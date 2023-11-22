Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids Teaser Shows "Dangerous" Obsession

Watch : Billion Dollar Babies: ‘Cabbage Patch Chaos’ - EXCLUSIVE!

When it came to getting one of these toys, these shoppers weren't playing around.

A teaser for the new documentary Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids shows just how far people would go to purchase one of these dolls.

The sneak peek shows throwback footage from 1983 of consumers waiting hours in line in the cold to be among the first to rush inside a store and scoop up the highly coveted item.

"I want a Cabbage Patch Kid," a parent tells a reporter before being asked if the item is for her or her child and replying, "Both of us."

But once the door opens, one person in the film recalls, "everybody just snaps." And as crowds of people flood in and make a mad dash to find a Cabbage Patch Kid, one woman notes the chaos is getting "dangerous" to her health.

As a doll owner remembers, "They're at the store pushing and shoving and throwing people to the ground to get one of these gifts." Another shopper adds, "They wait four outside a department store and they crash in like cattle." And a third expresses how she was "scared to death" to be among the shopping frenzy.