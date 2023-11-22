How Travis Kelce Really Feels About His "Nonsense" Tweets Resurfacing on Social Media

Watch : Travis Kelce Reveals How He Met Taylor Swift

When it comes to social media, those memories will follow you around.

Case in point: Travis Kelce's old posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, from 2009 to 2011, have recently been making the rounds on social media—and for all the right reasons. Users have fallen in love with the then-student's stream-of-consciousness thoughts, with most pointing to the charm in his many spelling mistakes.

As his older brother Jason Kelce put it on the Nov. 22 episode of their New Heights podcast, "Everybody was a big fan of college Travis."

And the Kansas City Chiefs tight end reflected on his past perspective on social media.

"I was just using Twitter as like a diary," Travis explained to his brother. "I'm just out here like saying nonsense, 'I just gave a squirrel a piece of bread,' and spelled squirrel like a jack--s."

Indeed, the now-34-year-old's tweet from 2011 that read, "I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy," quickly became a fan favorite—for social media users and family alike.