Dancing With the Stars' Tribute to Taylor Swift Deserves Its Own Mirrorball Trophy

It was Taylor Swift night on Dancing With the Stars, with contestants Ariana Madix, Jason Mraz, Alyson Hannigan, Harry Jowsey, Charity Lawson and Xochitl Gomez shaking it off in the ballroom.

Dancing With the Stars has entered its Taylor Swift era.

On Nov. 21, the ABC dance competition celebrated the superstar singer with a night dedicated to her greatest hits. Of course, they did it all in style—with co-host Julianne Hough rocking a recreation of the Alexandre Vauthier Couture jumpsuit Taylor wore to this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards.

But the enchanting looks didn't stop there.

After opening the show a cast dance routine set to "Love Story," Alyson Hannigan and her pro partner Sasha Farber took viewers back to 2008 with a cha cha number inspired by "You Belong With Me." Clad in a gold fringe dress similar to the one Taylor wears onstage during the Fearless portion of her ongoing Eras Tour, the How I Met Your Mother alum practially lit up this whole town during her performance.

Meanwhile, Ariana Madix was decked out on in pastel colors as she and Pasha Pashkov danced the rumba to Lover's "Cruel Summer." Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy also tapped into the same era, proving that they truly loved shiny things in matching shimmering attire for their "Paper Rings" number.

Other gorgeous costumes included all-black ensembles for Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach's "Don't Blame Me" routine, edgy 'fits for Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev's "Look What You Made Me Do" choreography and cottagecore looks from Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold's "august" dance.

Taylor herself wasn't at the taping to see all the dances in person, though the artist—who coincidentally released a song called "Mirrorball" in 2020—did leave the cast with a video message in her blank space.

Disney/Eric McCandless

"I wish I could be there but I'm on tour in Brazil," the Grammy winner shared in a clip that aired at the start of the episode. "I'm sending you guys all my love and best of luck to all the contestants."

However, her Eras Tour choreographer Mandy Moore—not to be confused with the actress—was ready for it and stepped in as a guest judge.

Unfortunately, not everyone made it out of the woods: Harry and Rylee came in last place and ended their journey to the Mirrorball Trophy.

To see all the Taylor-themed costumes on DWTS, keep reading.

Disney/Eric McCandless

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro

For Dancing With the Stars' Taylor Swift night on Nov. 21, 2023, the hostess replicated the Grammy winner's hooded Alexandre Vauthier Couture outfit, which she originally wore to the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Disney/Eric McCandless

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber

We'll forever & always love the How I Met Your Mother star rocking a Fearless-inspired gold fringe dress and glasses.

Disney/Eric McCandless

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber

The pair recreated the adorable signs from the superstar's 2009 "You Belong With Me" music video.

Disney/Eric McCandless

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber

The dancing duo smiled like they had their wildest dreams come true.

Disney/Eric McCandless

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

The Vanderpump Rules star had no rules in breakable heaven while grooving to "Cruel Summer" from the singer's 2019 album Lover.

Disney/Eric McCandless

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy

The actress seemed to channel Taylor's "ME!" bandleader outfit while dancing another song from Lover, "Paper Rings."

Disney/Eric McCandless

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev

Look what you made her do! The Bachelorette star was giving reputation vibes in a fierce ensemble.

Disney/Eric McCandless

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold

The dancing pro channeled Taylor's country days in a sweet tulle dress during the show.

Disney/Eric McCandless

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold

She later performed the dreamy "august" from folklore alongside the Too Hot to Handle alum while wearing a flowing dress inspired by Taylor's Eras Tour costume for the song.

Disney/Eric McCandless

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach

The pro dancer looked sweet in a pink dress while waving to the crowd.

Disney/Eric McCandless

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach

Daniella Karagach changed into a darker outfit to match the singer for their routine to "Don't Blame Me" from reputation.

