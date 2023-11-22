How Travis Kelce Really Feels About His "Nonsense" Tweets Resurfacing on Social Media

When it comes to social media, those memories will follow you around.
Case in point: Travis Kelce's old posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, from 2009 to 2011, have recently been making the rounds on social media—and for all the right reasons. Users have fallen in love with the then-student's stream-of-consciousness thoughts, with most pointing to the charm in his many spelling mistakes.
As his older brother Jason Kelce put it on the Nov. 22 episode of their New Heights podcast, "Everybody was a big fan of college Travis."
And the Kansas City Chiefs tight end reflected on his past perspective on social media.
"I was just using Twitter as like a diary," Travis explained to his brother. "I'm just out here like saying nonsense, 'I just gave a squirrel a piece of bread,' and spelled squirrel like a jack--s."
Indeed, the now-34-year-old's tweet from 2011 that read, "I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy," quickly became a fan favorite—for social media users and family alike.
In fact, Jason offered his own take on the now-viral post.
"I mean first of all, that's the new spelling of squirrel," the Philadelphia Eagles center joked. "I'm only spelling squirrel like that from now on. And I didn't know that they eat bread either. This one gets crushed, but I think the only reason it's getting crushed is because of the spelling. Outside of that, if I'm throwing bread around and a squirrel is eating it I'd be pretty pumped up."
But for the Kansas City Chiefs player, his old tweets going viral doesn't come as a surprise. After all, Travis had been trying to make sure his old thoughts had been deleted, knowing it was only a matter of time before they were discovered.
"What's hilarious is that nobody followed me back then, but I will say I have been trying to get all those tweets deleted," he confessed to Jason. "Like since I got into the league, I'm like, 'Gosh, I just want all those things to get deleted.' And sure enough, it came surface-level and everybody f--king dove in, in 2011. What a f--king year that was."
So, why now? Well, the deep-dive into Travis' social media history might have to do with his relationship with Taylor Swift, whose fans are known for their investigative and analytical skills.
And, naturally, their interest in Travis as grown as he and the Grammy winner have taken their budding romance all over—from NFL game days to Eras Tour stops in South America.
As for what makes Travis and Taylor click? Well, the NFL star has an idea or two.
"Everybody knows I'm a family guy," he told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published Nov. 20. "Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley."
