Dancing With the Stars' Tribute to Taylor Swift Deserves Its Own Mirrorball Trophy

Dancing With the Stars has entered its Taylor Swift era.

On Nov. 21, the ABC dance competition celebrated the superstar singer with a night dedicated to her greatest hits. Of course, they did it all in style—with co-host Julianne Hough rocking a recreation of the Alexandre Vauthier Couture jumpsuit Taylor wore to this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards.

But the enchanting looks didn't stop there.

After opening the show a cast dance routine set to "Love Story," Alyson Hannigan and her pro partner Sasha Farber took viewers back to 2008 with a cha cha number inspired by "You Belong With Me." Clad in a gold fringe dress similar to the one Taylor wears onstage during the Fearless portion of her ongoing Eras Tour, the How I Met Your Mother alum practially lit up this whole town during her performance.

Meanwhile, Ariana Madix was decked out on in pastel colors as she and Pasha Pashkov danced the rumba to Lover's "Cruel Summer." Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy also tapped into the same era, proving that they truly loved shiny things in matching shimmering attire for their "Paper Rings" number.