Travis Kelce Thanks Taylor Swift and Her Fans for Helping His and Jason Kelce's Song Reach No. 1

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce know all too well how their song became a hit.

After the brothers' holiday song "Fairytale of Philadelphia" scored the first spot on some charts following its Nov. 15 release, they took a moment to thank Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift and her fan base for making it possible.

"The Kelce duet reached number one on iTunes," Jason told his younger sibling on the Nov. 22 episode of their New Heights podcast. "Our song from the new Christmas album debuted at number one on the iTunes chart."

The athletes then took a moment to fill in the blank space on who gave their song—a remake of The Pogues' 1987 holiday classic "Fairytale of New York"—the assist to reach number one.

"We owe a big thanks to one group in particular, besides the 92 percenters," Jason revealed, referring to the podcast's fans, "and that's the Swifties because the Swifties came out."

Travis echoed the Philadelphia Eagles player's sentiments, noting, "100 percent."