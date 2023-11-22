Bradley Cooper Reacts to Controversy Over Wearing Prosthetic Nose in Maestro

Watch : Gigi Hadid’s Night Out Includes Bradley Cooper Cameo!

Bradley Cooper is sharing his side of the story.

Three months after the Oscar nominee received backlash for wearing a prosthetic nose while portraying legendary composer Leonard Bernstein in Maestro, Cooper is defending his decision.

"The truth is, I've done this whole project out of love," the actor said in a Nov. 21 interview on CBS Mornings. "And it's so clear to me where I come from—my nose is very similar to Lenny's, actually. The prosthetic is actually like a silk sheet."

The Silver Linings Playbook star came under fire this summer when footage was shared of him wearing a prosthetic nose while playing the West Side Story composer, who was Jewish.

"I thought, 'Maybe we don't need to do it because we can take down time of prep,'" Cooper added. "But it's all about balance, and, you know, my lips are nothing like Lenny's, and my chin. And so we had that, and it just didn't look right."