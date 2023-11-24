Lulus' Black Friday Sale 2023: Up to 70% Off Influencer-Approved Dresses, Bridal & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Well, besties, we did it. We made it to Black Friday, the shopping event of the year. And if you're anything like us, this is our Super Bowl, our Grand Prix, our raison d'etre (yes, I took high school French). Hopefully, some of your hosting and cooking is over and you can focus on getting presents for everyone on your list. There are deals happening all over the internet, but what we're super excited about is Lulus' Black Friday sale. They're offering 20% off sitewide with code BFSALE at checkout, and 70% on their already budget-friendly sale items that are beloved by celebs and influencers alike. TBH, the prices made me shake my head in disbelief.
Now is the time to snag Lulus' on-trend fashion (that only looks expensive). Wedding dresses for less than $50? Yes. Bridesmaid dresses for less than $25? It's true. Plus, there are huge discounts on tops, bottoms, sweaters, shoes, jewelry, jumpsuits, bodysuits, and more. I've scoured the site to give you just a taste of their chic offerings. Whether you have an event, want to freshen up your wardrobe, or are looking for the perfect gift, you'll find it here. So take that mouse and start clicking, because Lulus Black Friday sale won't last forever.
Lulus' Black Friday Dress Deals:
All About Autumn Rust Orange Corduroy Mini Dress With Pockets
Soft corduroy, balloon sleeves, and a deep V-neckline make this mini dress irresistible for fall into winter -- and the price isn't bad, either. It's also available in emerald green and is ready to be paired with just the right boots and a PSL.
Aesthetic Darling Black Clip Dot Babydoll Mini Dress
The price of this adorable mini dress made me do a double take -- $12?! This is a must-buy sitch. It has a baby doll cut, pom-pom accents, and three-quarter length balloon sleeves that are ready for any event.
Born to Sparkle Hot Pink Glitter Strapless Maxi Dress
Just look at the knockout savings on this strapless maxi dress -- $95.80 off the original price. Layers of sheer tulle, a fitted bodice with hidden side boning, and sparkly pink glitter make it a glamourous statement piece that's perfect for prom, parties, and beyond.
Enchant My Love Emerald Green V-Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
This elegant emerald dress features woven chiffon, a dramatic V-neckline in the front and the back, long sheer sleeves, and a sultry side slit. Heads will turn when you enter a room wearing this.
Lulus' Black Friday Bridal Deals:
Eternal Bond White Satin Ruffled Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress
This gorgeous white dress features stretchy satin with short, fluttery sleeves and a silhouette defining maxi skirt with flouncy ruffles. A wedding dress for $40? Yes, please -- or should I say, "I do."
Taliana White Lace Button Back Maxi Dress
Subtle lace trim, adjustable spaghetti straps, a mermaid-style maxi skirt, lace and buttons in the back -- this wedding dress is a dream (and so is the price). One reviewer raved that it fit perfectly.
Eternally Adored White Lace Embroidered Mermaid Maxi Dress
If you're looking for something a little more lacy, this wedding dress is it. It features embroidery-inspired floral applique details throughout, a plunging neckline with a mesh insert, and a mermaid maxi hem with a delicate train at the back. One reviewer reported, "far exceeded my expectations! Simply beautiful." And...just look at that price -- $40!
Lulus' Black Friday Tops & Outerwear Deals:
In With the New Beige Shacket
Featuring a wool-like feel and an oversized cut, this beige shacket is cozy, comfortable, and cart-worthy. Plus, there's two button-flap pockets for your keys, phone, and more.
Wild at Heart Black Vegan Leather Moto Jacket
Up your cool factor with this vegan leather moto jacket. It's smooth and soft with a stylish cut and asymmetrical silhouette that can pair with almost anything in your closet.
Cool Cutie Black Vegan Leather Tank Top
Available in brown, black, and ivory, this vegan leather tank top adds a chic touch to any outfit. It features a square neckline, a hidden zipper for easy taking on and off, and needs to be in your cart, now.
Lulus' Black Friday Jumpsuit & Bodysuit Deals:
Thinking Out Loud Emerald Green Sequin Backless Jumpsuit
Sparkly and dazzling, this green sequins jumpsuit is made for parties. With a trendy wide leg and soft liner, it's also comfortable for dancing, mingling, and everything in between.
