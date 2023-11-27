The 55 Best Cyber Monday Sales to Start Off Your Week: Pottery Barn, Revolve & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Ah yes, the Monday after Thanksgiving weekend. It's probably one of the hardest Mondays you'll have to work through all year, but the fact that there are Cyber Monday sales going on right now will definitely make your day a little brighter. Black Friday might be behind us, but now is not the time to stop shopping for discounts and deals, in fact, it's quite the opposite because these Cyber Monday sales are just as good (if not better).
With deals on everything from tech to apparel and home, consider this the best Monday ever because these are the best 55 Cyber Monday sales that you've been waiting for are finally here. Happy shopping!
Abercrombie: Shop 25% off everything plus get an additional 15% off select styles and free shipping using the code CYBERAF.
AllBirds: Get 20% off sitewide on all styles and colors, like these Tree Dasher 2's for under $100.
Amazon: Save on tons of items across categories, including this Keurig for $79.99 (originally $149.99).
Anthropologie: Get 30% off sitewide and an extra 40% off sale items.
Apt2B: Shop Cyber Monday doorbusters with up to 50% off your purchase until Nov. 28.
Bear: Get 35% off sitewide and get a free sleep bundle with any mattress purchase using the code CYBER until Dec. 3.
Billie: Get 20% off orders over $20 with code the GET20 now through Dec. 6, like on this award-winning starter kit.
Birch: Until Nov. 29 enjoy 25% off sitewide plus two free Eco-Rest pillows with any mattress purchase when you use the code CYBER25.
Bloomingdale's: Take 15% off when you spend $100, 20% off when you spend $200 and 25% off when you spend $400 on a huge selection of products.
Brooklinen: Find 25% off sitewide, like on these best-selling cotton sheets.
Brooklyn Bedding: Shop 30% off sitewide with the code CYBER30.
Buffy: Get 20% off sitewide and up to 50% off bundles until Dec. 19.
Butter London: Shop up to 40% off sitewide with the code CYBER, including their best-selling cuticle exfoliator.
Caraway: Until Dec. 1, save up to 42% on cookware sets and bundles.
Casetify: Shop up to 30% off all products plus buy one get 15% off, buy two, get 25% off, and buy three, get 30% off.
Charlotte Tilbury: Score 20% off all orders using the code MAGIC20 at checkout plus 30% off orders over $160 with code MAGIC30, and 25% off on orders over $110 with code MAGIC25.
Coach Outlet: Get 25% off sitewide with code COACH25 until Nov. 28.
Cosmedix: Shop up to 25% off sitewide with code CYBER23.
Credo Beauty: Score up to 20% off plus free shipping on top-rated brands like Osea, Ilia, and Westan Atelier.
Dagne Dover: Until Nov. 29, you can get up to 25% off sitewide, including bags, carryalls, and backpacks.
Dermstore: Use the code JOY to shop up to 30% off luxury brands like Elemis, SkinCeuticals, and Augustinus Bader.
Fabletics: Until Nov. 28, shop 80% off sitewide, like their Define PowerHold High-Waisted Legging.
For Love & Lemons: Use the code CYBERWEEKEND to get 30% off sitewide on lingerie, dresses, and more.
Forever 21: Get 40% off everything plus an extra 11% off when you shop between 5:00 PM and12:00 AM PST.
Free People: Take 40% off all sale items from apparel to accessories.
Good American: Take 30% off sitewide plus an extra 50% off sale items and free shipping until Nov. 28.
H&M: Get 30% off everything, from home to apparel and accessories.
Hollister: Get 40% off literally everything, including their adorable puffer coats.
Leesa: Save up to $750 off select mattresses and get two free pillows plus a microfiber sheet set (which is a $239 value). Also enjoy 20% off bases and up to 25% off bedding.
Lulu's: Shop up to 70% off on the cutest dresses.
Lululemon: Save big on fan-favorite activewear, including their Wunder Under High-Rise leggings.
Lunya: Snag the chicest sleep and loungewear for up to 70% off select styles.
Madewell: Until Nov. 28, you can get 50% off your entire purchase using the promo code CYBER.
Nectar Sleep: Save 33% sitewide on the comfiest mattresses until Dec. 11.
New Balance: Get 25% off sitewide and up to 40% off select styles now through Nov. 28, including their popular 574 Core sneakers.
Nike: Get up to 60% off plus 25% off code by using the code CYBER.
Nordstrom Rack: Shop up to 25% off select beauty products (like Sunday Riley) until Nov. 28, up to 25% off Barefoot Dreams until Nov. 30, up to 30% off Patchology, and 25% off luggage until Dec. 2. Plus take an extra 40% off clearance items.
Nordstrom: Save big on fan-favorite brands like UGG, Free People, Cole Haan and Barefoot Dreams.
Our Place: Get up to 45% until Dec. 28, including their collection in collaboration with Selena Gomez.
Oura: You can get up to $100 off the famous Oura ring through Nov 27.
Outdoor Voices: Until Nov. 28, you can snag up to 60% off sitewide, including on their popular exercise skirt.
Parachute: Get 20% off bedding, mattresses, and more.
Pottery Barn: Save up to 50% off on holiday decor, furniture, and more.
Quince: Get between 15% and 75% off with tons items, including on their amazing cashmere pieces.
Reebok: Find up to 50% off sitewide and 65% off Sale with code CMEXCLUSIVE until Nov. 30.
Revolve: Take an additional 20% off final sale items with the code CYBER20.
Saks 5th Avenue: Shop 50% off designer brands like Rag and Bone until Dec. 11.
Saks OFF 5th: Get 25% off a $150 purchase with code CYBER and an extra 30% OFF Cold weather categories like cashmere and coats.
Sephora: Shop up to 50% must-have beauty plus 30% off GXVE Beauty and Youth to the People.
SkinStore: Shop up to 30% off until Nov. 29 by using the code JOY for savings on like EltaMD and Dr. Dennis Gross.
Stewart Weitzman: This is your last chance to take an extra 30% off so many styles with code EXCLUSIVE30 until Nov. 29.
Therabody: Get up to $250 off Theragun products, $70 off the Theraface Pro, and more until Dec. 2.
Ulta: Find amazing beauty deals until Dec. 2, like up to 40% off It Cosmetics, up to 40% off select Revlon hair tools, and up to 50% off Fenty beauty.
Urban Outfitters: Get 25% off your entire purchase.
Vince Camuto: Enjoy 40% off sitewide plus shop 24-hour doorbusters for up to 50% off.
West Elm: Shop deals of up to 50% off on all things home until Nov. 28.
William Sonoma: Get up to 40% off until Nov. 29.
What is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday refers to the the online sales that many brands began having on the Monday following Black Friday. Originally, the difference was that Cyber Monday deals happened exclusively online.
Are Black Friday deals better than Cyber Monday sales?
Many brands have sales on both days and are on average pretty much neck and neck. You can't really go wrong with either, plus you can shop from the comfort of your home during both events.
