Percy Jackson Star Logan Lerman Is Engaged to Ana Corrigan

Logan Lerman is about to experience the perks of being married.

The Percy Jackson star got engaged to girlfriend Ana Corrigan after more than three years together, she shared on Instagram Nov. 21.

"That's Mrs Logie to you," the ceramics artist wrote alongside a video of her flashing her engagement ring worthy of a Greek goddess. Her romantic post also included a pic of the pair smiling and kissing in two photo booth strips.

Logan, 31, wrote back in the comments section, "Love you sweetie."

The couple's friends were over the moon by the proposal. "My favorites," wrote Joey King, while singer Gracie Abrams commented, "So sweet."

"Oh my god!!!!!!!! Sending you both so much love and hugs," added Kaitlyn Dever. "Congratulations."

Logan and Ana have been dating for years, even quarantining together in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, per a since-deleted Instagram post.

The following year, the Perks of Being a Wallflower actor celebrated "best friend" Ana's birthday with photos of the pair on an icy vacation filled with snow angels.