Strike an Attitude Black Mesh Multi Embellished Mesh Bodysuit
Sheer mesh sprinkled with sparkly purple, blue and red confetti-like glitter, make this sparkly bodysuit a must-have. Layer it with a blazer, or wear it on its own with a bra or tank.
Super Base Burgundy Ribbed Knit Bodycon Lounge Jumpsuit
This bodycon lounge jumpsuit is as comfy as it looks. It's made of a stretchy ribbed knit fabric that moves with you, and one shopper glowed, "It fits perfectly! You can dress it up or down. Comfortable. Not see through."
Daily Beauty Brown Ribbed Knit Square Neck Bodysuit
Stretchy ribbed knit and a square neckline make this brown bodysuit essential for your wardrobe. Reviewers rave that it's comfortable and easy to match so many outfits. And since it's just $12, you might need to get one in sage green.
About It Black Mesh Puff Sleeve Bodysuit
Sheer puffed sleeves with elastic cuffs at the end make this fitted black bodysuit stand out. Pair it with high-waisted jeans or a pencil skirt for a super cute winter look.
Lulus' Black Friday Deals on Bottoms:
Breezy Spirit Marigold Satin Pleated High-Rise Midi Skirt
It may be dark out, but this marigold midi skirt will brighten any room. Featuring a high-rise fit and and elastic, ruffled waist, it has a flow and sheen that fits any occasion.
Effortless Charisma Medium Wash Denim Straight Leg Jeans
These vintage-inspired jeans with a straight leg cut and high-rise fit are just what the fashion doctor ordered. They have a relaxed feel that can go with sneakers, sandals, or boots.
Walking the Walk Dark Brown Vegan Leather Mini Skirt
Made of smooth vegan leather with a slit on the side, this mini skirt is fun and flirty. One reviewer reported, "It's a cute little mini skirt, without feeling too short."
Lulus' Black Friday Shoe Deals:
Sarika Black Suede Pointed-Toe Slingback Bow Pumps
Tired of boring black heels? Then take a look at these slingback pumps. They're made of a soft faux suede and feature a bow detail at the heel that's cute and elegant for a night out.
Ellery Black Slip-On Mid-Calf Boots
Smooth vegan leather with a stretchy ribbed knit fabric, make these chunky boots comfy and easy to take on and off. This fan raved, "Love these boots. Have worn them every day since they got here! Super comfy and very stylish."
Lulus' Black Friday Accessory Deals:
Charming Love 14KT Gold Multicolored Rhinestone Charm Necklace
Dainty and delicate, this charm necklace is great for layering with other necklaces or on its own. Plated with real 14KT gold, it's decorated in multicolored rhinestone charms that are perfect for the holidays or everyday, really.
Adored Obsession 14KT Gold Rhinestone Heart Pendant Necklace
Plated in 14KT gold with an adorable heart-shaped pendant lined with rhinestones, plus a pearlescent center, this necklace is everything you've ever wanted. And at this price, it's everything your wallet ever wanted.
Aesthetic Trend Ivory Multi Checkered Claw Clip Set
These trendy claw clips come in three different styles that are ideal for any kind of hair. Plus, their shiny, eye-catching pattern that goes with any aesthetic.
Real Stunner Black Quilted Crossbody Bag
You can fit all your essentials in this soft vegan leather quilted crossbody that's stylish and classy. It features shiny gold accents, an interior with zippered pockets, and might just become your everyday bag.
When is Black Friday 2023?
Mark your calendars for Nov. 24, 2023, to save big from so many of your favorite stores and retailers.
When do early Black Friday deals start?
Tons of brands started rolling out Black Friday deals as early as November 1, so you can start saving right now!
Are Black Friday deals really worth it?
The short answer is...yes! Black Friday is known for their doorbuster deals and some of the best savings you can get all year on some of the most popular products in every category.
How much are Black Friday discounts?
On average, discounts range anywhere between 20% and 60% with some brands even offering up to 80% off.
What is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday refers to the the online sales that many brands began having on the Monday following Black Friday. Originally, the difference was that Cyber Monday deals happened exclusively online.
Are Black Friday deals better than Cyber Monday sales?
Many brands have sales on both days and are on average pretty much neck and neck. You can't really go wrong with either, plus you can shop from the comfort of your home during both events.
Why is it called Black Friday?
Back in the 1960s, the term Black Friday was used to describe the masses of post-Thanksgiving Day shoppers, where the influx of purchases made many stores' accounts go from "in the red" to "in the black."
