving message about her time on set as Galinda the Good Witch. 

"To be here in Oz where everyday is a life changing one," she wrote in part in an April Instagram post, "to be feeling, learning and growing so much at such a disarming speed... to feel so much love around me. "To be transforming and healing parts of me that i never knew needed it. or maybe did. I don't want it to end."

But before fans are changed for good after seeing Wicked, catch Jonathan alongside Matt Bomer in Fellow Travelers, which is currently airing on Showtime and Paramount+.

E! News and Universal Pictures are both part of the NBCUniversal family. 

And for an extra sneak peek at the upcoming movie musical, keep reading. 

Madame Morrible Has Arrived
Glinda the Good Witch
A Grand Entrance
Welcome to Oz
Behind-the-Scenes Magic
She's Gonna Be Popular
A Bewitching Look
Preparing to Defy Gravity
Fairytale Moment
