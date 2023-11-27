Lulus' Cyber Monday Sale 2023: Save Up to 90% Off Buzzworthy Dresses, Accessories & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As the dust settles on another Black Friday weekend, it's time to take stock of what we've accomplished and get another peek at that shopping list. If there's someone you forgot about, or maybe you just wish you'd gotten yourself something, now is the time for you. It's Cyber Monday, just about the second best day of the year, and the deals aren't over. In fact, you'll find great prices all over the internet, some even better than the day after Thanksgiving. And that fact is the most evident over at Lulus' Cyber Monday sale. They're offering up to 90% off their plentiful sale items, plus an extra 40% off with code CMSALE at checkout. When I saw these prices, I gasped.
We're talking wedding dresses for less than $50, bridesmaid dresses for less than $40, plus deals on trendy sweaters, shoes, rompers, bodysuits, and more. I've scoured the site to give you some top picks of their huge selection. You'll find the perfect dress for your next event, a chic top for the office, or the ideal gift for the fashionista in your life. So head over to the Lulus' Cyber Monday sale and start filling up your cart – with deals like this, that's easy to do. But don't wait, because there's no Tuesday sales coming.
Lulus' Cyber Monday Dress Deals:
Dramatically Chic Black Clip Dot Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
This classy and elegant black dress is made for twirling. It features a lightweight woven fabric with textured dots, sheer puffed sleeves, and a sash belt. It also comes in pink and one reviewer noted, "This dress is my favorite thing I've ever bought."
All About Love Rusty Rose Maxi Dress
If you're looking for the flowiest dress in town, this rose-colored dress is it. It's made of a lightweight chiffon with a fitted waist, that reviewers report is also comfortable. And at this price, you just have to get it.
Delightful Ways Teal Blue Sequin Dress
Sparkle and shine in any room with this teal blue bodycon dress. It's covered in sequins, has a scoop back, fitted bodice, and reviewers call it "stunning." Frankly, the price is just as stunning.
Flirtatious Future Black Sequin Feather Hem Bodycon Mini Dress
You'll get tons of compliments with this dazzling black dress. It features black sequins and a flirty, feathery hem, plus a figure-hugging silhouette and adjustable straps, that will fit like a glove. Plus, it's less than $24, which is kind of amazing.
Lulus' Cyber Monday Bridal Deals:
Forever Romantic White Lace Long Sleeve Wrap Maxi Dress
This beautiful maxi dress is sheer, delicate, and stunning. It's made of embroidered lace with sheer long sleeves and a cascading skirt that reviewers rave is "perfect."
Heavenly Hues Ivory Lace Maxi Dress
Any bride would stun in this goddess-inspired wedding dress. It has floral lace, a plunging V-neckline and back, a gathered waist, and a flirty slit on the side, which left one reviewer to rave, "The dress is stunning and the quality is amazing."
Long-Lasting Love Ivory Lace V-Neck Mermaid Dress
The price of this sleeveless wedding dress has my jaw on the floor. Not to mention the mermaid silhouette and romantic train. This fan glowed, "The dress has just the right amount of stretch and simple elegance for a beach wedding - or any wedding."
Lulus' Cyber Monday Sweater & Outerwear Deals:
Warmest Cutie Cream Pointelle Knit Cardigan Sweater
Fall is the perfect time for soft, cozy sweaters like this button-up cardigan. The long sleeves feature a delicate pointelle knit design and the front includes tortoise buttons that complete the cute and comfy look.
Stylish Warmth White Striped Collared Pullover Sweater
Whether you tuck it in or leave it out, this striped sweater looks great. It's made of a soft knit and features long sleeves with fitted cuffs and a relaxed vibe that one reviewer noted, "It can be used for comfy lounging or casual cute day wear."
Curated Cool Rust Orange Corduroy Moto Jacket
Cute jacket alert. This retro-inspired corduroy jacket has silver accents, snap button cuffs, and a removable, adjustable belt for autumn days and nights. Pair it with high-waisted jeans and a chunky sweater, and you're ready to hit the pumpkin patch.
