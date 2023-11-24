Jonathan Bailey’s Wicked Tease Will Have Fans Dancing Through Life

Watch : See Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba From Wicked

The trouble with movies is, they always take too long to come out.

Indeed, the first installment of the two-part Wicked film is still a year away, and the anticipation is practically defying gravity. But Jonathan Bailey, who plays Fiyero in the movie, fully believes it'll all be worth the wait.

In fact, the Bridgerton actor exclusively told E! News, "I think the fans of the original musical should prepare to get their minds blown."

For him, it all comes down to the wickedly talented team behind and in front of the camera, including "visionary" director Jon M. Chu and the film's leading ladies Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Ultimately with this group, Jonathan sees the adaptation as capturing the magic of the original Broadway show and taking it to the next level.

"It's such a psychologically rich material," he explained. "And we know it as really exciting theater with an incredible score and amazing numbers, but when you put it on film, the reality of these characters and the nuances of their psychology, it's just going to blow everyone's mind."