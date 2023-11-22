Travis Kelce Thanks Taylor Swift and Her Fans for Helping His and Jason Kelce's Song Reach No. 1

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce know all too well how their song became a hit.
After the brothers' holiday song "Fairytale of Philadelphia" scored the first spot on some charts following its Nov. 15 release, they took a moment to thank Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift and her fan base for making it possible.
"The Kelce duet reached number one on iTunes," Jason told his younger sibling on the Nov. 22 episode of their New Heights podcast. "Our song from the new Christmas album debuted at number one on the iTunes chart."
The athletes then took a moment to fill in the blank space on who gave their song—a remake of The Pogues' 1987 holiday classic "Fairytale of New York"—the assist to reach number one.
"We owe a big thanks to one group in particular, besides the 92 percenters," Jason revealed, referring to the podcast's fans, "and that's the Swifties because the Swifties came out."
Travis echoed the Philadelphia Eagles player's sentiments, noting, "100 percent."
As for how Taylor's fanbase got wind of the catchy tune? As Jason recalled, he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the song when it started to rise on the charts.
"I sent out one tweet when it got to eight, and I got like 85 tweets from Swifties across the world saying, 'Oh, you think eight's good? We're taking this to number one!'" he said. "And they did. It's a powerful group."
Travis then gave his own shoutout, adding, "Thanks Taylor, appreciate you and thank you to the Swifties."
But the football stars aren't getting jolly without a good cause. Travis and Jason also reminded listeners that their song is part of the upcoming album, A Philly Special Christmas Special, which also features tracks by Jason's Philadelphia Eagles teammates Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.
Proceeds from the album, which releases Dec. 1, will go towards the Children's Crisis Treatment Center's Toy Drive and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Snowflake Station.
And while Travis has entered the musical arena, he knows he's no match for the Grammy winner's songwriting prowess.
I've never been a man of words," he explained to WSJ. Magazine in an interview published Nov. 20. "Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f--king mind-blowing. I'm learning every day."