Cold Weather Chic Heather Rust Brown Ribbed Mock Neck Sweater
There's nothing better than wearing a cozy sweater on a cool day. This rust brown sweater has a striped design with a ribbed hem, neckline, and cuffs, plus a mock neck and a relaxed fit. This reviewer raved, "I love this sweater and get compliments on it every time I wear it. It is really comfortable!"
Nancie White and Beige Colorblock Sweater
Dressed up or down, this colorblock sweater is the perfect cold weather option. It's made of a soft knit with an oversized, relaxed fit that's both comfy and cozy. One reviewer reported, "Very casual but chic."
Back in Business Black Ruched Sleeve Blazer
This black blazer is classic and on-trend at the same time. It has a stretchy weave and three-quarter sleeves with ruched details, that can pair with jeans, a mini skirt, or anything really. Reviewers love the fit and quality of this blazer, you'll love the price.
Lulus' Cyber Monday Romper & Bodysuit Deals:
Style Spotting Black Velvet Leopard Print Long Sleeve Bodysuit
Just a warning, wearing this sheer bodysuit may come with lots of compliments. It delivers a figure-hugging silhouette with a velvety leopard design, and plenty of party vibes. And at a price tag of $9, you should get one for a friend, too.
Party 'til Morning Emerald Green Long Sleeve Romper
Cute flowy shorts and sparkly emerald green sequins make this long-sleeved romper the perfect mix of classy and sexy for the holidays (or really any occasion, for that matter). Reviewers rave about the comfy, stretchy waistband and length that's short, but not too short. You'll rave about the $23.20 price tag.
Lulus' Cyber Monday Deals on Bottoms:
Rolla's East Coast Tan Corduroy High Rise Flare Pants
Get a modern, yet retro look, with these flared pants. They're made of stretchy tan corduroy with a high-rise fit that moves with you and looks as good as it feels. Plus, they're $84 off the original price.
Refined Charm Black High-Waisted Bodycon Pencil Skirt
This versatile pencil skirt is a wardrobe must-have. It's sophisticated with a form-fitting silhouette, a midi hem, and a high-rise fit. Pair it with a blazer for the office or a sparkly bodysuit for a night out.
Keep it Adorable Dusty Rose Corduroy Mini Skirt
Your eyes don't deceive you, this mini skirt is super cute. Featuring a dusty rose corduroy with just the right amount of stretch, it also has a supportive high waist that's comfy and form-fitting. Pair it with tights, boots, and a turtleneck for the perfect seasonal lewk.
Lulus' Cyber Monday Shoe Deals:
Keds Triple Kick White Flatform Sneakers
These on-trend white canvas sneakers are a capsule wardrobe must-have. They have a 1-inch rubber platform sole and an effortlessly cool vibe, but what reviewers rave about it their comfort. You'll be raving about the great price.
Ronron Black Patent Rhinestone Pointed-Toe Loafers
At less than $12, these loafers are a steal. They feature a shiny faux patent leather, a pointed-toe, and oversized rhinestone details that are a fun twist on a classic design. Add them to your cart...now.
Lulus' Cyber Monday Accessory Deals:
Dot Topic 14KT Gold Studded Hoop Earrings
If you're looking for versatile jewelry that you can wear everyday, these earrings are it. They're plated in genuine 14KT gold and the hoops are accented with little gold balls. They can also go from a day to night look in a snap.
Favorite Flowers White Multi Floral Beaded Clutch
Use this purse as a clutch or wear it over your shoulder with the included silver chain strap. Either way, the delicate beading is going to call some attention, and the multicolored floral design is also really cute.
Divine Diver 14KT Gold Pearl Layered Necklace
Add an elegant touch to your aesthetic with this pearl layered necklace. It's plated in 14KT gold, features dots of faux pearls with a faux pearl pendant, and even gives off quiet luxury vibes.
What is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday refers to the the online sales that many brands began having on the Monday following Black Friday. Originally, the difference was that Cyber Monday deals happened exclusively online.
Are Black Friday deals better than Cyber Monday sales?
Many brands have sales on both days and are on average pretty much neck and neck. You can't really go wrong with either, plus you can shop from the comfort of your home during both events.
